e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit today

Experts to discuss the fast-changing landscape of sports marketing, the evolution of brands in the Indian sports industry & more

With increasing digital adoption in the arena of sports in India, this industry is looking at unprecedented growth. To share more on this, e4m and GroupM ESP are together hosting the inaugural edition of a unique Sports Marketing Summit today in New Delhi. The theme of the summit is ‘Shaping the Future of Sports Business’.

The event will enable insightful sports business conversations where brand custodians and top leaders will come together to address gaps in the industry and discuss the future of the sector. The Presenting Partner of the event is Star Sports, FanCode is the Co-Gold Partner and India Today TV is the co-partner. Sportstar is the Knowledge Partner.

The summit will focus on the forces shaping the sports sector, from unleashing the power of fans to digital ecosystems, broadcasting innovation and live experiences, all with the intent of charting a new path to progress. With a new era of sports broadcast dawning upon us, the summit will throw light on the expected changes or reassessment needed at an advertiser's end when it comes to sports sponsorships or partnerships.

The event will kickstart with welcome addresses by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW, Founder, exchange4media, and CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, India – WPP. This would be followed by a fireside chat between Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, Indian National Badminton Team and Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar.

The opening keynote address will be given by Vita Dani, Co-owner, Chennaiyn FC and UTT on the topic ‘The Rise & Challenges of Non-Cricket Sports in India’. This will be followed by a fireside chat between Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM and Mohit Burman, Director, Dabur India Ltd, on the topic ‘Let's Play India-Building a sporting nation’.

The first panel discussion will be on the topic ‘IPL on TV - India's Super Bowl’ where the panellists will be Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital, Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India, Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel, Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The session will be moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.

The next panel will be on ‘Sports Streaming becomes Mainstream’ and to talk about the same will be panellists including Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia, Abhijit Shah, SVP Marketing ICICI Pru MF, Manav Sethi, Head, Media Martech & Growth, Vida Hero Motocorp, Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise, Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India, Ashish Pherwani, Partner, Media & Entertainment, Ernst & Young. The session will be chaired by Shalini Poddar, EVP - Head of Ads Revenue & Strategy, Disney Hotstar.

The third panel discussions will be on the topic ‘Sponsorship Rights 2.0’ with panellists that include Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM, Kaustabh Jha, Head, Assets, Influencers & Partnerships, India & South West Asia, Coca-Cola, Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles and the session chair would be Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare.

Another panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Women's Sports - Future of India Story’. The panellists will be Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, Fancode, Yash Lahoti, Founder & CEO, Women's CricZone, Vishal Yadav, Founder & CEO, Female Cricket, Sai Narayan, CMO, Policybazaar.com while the session will be moderated by Mausumi Kar, MD, Motivator India.

The fifth panel discussion will be on the topic ‘Athletes Wishlist for Corporate India’. The panellist will be Ajay Gupte, CEO, Wavemaker, South Asia, Anju Bobby George, Indian Athlete, Vijender Singh, Indian Professional Boxer. The session will be moderated by KC Vijaya Kumar, Sports Editor - The Hindu. There will be other two parallel panel discussions on the topics ‘Marketing of a Sport: Fan Engagement for the Next Generation’ and What to expect in esports in 2023?’

The summit will bring together key stakeholders in the business of sports including franchise owners, investors, sports professionals and sponsors/advertisers to discuss the pressing issues and biggest opportunities in the sports industry. The event will be attended by some of the biggest sports media brands to learn and discuss a wide array of industry topics.

