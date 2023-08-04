Essilor announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador in India

Essilor, a prescription lenses brand, has announced cricketer Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.

“This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Opthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state of the art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethics, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008,” read a press release.

Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor’s brands. The campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.

Narasimhan Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli's appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor’s commitment to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”

Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, "I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”

Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.

Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, commented, “Essilor has for long been helping us see better without being seen themselves. This campaign is the first effort by the brand to make people aware of the mother brand. In Virat, the brand found a great fit as someone who embodies the same professionalism and excellence as Essilor. Someone who is extremely passionate and exuberant while having a calming, reassuring presence. What really matters is having the right vision. Be it Virat or Essilor.”

