e4m Indian Marketing Awards: Big honours for Diageo India & ITC Foods

Anand Kripalu, MD & CEO of EPL, bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 8th edition of the exchange4media Indian Marketing Awards

The 8th edition of the exchange4media Indian Marketing Awards held on 14th March, 2022, saw the best in the marketing industry being recognised and felicitated for excellent works across diverse categories. Over the years IMA has recognized path-breaking and impactful marketing strategies. The awards also recognise the critical role of marketing in achieving organic growth for a business.

This year, the big honours went to Diageo India and ITC Foods who bagged Gold and Silver, respectively, for Marketing Team of the Year. Anand Kripalu, MD & CEO of EPL, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the 'Marketing to Unique Audiences' category, the big winners were nurture.farm, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Johnie Walker and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises. Each of them won Gold. Tata Motors also won Gold for Ramadan Kareem 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, ITC Limited - Foods Division, Columbia Pacific Communities, Sony Sports Network, Asian Paints and MX Player were the other Gold winners in the Communication category.

ZEE Biskope, Nissan Motor India and Amazon Prime Video each bagged the Yellow metal in this category. Bridgestone India, Cipla Health and Perfetti Van Melle India each won a Gold for stellar marketing works.

Amazon Prime Video won another Gold in the Best Use of Digital Marketing/Social Media sub-category. Johnie Walker won the top honour in the Experiential sub-category and ZEE Entertainment Enterprise bagged a Gold the Best Use of OOH. Dabur Amla walked away with a Gold for the Best Use of Radio and Hindustan Times bagged Gold for the Best Use of Print. Disney Broadcasting (India) was bestowed with a Gold in the Best Use of TV category.

In the Stages of Brand Building category, the Gold winners were Hippo Stores, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Network, Bayer Consumer Health India, boAt and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. ZEE Biskope, Tata Tea Gold, HUL, Asian Paints, ITC MasterChef, Johnie Walker, and Godrej Consumer Products each won a Gold in this category.

The winners of this year’s e4m Indian Marketing Awards were picked by an elite panel of industry experts and heads. The Jury for IMA this year was chaired by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico.

While Colors and Aaj Tak are the 'Co-Powered By Partner', Havas Media is the Co-Gold Partner of the event.

For the complete list of winners, click here. http://design.exchange4media.com/e4mdesigner/abhishek/ima-2022-winners/winners.html

