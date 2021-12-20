Former pacer Brett Lee appointed brand ambassador of Phoenix Business Advisory

Lee is already involved in sports media across the globe and has several business and philanthropic interests

Phoenix Business Advisory, which specialises in business migration to Australia, has announced a strategic partnership with former Australian pacer Brett Lee.

“This partnership seeks to strengthen the relationship between India and Australia, boosting technology, innovation and employment opportunities for both countries. Being well connected with the rest of the world, Australia has several business expansion opportunities that Indian business owners seek. Moreover, Indian migrants can attain free education and healthcare benefits for their families,” they said.

MP Singh, CEO, Phoenix Business Advisory and an Australian citizen with roots in India, said: “We are thrilled to have Brett Lee as our Brand Ambassador to spearhead our new campaigns of ‘Make Australia your 2nd Home’. Australia’s robust economy and business policies have attracted millionaires from all over the world, and more than six lakh Indians already consider it as their second home.”

Commenting on this association, Brett Lee said: “India is very special to me. For 25 years, I have been welcomed here with open arms. It has truly been my second home. With this partnership with Phoenix Business Advisory, I reciprocate the same warm welcome to you. I am excited to work with the most trustworthy and thriving immigration brand like Phoenix Business Advisory to help you make Australia your second home.”

Brett Lee’s love for India is a well-known fact, and he inarguably enjoys a huge fan base here. Lee is involved in sports media across the globe and has several business and philanthropic interests, one of which is extending Australia’s advantages to companies in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)