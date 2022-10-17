e4m MarTech 2022: Glimpses

Some snapshots from the glitzy event held on 14 October at Gurgaon

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 17, 2022 1:38 PM  | 2 min read
To delve deeper into the everchanging world of martech, the exchange4media Group held the third edition of the MarTech India Conference, on October 14, 2022, at The Leela, Gurgaon. The theme of the event was "Driving Digital Transformation Through MarTech.

"The event is co-powered by WebEngage. Bobble AI, ReBid and BrightCove are the co-gold partners.

The best martech minds convened to discuss topics like Metaverse, emerging martech trends, personalization, future-proofing digital marketing, video and social entertainment and leveraging customer data and social listening strategies. These are some of the glimpses from the event. 

Panel discussion on Winning with Personalization: The Success Stories: Panel comprises Vidya Kailasam Hangal, Consumer Digital Lead, Mondelez International
Sachin Vashistha, CMO, Paisa Bazaar
Ashish Aggarwal, VP Growth, Bharat Pe
Sangeet Agarwal, Head of Product and Design - Housing.com
Anil Pandit, SVP, Publicis Media (Session Chair)

PANEL DISCUSSION  Marketing in Metaverse with Shankar Iyer, Associate Director, Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd
Saumya Rathor, Associate Director, Marketing, Pepsi Cola
Gazal Bajaj, Head ,Media Management, Nestle
Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - Groupm India (Session Chair)

David Raab, Founder, The CDP Institute

Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO, ReBid
Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India; Lokendra Saini, COO, Ease my Trip; Gagan Arora, SVP Brand and Marketing, Pristyn Care
Saurabh Agrawal, SVP Analytics and CRM, Lenskart; Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, e4m & BW businessworld (Session Chair) on Strategies to Make Social Listening Work for Brands

Sachin Vashistha, CMO, Paisa Bazaar

Sangeet Agarwal, Head of Product and Design - Housing.com

Special address on Maruti's Journey into the Nexaverse with Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India

