Edtech platform Cuemath ropes in Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

Cuemath, the math learning edtech platform has associated with Vidya Balan as its new brand ambassador. Known for her choice of power-packed performances and penchant for playing strong female characters including genius mathematician Shakuntala Devi, Vidya does not pull any punches while taking up the cause of math learning in Cuemath’s new ad campaign.



Excited at her association on becoming Brand Cuemath’s new face, Vidya Balan said, “I attended a Cuemath demo class while researching for my last film. Imagine my surprise when 45 minutes into the demo, I learnt to visualise math concepts with simulations. I never thought I could SEE Math! I was further astonished when the teacher gave me an example saying two medium 8” pizzas have less pizza as compared to one large 12” pizza. WOW, I have been ordering pizzas the wrong way. It’s the area of the pizza that matters and not the diameter, so next time you know what to order! It’s this Cuemath way of making Math fun and taking the anxiety away from it that appealed to me immensely and is the future of learning in the 21st Century.”

Talking about the Cuemath way of teaching Math, CEO Manan Khurma says, “With our classes, we have steered clear of the traditional board teaching method. We help children learn Math organically by visualising concepts from different points of view, building their own mental models and algorithms, developing logical reasoning by finding multiple answers, and applying math in everyday thinking and problem-solving. Our aim is to train our future generation at not just solving Math problems easily, but also tackle the challenges that life throws up with confidence and logic.”

The latest TVC by Cuemath tackles Math in a fun manner by laying out a situation where a child is able to order more pizza for less money due to the application math he's been learning with Cuemath, hence making better decisions and maximizing fun.

The campaign slogan aptly backs it up – “Math Karo, Aage Badho.”

The idea was put to paper in a crisp way by the creative agency Simple Tribe and produced by Offroad Productions. Directed by Manoj Tapadia and shot by Laxman Uttarekar, Vidya just shines in the film along with Nitesh Pandey and child actor Purab Mody.