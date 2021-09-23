e4m Exclusive: Amit Tiwari moves on from Havells after a glorious stint 

Before Havells Amit Tiwari spent almost 8 years 11 months at Philips India where he was Director Marketing Brand , Communication and Digital.

Amit Tiwari Vice President Marketing at Havells India Limited has put in his papers and decided to move on after a 4 years and 4 months stint In the last 52 months Amit Tiwari with his understanding of business and digital made a huge difference to the Havells portfolio of brands and made a huge business contribution .

Tiwari is a business and digital maven who has a 360 degree view of business and marketing and someone whose credo has been that "Business is Marketing".



Before Havells Amit Tiwari spent almost 8 years 11 months at Philips India where he was Director Marketing Brand, Communication and Digital.



At the timing of filing the story it was not clear what Tiwari's next move will be.

Tiwari is a prolific speaker at almost all industry forums and writes frequently . He has been awarded multiples times in the business and also in the marketing domain .

Tiwari is a Management Graduate from the Indian School of Business ( ISB) and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Senior Executives.

