EaseMyTrip signs Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as its first-ever brand ambassadors

The actors' association is in sync with the image of EaseMyTrip where the brand has established itself and gained market share purely basis performance to date

EaseMyTrip, India’s online travel platform, has announced the appointment of ace actors Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors. This is the first time that EaseMyTrip has appointed any brand ambassadors. Additionally, Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma are also coming together as a duo for the first time for any brand campaign. The actors with their mass appeal and strong connect with the audience will complement the brand’s image of EaseMyTrip.

The actors are admired by the fans for their genuine and down to earth personalities and their ability to make each and every act memorable. Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma are also known for their impeccable comic timings and both actors have created a niche in the market basis their unique performances. The association is in sync with the brand’s image where EaseMyTrip has established itself and gained market share purely basis performance to date. The company is known for its consistent performance while being 100% bootstrapped and profitable since inception.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are thrilled to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz as the faces of our brand. Similar to EaseMyTrip, they are the epitome of great performances. They have a unique mass appeal that cuts across all audiences and geographies. EaseMyTrip has revolutionised online travel by introducing initiatives such as a hassle-free booking experience, zero convenience fee and full refund due to medical reasons. Now is the right time for us to let more people be aware of such initiatives by EaseMyTrip through our brand campaign with Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma.”

Both the actors are elated and excited to be associated with EaseMyTrip as there is similar synergy between them making this partnership extremely special and one of a kind.

Sharing his excitement on the partnership, Varun Sharma said, “I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be partnering with one of the fastest-growing brands in the world. They have revolutionized the way we travel and looking forward to working closely with EaseMyTrip to create an exceptional brand connect.”

Speaking on the association, Vijay Raaz said, “My best wishes to EaseMyTrip as the brand is well known for its customer centricity and consistent performance. Wish to work together and create something memorable.”

EaseMyTrip has always believed in leveraging relevant and meaningful avenues for brand connect and this association is in-line with the same brand philosophy. The company has aggressive plans to grow its business with a slew of customer-centric initiatives including the zero-convenience fee, full refund on medical grounds, ‘train waitlisted’ feature to offer discounted airfares to users with unconfirmed train tickets, and many more.

