FM asks Karnataka to work on branding activities ahead of G-20 summit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Karnataka during the G-20 meetings has asked to carry out branding activities. She has asked the state to identify its products that can be showcased at the G-20 summit.

She has also requested the Chambers of Commerce to work together with small and medium enterprises and particularly working in handicrafts and traditional Karnataka products so that they too can be presented and the state can get the benefits.

"Next year, India is going to hold the chair for G-20. The 20 countries and multilateral institutions which are invited to participate will be moving all over the country. The Prime Minister has said G-20 meetings will happen not just in Delhi, most of them will happen outside of Delhi, and there are several destinations in Karnataka where the meetings will be held," Sitharaman said.

"I hope and earnestly wish, and I will certainly do my bit for Karnataka to do its branding, to identify those products, which can really be branded and showcased during the G-20 meetings. It will immediately attract the attention of the top leadership which will be moving across the country during the course of next year."

Karnataka is the lead producer of millets in the country and there is a market for millets all over the world. Sitharaman has requested people who are enablers in business such as chartered accountants, Chambers of Commerce and tax consultants to identify the ways in which startups can benefit and bring value addition in millet processing and can fetch better prices for farmers.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)