Essilor announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India

Essilor, a prescription lenses brand, has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.
“This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Opthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state of the art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethics, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008,” read a press release.
Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.
Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”
Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, "I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”
Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.
Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, commented, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Virat, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor. Someone who is extremely passionate and exuberant while having a calming, reassuring presence. What really matters is having the right vision. Be it Virat or Essilor.”
Daikin India Chairman & MD K J Jawa to be keynote speaker at BW Festival of Marketing
The theme of the two-day event is ‘An Industry in Transition’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:15 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld is set to host the highly-anticipated 'Festival of Marketing', a grand gathering of marketing professionals, industry leaders, and visionaries, promising an extraordinary experience.
The two-day event is poised to revolutionize the way we perceive, strategize, and execute marketing in the present marketing scenario. It will offer a forum with powerful panel sessions, keynote sessions from industry experts and two back-to-back awards, namely, BW Marketing World’s ‘40Under40’ and ‘Top 100 Marketers’, who understand consumer insights and strategies, bringing the finest growth for their brand and businesses.
On August 19th, 2023, The Imperial in New Delhi will witness an insightful Day 2 of the event, focused on the theme, 'An Industry In Transition.' This day's discussions will encompass a wide array of diverse topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to sustainability, creativity to performance, and from the marketer's control room to the broader corporate strategy. The transformation experienced by marketing leaders is reshaping the landscape for businesses on a grand scale, making it a pivotal subject for exploration and understanding during the event.
K.J. Jawa, Chairman & MD of Daikin India & Member of the Board, DIL, Japan, has been invited as the keynote speaker for a prestigious ‘Festival of Marketing’ event.
Jawa's extensive expertise in the air conditioning industry makes him a valuable addition to the festival, and attendees are eager to gain insights from his remarkable journey and success in positioning Daikin India as a market leader.
Over the past two decades, Jawa's leadership within Daikin India has been exceptional, propelling the company's growth and making it a preferred choice among consumers and businesses.
Under his guidance, Daikin India has witnessed remarkable expansion, strategic initiatives, and the introduction of innovative products tailored to the Indian market. As a Member of the Board at Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, Jawa plays a pivotal role in aligning the Indian operations with the global strategy of the Daikin Group, contributing to its worldwide success.
Jawa's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned him admiration within the industry. His ability to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities has been instrumental in driving Daikin India's growth and success.
The company continues to revolutionize the air conditioning industry with cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly products, and a strong focus on customer needs, all guided by Jawa's leadership and vision.
The Festival of Marketing will also feature other industry experts, including Amit Tiwari, Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre at TCS; Gauri Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer of Bombay Shaving Company; Ajay Dang, President, Head Marketing at UltraTech Cement; Nitin Saini, CMO of Mondelez International, and more. Their presence adds to the prestige of the event, promising a dynamic and enlightening experience for all attendees.
Social Panga expands Delhi operations
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora has expanded its Delhi operations and strengthened its team size.
With this expansion, the agency now becomes a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. The new office is located in Gurgaon and has the same theme of the Bangalore and Mumbai office. The agency held a grand opening last week to inaugurate it and celebrate the growth of the company with its employees.
The Delhi office has been working with brands like Naukri, mama earth, Yatra, Bajaj Finance, DLF, Lava and others. The team will continue to offer the same Panga experience, which is across other offices.
Speaking on the expansion Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga said, “With the extension of our office, Social Panga is excited to start a new chapter in this journey. This accomplishment is a credit to our team's extraordinary dedication and intelligence. All of this was made possible by our team’s constant pursuit of innovation and quality. We will always be appreciative of the energy and perseverance, which were essential to reaching this milestone. Onward and upward!”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga says, “In our new space, we're thrilled to foster creativity and passion for our craft. It's a true reflection of our culture and people. Our business expansion is thanks to our dedicated team, and we're grateful for their hard work in delivering top-notch solutions for our clients. With excitement, mafias are ready for their next heist.”
IDMA 2023 jury meet today
The 14th edition of the awards will be held on August 10 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:37 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is back with the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA), recognising and celebrating the outstanding work done in the digital media space. IDMA 2023 will be held on August 10 in Mumbai in the presence of top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing industry.
The jury meet for the awards is scheduled for today, August 2. This year, the IDMA jury will be led by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. The India Digital Marketing Awards winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India.
IDMA has eight broad categories, including Web; Mobile and Tablets; Social Media; Search and PPC campaigns, For (SMB) Companies; For Start-Ups Companies; Hall Of Fame Awards and Special awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
The winners are selected through an extensive selection process. The jury members will independently inspect each entry and rate them based on their respective judging criteria. The event will be powered by ABP News, the Growth Partner is Mobavenue while Radio City is the Co-Partner.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Harish Bhat (Jury Chair), Brand Custodian, Tata Sons
- Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media Group & BW Businessworld
- Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group
- Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints
- Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International
- Anita Kotwani, CEO Media South Asia, Dentsu
- Anupriya Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
- Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India
- Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India
- Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer
- Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India
- Kamiya Jani, Founder and Chief Traveling Officer, Curly Tales
- Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks Business, ITC
- KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca
- Malini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Good Creator Co., The Good Glamm Group
- Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer , Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd
- Raj Nayak, Founder & MD, House of Cheer
- Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee
- Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Indian Chef and Entrepreneur
- Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO-India, Livspace
- Tapan Singhel, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
- Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH Madison World
TechManch 2023: Eminent speakers to discuss the growth and future of digital marketing
At the two-day event, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:20 AM | 2 min read
e4m-TechManch, the much-awaited digital marketing conference, is back with its seventh edition this year! The two-day symposium will be held on August 9 and 10 in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind event will bring together media mavens, brand leaders and marketers under one roof to explore the future of digital marketing and how brands engage with the vivid range of consumers today. The agenda of the event is power-packed with standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions. At TechManch 2023, industry experts will dive into the endless possibilities of emerging digital technologies in advertising and marketing and share insights and discuss the future of the digital era.
The conference will see the coming together of the best minds from the digital marketing sphere and affiliate marketing leader’s companies to discuss a wide range of topics. Our key speakers at TechMach this year include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Catherine D. Henry, SVP Web3 & Metaverse strategy, Media Monks; Dr. Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation & Board Member ONDC; Sandip Patel, MD, IBM; Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer, Tata CliQ Beauty; Ankush Grover, Co-founder, Rebel Foods; Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Aditya Birla Group; Geetika Mehta, MD India, Hershey and Karthik Ganesan, Partner, Bain & Company.
At TechManch 2023, marketers will navigate their way through enormous possibilities, share insights & innovative ideas for the digital era and shed light on how emerging technologies would help marketers. This is an exciting opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to network with like-minded people, attain data-driven knowledge, and innovative ideas on performance and ecommerce marketing.
While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
Philips Avent collaborates with Neha Dhupia for World Breastfeeding Week 2023
As part of collaboration, Freedom to Feed led by Neha Dhupia, will host conversations with celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan and Dia Mirza
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:49 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Philips Avent has joined forces with actress and mother, Neha Dhupia, and her parenting initiative, Freedom to Feed.
According to a press release, this collaboration aims to destigmatize conversations around breastfeeding and provide meaningful support to women on their breastfeeding journey. Building on the success of their previous campaigns, Philips Avent is dedicated to empowering new mothers in their breastfeeding journey through the partnership with Neha Dhupia.
As part of this meaningful campaign, 'Freedom to Feed,' led by Neha Dhupia, will host a series of LIVE conversations featuring celebrities and new moms like Bipasha Basu, Gauahar Khan, Dia Mirza, and top Indian influencer and content creator, Masoom Minawala and Deepali Agarwal Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent and lactation consultant Dr. Shagufta Parveen. These conversations will serve to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and provide valuable insights into the challenges and joys that come with motherhood.
The campaign will culminate in a grand gala event in Mumbai on August 7, where distinguished mothers such as Soha Ali Khan, renowned journalist Faye D’Souza, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat and Philips spokesperson, Deepali Agarwal will join a panel discussion moderated by Neha Dhupia. The event will put the spotlight on the breastfeeding journey of new moms, highlighting the obstacles they face and shedding light on ways to provide them with meaningful support.
Speaking on the initiative, Deepali Agarwal, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips Avent, we understand that breastfeeding is a pivotal moment in every new mother's life. However, we also acknowledge the challenges and uncertainties that come with it. We are dedicated to placing mothers, babies, and their well-being at the forefront of all our endeavors. Through this initiative, we aim to destigmatize conversations around baby feeding, empowering more mothers to #BreastfeedTheirWay with Philips Avent."
Neha Dhupia, an accomplished actor, and mother of two, shared her excitement about the campaign, saying, "To support and highlight the issues breastfeeding mothers face, I created Freedom to Feed, my own endeavor to support breastfeeding mothers in India. This year, I am thrilled to take the conversation around breastfeeding to more mothers with an incredible panel of inspiring women. Together, we seek to normalize discussions around breastfeeding and parenting. The partnership with Philips Avent, who shares the same belief in supporting the cause of breastfeeding and parenting, makes this initiative truly significant."
Zakir Khan and Pepsi share pro tips to avoid being friendzoned this Friendship Day
The new campaign will be amplified with a marketing plan encompassing digital, social media and influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:03 PM | 3 min read
Ahead of Friendship Day, culture curator brand, PEPSI® is all set to celebrate the week of friendship in an irreverent manner. True to its spirit of being the voice of the generation, Pepsi® has announced an exciting collaboration with stand-up icon and renowned comedian, Zakir Khan. Pepsi®’s witty collaboration with Zakir is aimed at inspiring friends to stand by their buddies and encourage them to “Rise up” from their friendzone situation.
In the campaign, Zakir Khan encourages the youth to be true friends to each other, inspire friends to move on and steer friends away from the dreaded ‘friendzone’ – a zone that the young generation is perpetually escaping. By leveraging the power of technology, friends commenting on Zakir’s post as a cry for help for their friends in ‘friendzone’ will get a personalized message directly in their inbox that can be shared amongst friends as a pro-tip to swear by.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Zakir Khan is seen bringing his signature comedic flair to empower this young generation with an impactful narration that says, “Yeh jo friendzone hai na, yeh danger zone hai. Isse nikalo, bhaago, aur koi dost fassa hai toh use bachchao. Kyuki doston ki bhi zimmedari hoti hai. Friendzone ke chakkar se you’ve got to Rise Up Baby!”
Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has captivated the youth of India for decades with its irreverence and is known to rewrite the way people see popular occasions each year. Giving Friendship Day a unique twist and inspire the young generation to rise above friendzone with their friends, we could not have asked for a better fit to this campaign than Zakir, the buddy, the OG Sakht Launda. We are confident that Zakir’s comedic prowess and popularity will speak to the youth directly and encourage them to be there for their friends as they break free from friendzone along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”
Zakir Khan commented on his excitement to join Pepsi®, "I am elated to be a part of the iconic Pepsi universe – a brand that has been my friend over the years. This campaign is all about breaking free from the friendzone and owning who you are, and I am thrilled to be the voice of this message. With humor as the driving force, we will celebrate friendship, self-expression, and the beauty of being true to oneself. I hope the audience enjoys the video and is inspired to 'Rise Up, Baby!”
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director (Spiky), Leo Burnett India said, “Often when you are being friend zoned, it’s your friends who can notice it first. This insight seemed really fresh to tap into this Friendship Day for Pepsi. And who better than ‘Sakht Launda’ Zakir Khan to bring this alive. An appeal to all friends, to save their friends from being friend zoned!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a robust marketing plan including digital, social media and influencers. Pepsi® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
vivo's new ad is an ode to human connections
The new campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
vivo released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind vivo’s Brand Purpose - ‘Live the Joy’. The campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose.
The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Thus facilitating the apparently elusive value that we all need in our lives - ‘Joy’. With an aim to connect with consumers across India, the film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Conceptualized by FCB India and brought to life by award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories. Even in their seemingly successful lives and high-flying careers, the protagonists find that ultimately, joy is in connecting with their families and loved ones. vivo's role is instrumental in bringing forth the moment of truth for our protagonists and thus helping them choose joy. The film explores this concept and highlights vivo's narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life, reinforcing vivo's commitment to enhancing joy in lives through its innovative technology.
Speaking on the DVC launch, Geetaj Channana, Head, Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”
Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India said, “Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it.”
Through this film, vivo aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.
