e4m Conclave: Shailendra Katyal to talk about new marketing practices post pandemic

The past two years have been like no other; a deadly pandemic plagued the world and changed consumer behaviours like never before. The great acceleration of digital services and platforms, the building of a hybrid economy, and the revolution of the content world, everything has opened up new doors of opportunities for marketers across the globe. So, what have been the key takeaways for marketers for building brands and what will change in the marketing practices of the future as a direct result of the turmoil that has been spanning since March 2020?

Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katyal will answer some of these questions based on his personal learnings through the period at the upcoming e4m Conclave. His keynote address on ‘New Marketing Practices in Post-Pandemic World’ will give deep insights into consumer behaviour, their shopping habits, and how marketers can make the most of their new lifestyle with correct marketing strategies and initiatives.

Katyal comes with over two decades of experience in P&L leadership and marketing. He has had successful stints in companies like Wipro and Marico along with Lenovo where he has shown exemplary prowess in building businesses to scale in both traditional as well as emerging/digital routes-to-market.

The 21st edition of e4m Conclave will be hosted virtually on December 13, from 3 PM onwards with the presence of several eminent industry personalities including IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Daryl Lee, Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart, upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan, and dentsu media services CEO - South Asia Divya Karani among others.

The umbrella theme for the event this year is Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The conference will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

The summit will be streamed on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.







