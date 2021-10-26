'Feel your best' says new SKINN ad by Ogilvy South

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, released a digital film for its#FeelYourBest campaign to celebrate the joy and fervour of the festive season. Conceptualized by Ogilvy South#FeelYourBest campaign celebrates the transformative effects of perfumes on one’s mood and vibe.

While a lot has changed in consumer preferences and lifestyle in the last couple of months, the need to look and feel good is unchanged. Fragrances have an innate ability to make one feel good and Brand SKINN has stood for driving new conversations in the category. The digital film showcases slice of life situations where one has a mix of planned and unplanned moments, and no matter the situation SKINN helps you feel ready to make the best of all moments.

Likewise, the festive season brings with it many memorable moments and the spritz of your favourite fragrance is all it takes to set you in a festive mood. To ensure that none of these moments are missed, SKINN becomes your partner in all your celebrations. All you need is to feel your best in your SKINN.

Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrances and Accessories Titan Company Limited said “Festive season is all about feeling special, celebrating joyful moments and looking best. Fragrances have an equally important role to play during the festivities. Fragrances help complete any look and make youfeel ready for the moment!With the #FeelYourBest digital film, we bring alive how a spritz of SKINN can turn around the moment and make you feel ready for different occasions, with just a spray“

SKINN Perfumes have a wide range of mesmerizing fragrances available on the brand website www.skinn.in, World of Titan stores, department chains and all leading e-commerce platforms.

