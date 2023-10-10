EssenceMediacom bags 4 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The agency won 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories
The inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 was held on Tuesday, October 10 in Mumbai. GroupM’s EssenceMediacom won four metals across categories including 3 gold and 1 silver metals across categories. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was attended by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI ecosystem. Apart from EssenceMediacom, the other top agencies that took home the highest number of metals include Fulcro and Puretech Digital.
The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the remarkable work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.
Oreo & Dhoni World Cup ad: Hit or miss?
A good concept of 'nazar' sandwiched between an unusual ad format and underwhelming execution, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023 2:16 PM | 5 min read
Ever since MS Dhoni first tied up with Oreo, the two have been part of some unforgettable campaigns. Who could forget the #BringBack2011 campaign in 2022 that was praised for its execution?
The two have reunited once again for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, this time to ward off any jinxes that will impact India's chances of winning the tournament. An effective way to do it, according to an Indian old wives tale, is to not talk about it.
The new campaign "Oreo bola mat bol" (Oreo says, "don't speak") is a joint endeavour to hush a billion cricket-crazy fans before the World Cup to prevent jinxes.
The 2:10 minute-long ad begins with Dhoni unexpectedly walking into a new room and shushing the anchors up. He patiently explains why talking about cricket will nick India's chances of making it to the finals and winning the World Cup.
It gets a bit dramatic when Dhoni offers Oreos to the anchors and tells them not to discuss the match any further. The anchors appear genuinely confused, wondering what to talk about in the rest of the segment.
A hit or miss?
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said that the campaign is interesting however the execution seems underwhelming. He said, “I find the Oreo campaign featuring M.S. Dhoni interesting, mainly because the brand has chosen an unusual advertising format. Another interesting aspect of the campaign is around “mat bol” idea that leverages a widespread Indian superstition about jinxing an outcome by talking about it prematurely. On the other hand, the execution of the campaign seems somewhat lacklustre and underwhelming.”
“I can’t help feeling that despite having a strong creative idea and a popular celebrity like Dhoni, it hasn’t quite managed to fulfil its potential. However, since the intent behind the campaign appears to build quick brand awareness amongst the Indian mass-market consumers, it perhaps does its job adequately. The only real question is whether it missed a trick or two in the execution of the idea," he added.
“Great opportunity has been missed by Mondelez and they have missed the creative rendition which is not done very fluidly and the outcome of it, the reaction of it from the audiences is going to be a question mark as to what was the ad doing? Because for a consumer I do not think it is adding anything such as emotions, functionality, etc. other than asking them to put an Oreo on their mouth when there is emotion to be expressed”, said Chandramouli Nilakantan, CEO, TRA Research.
According to Nisha Sampath, there is a downside in using Dhoni ad that is the number of brands he is associated with. She said, “The only downside of using MS Dhoni as an endorser, is that the sheer number of brands he promotes reduces the chance of brand recall in users' minds. Also, unless one has a very strong brand idea, people may just remember Dhoni and forget what the brand is talking about. Oreo in my opinion has really utilised Dhoni well, by not just relying on his presence, but also introducing a strong insight. It’s rarely that a brand manages to do both.”
‘Nazar’ during an important event is a concept that will resonate strongly across audiences, both young and old. However, a lot will depend on how well they leverage the insight in the campaign going forward, using it as moment marketing during tense match moments or match analysis for example, she noted.
“In the world where many brands are jumping on the bandwagon of men in blue, Oreo is playing on an Indian theme of ‘jinx’, so that itself is nice. The way they executed it by hijacking the news channel is definitely nice. It is a nice cultural nuance that they have showcased where we don’t have to talk about something which will impact the chances and then using MSD who was the last captain who won the World Cup in 2011, that is a double treat. It is a fantastic campaign which makes people notice Oreo which is one of the players in a very niche cookie category. The campaign has given the brand virality and buzz around the campaign”, said, Business Strategist, Lloyd Mathias.
Way forward during WC and festive clash
With many ads made especially focusing on the World Cup and the festive season, we asked experts as to what they think brands should experiment with. “I think brands have to focus on authentication. AI still remain but brands should also focus on customization and personalization. Brands should customize their communication and make it more personalised," said Mathias.
Nilakantan said, “Whatever everybody is doing, don’t do it and fuel a desire to watch the campaign thereby helping in working out for the brand. Make a mark in the hearts of the people. Don’t follow the crowd, if AI is the theme, brands should avoid it.”
Puretech Digital takes home 5 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The digital marketing agency won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze metals across categories
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:55 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 on Tuesday, October 10 in Mumbai. At the star-studded award night, digital marketing agency Puretech Digital bagged 5 metals in total including 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze metals across categories. The awards recognized and honoured brands and agencies for their excellence, innovation and creativity.
The night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Puretech Digital, the other top agencies that took home the highest number of metals include EssenceMediacom and Fulcro.
The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the remarkable work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com.
The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
Policybazaar shines with 9 metals at Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023
The brand won 9 metals across categories - 3 gold and 6 silver
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:56 PM | 1 min read
Policybazaar, the online life insurance and general insurance aggregator, took home the ‘Brand of The Year’ honour at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023. The brand won 9 metals across categories, including 3 gold and 6 silver metals, for its exemplary work, creativity and innovation. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 celebrates the outstanding work done by brands and agencies in implementing successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards is an excellent platform for marketers to showcase their best work and achievements and honour the pioneers in the BFSI and Fintech marketing sector. The spectacular awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Policybazaar, the other top brands that took home the highest number of metals include Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India.
Bandhan AMC Limited won 6 metals in total including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India won 4 metals each, including 3 gold and 1 silver metals. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023: Policybazaar takes home ‘Brand of the Year’ title
The other key winners include Puretech, EssenceMediacom, Fulcro, Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and NPCI
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 9:45 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the inaugural edition of Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards 2023 on Tuesday, October 10, at an award ceremony in Mumbai. The big award of the night, ‘Brand of The Year’ was bestowed upon Policybazaar.
The online life insurance and general insurance aggregator bagged as many as nine metals in total, including 3 gold and 6 silver metals. The Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards honour the best minds in the BFSI ecosystem who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas.
The awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the BFSI sphere. Apart from Policybazaar, the top brands that took home the highest number of metals include Bandhan AMC Limited, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India. Bandhan AMC Limited won 6 metals in total including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, IndusInd Bank and National Payments Corporation of India won 4 metals each, including 3 gold and 1 silver metals.
Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards is an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. The winners were judged based on their merit and outstanding work by an esteemed Jury panel of 25 jurors from the BFSI industry. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com. The nominations were accepted under 4 main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories.
The awards are an excellent platform for marketing leaders to showcase their best work and achievements. It aims to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential by honouring pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector with Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards. The event was Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event was Dangle Ads while Mobavenue was the Growth Partner.
Acer India signs Sunil Chhetri as ambassador for festive season
Chhetri will be part of various media campaigns for the brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Acer India has introduced Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassador.
He will represent Acer's products in upcoming media campaigns.
Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian football team and Bengaluru FC, said, “I am happy to be associated with Acer, a brand that’s pushing boundaries with innovation and technology. They’re all about inspiring young India, and it’s an effort that resonates with me."
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, echoed Chhetri's sentiments, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sunil Chhetri, a true sports icon and humanitarian whose remarkable achievements both on and off the field have left an indelible mark. Sunil Chhetri's commitment to empowering youth and exceptional contributions align seamlessly with Acer India's mission of using technology to empower individuals."
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing, Acer India, said, “Sunil Chhetri is not just a football icon; he symbolizes determination and leadership, qualities that perfectly align with Acer's principles. We take great pride in having him as our brand ambassador, and we believe that his influence will help us connect with India's youth, showcasing the reliability and innovation that Acer embodies. Together, we eagerly anticipate inspiring and nurturing the aspirations of India's younger generation.”
Cheil's Experience Commerce bags World Cup media mandate for MRF on Hotstar
MRF will continue with their ongoing campaign #MRFSuperFan for this World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:40 AM | 2 min read
Experience Commerce of the Cheil Digital Network has secured the World Cup 2023 media mandate for MRF Tyres on Hotstar.
As part of the deal, Experience Commerce (EC) will provide its creative and media services to MRF. This collaboration comes as MRF continues its commitment to innovation, quality, and its ongoing #MRFSuperFan campaign. MRF will continue with their ongoing campaign #MRFSuperFan for this World Cup between 5th October to 19th November 2023.
The primary objective of this campaign is to engage consumers on a mass scale, encouraging them to think beyond the MRF brand name and focus on the Reasons to Buy (RTBs) associated with MRF tyres. Experience Commerce is managing an interactive contest using social media platforms and World Cup sponsorship to amplify the message. They will also provide creative expertise throughout the campaign.
During the World Cup, MRF aims to achieve exceptional brand recall within the cricket community on Hotstar, featuring prime advertising slots, mid, pre, and post-roll ads, and a 40-second promotional spot. This campaign bridges traditional TV and digital by integrating TV with an interactive digital activation, with Virat Kohli as the MRF brand ambassador and Hotstar as the broadcast partner.
Team MRF has expressed their excitement about collaborating with Experience Commerce. They stated, "This partnership signifies a significant milestone in our journey to engage with a new generation of consumers and highlight the outstanding features of MRF tyres. Experience Commerce's innovative approach and digital marketing expertise are perfectly aligned with our objectives. Together, we aspire to create a lasting impact and elevate the MRF brand to new heights during this World Cup."
Umesh Bopche, CEO of Experience Commerce, stated, "I have a profound love for cricket, and this being the biggest cricketing tournament (the World Cup), makes this deal exceptionally significant to me. We are ecstatic to announce our resounding triumph in securing prime advertising real estate on Hotstar for MRF Tyres during the highly anticipated World Cup 2023. Our vision is to achieve unparalleled brand recall and reach new heights with our strategically placed ads. Watching MRF ads during the matches will undoubtedly evoke that familiar feeling of trust, legacy, and dependability. MRF has entrusted us with their vision, and we are committed to elevating the MRF brand to iconic status, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of millions of viewers worldwide."
e4m-Mobavenue Roundtable to be held in Mumbai today
At the exclusive roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme ‘Unlocking Brand Growth: From Acquisition to Retention’
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:03 AM | 2 min read
Brand growth is a dynamic process and involves a deep understanding of the target audience and their evolving needs. In the digital era today, brands have to identify untapped opportunities by leveraging market research and consumer insights to drive growth and gain an edge over their competitors.
To explore the intricacies of brand building, exchange4media and Mobavenue are set to hold a tailored roundtable discussion on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. Driving the theme ‘Unlocking Brand Growth: From Acquisition to Retention’, top industry heads and experts will come together under one roof and share insights on challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for brands.
The theme of the roundtable serves as a roadmap for businesses seeking to thrive in today's competitive market landscape. A brand’s journey depends majorly on changing market dynamics and consumer behaviours and the acquisition-to-retention phase is critical for a brand’s growth. In today's fast-paced business landscape, brands that are agile, customer-centric, and innovative establish a lasting competitive advantage over the rest. To successfully navigate this journey, businesses must seamlessly transition from acquisition-focused strategies to customer-centric retention initiatives.
At the roundtable, industry leaders will share insights and effective strategies which will help brands unlock their full potential and make a mark in the industry with its growth journey of customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.
Our speakers include:
- Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition, Website, Content and Social Media Marketing, HDFC Bank
- Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, AngelOne
- Anu Raj, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance
- Puneeth Bekal Director, Marketing, Mastercard
- Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee
- V G Senthilkumar, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda
- Sachin Shukla, Head Brand and Digital Media, ICICI Bank
- Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life
- Ishank Joshi, Co-founder & CEO, Mobavenue (Session Chair)
