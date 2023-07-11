e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki among key speakers
exchange4media Group is back with its flagship property – e4m Conclave. The upcoming edition of the one-of-its-kind conference will be held on July 20 in Gurugram. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage at the e4m Conclave 2023, the summit will also see seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on a wide range of topics. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, are some of our keynote speakers at the summit. The theme for conclave 2023 is ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave.
e4m Conclave 2023 will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions where seasoned experts will shed light on use and benefits of inclusive marketing in brand building and driving customer engagement. The conclave will be headlined by global leaders sharing insights into the future of the industry.
For 20 years now, e4m Conclave has served as the platform to discuss trends that assist in growing the overall business. Apart from industry leaders and experts from India, the conclave is attended by Global CEOs of all major media companies. In the past editions, e4m Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mamaearth hires Havas Worldwide India as its AOR
The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Mamaearth has named Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, as its agency on record (AOR), following a multi-agency pitch. The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and Digital.
Over the last two years, Havas Worldwide India has been focusing on strengthening and updating its key offerings. Havas Worldwide India witnessed healthy growth over 2022 throughout its Mumbai and Delhi offices, with important business wins such as Tata Cliq Luxury, IFB, Britannia The Laughing Cow, P&G, Badshah Masala and Celio, to mention a few. The agency has also been strengthening its teams in order to attract top talent. As the agency's growth momentum continues in 2023, its efforts will be to continue producing effective and integrated campaigns to deliver on its promise of making a meaningful difference in the lives of brands, businesses, and consumers.
Speaking of the association, Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, said, “Mamaearth is a brand built on millennial beliefs and choices. In a short period of 6 years, the brand has emerged as an innovative and disruptive new-age beauty and personal care brand. We believe that in our next wave of growth, it would be imperative to further drive scale by exploring and disrupting different categories across cohorts, geographies, and channels. In this endeavor of driving growth anchored on brand love, we are stoked to welcome Havas Worldwide India (the creative arm of Havas India) as our creative agency partner. The team at Havas has the advantaged mix of strong planning and creative credentials and experience in servicing legacy and new-age brands. Havas Worldwide India’s appointment comes at the back of an exciting and rigorous creative pitch process. The agency has demonstrated a strong understanding of fundamental consumer insights and an appreciation of the pivotal shifts in consumer beliefs coupled with a compelling storytelling ability.”
Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner, North, Havas Worldwide India, added, “In a world where the beauty industry is under constant scrutiny and the pressure to constantly evolve at a rapid pace, Mamaearth is a clutter-breaking brand. Their dedication to developing innovative solutions and pushing boundaries aligns well with our creative vision. We are excited to work with a forward-thinking brand like Mamaearth, where we will effectively leverage our knowledge and passion to enhance their message and engage their audience in a meaningful way. We look forward to partnering with them on their growth journey and collaborating to shape a compelling brand presence in the hearts of consumers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:24 PM | 3 min read
Edha Singh
Marketing Manager, MG Motor India
Edha Singh, a Marketing Manager at MG Motor, aims to revolutionise the digital landscape with her data-driven approach and expertise. A graduate of SDA Bocconi, Milan, Edha's diverse industry experience has shaped her into an agile and innovative marketer. Beyond her professional achievements, she embraces new adventures - currently enjoying the rewarding challenge of being a new mom.
Before her current role at MG, Edha worked with some iconic brands. At LG India, she conceptualized and executed successful referral marketing programs and digital campaigns. During her tenure at Tata Capital, she significantly increased the brand's digital presence and played a crucial role in driving app downloads and campaign successes.
While spearheading the digital performance for all nameplates and the entire digital transformation on the MG Motor website, Edha leads impactful product launches and consistently achieves impressive results. Her unwavering determination and analytical mindset set her apart. She believes in effectively communicating the right product to the target audience through suitable channels.
Not just an accomplished marketer, Edha is also a ‘people's person’ with a genuine love for exploring new adventures. Connecting with people brings her immense joy, and her knack for building relationships has been key to her success. Edha thrives beyond her professional role. She dives headfirst into life's richness, embracing new experiences with gusto. To sum it all up in one line would be - Edha: A mother, a marketer, an adventurer, and a social butterfly!
Gaurav Dayanand Kotian
Digital Marketing Manager, HDFC Securities Limited
Gaurav Dayanand Kotian is a motivated and dynamic marketing professional, known for his exceptional skills and strong educational background. With a BCA and an MBA in Marketing, he also brings a unique blend of technical acumen and strategic marketing skills to the table. This combination allows him to bridge the gap between technology and marketing to develop innovative campaigns.
Gaurav specializes in digital marketing within the retail and financial sectors. His expertise lies in leveraging technology and innovative approaches to create impactful marketing campaigns across touchpoints and channels. Be it loyalty programs, digital marketing strategies or performance marketing and SEO - he's got it covered!
Gaurav's passion doesn't stop here as he’s constantly pushing the boundaries of his role, staying ahead of industry trends and networking like a pro. Like a sponge, he believes in soaking up knowledge and bringing fresh ideas to the table. In the past, he has supported teams with his insights for process optimization. He walks the talk when it comes to going the extra mile!
Beyond the wall of his organization, Gaurav actively engages in industry forums, rubs shoulders with thought leaders, and stays on top of emerging trends. An all-rounder collaborating with peers, sharing insights, and mentoring aspiring marketers to fuel industry growth, Gaurav's ability to blend technical expertise with strategic marketing insights sets him apart from the crowd.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motilal Oswal Financial Services shines light on the struggles of investors
The 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' campaign drives home the importance of having expert guidance and research-backed insights while trading in the equity market
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote investor education, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), Broking & Distribution, today unveils "Investor Hit Mein Jaari", a social campaign addressing the challenges and concerns investors face in the equity market.
The "Investor Hit Mein Jaari" campaign features a thought-provoking video wherein a frustrated investor candidly vents his challenges and struggles in the stock market. Through this emotionally charged portrayal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services aims to educate investors about the importance of having an expert guidance and research-backed insights by shedding light on the common issues that investors encounter and the profound impact their decisions in the equity market can have on their lives.
Speaking on the campaign, Varun Mundra, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL said, "The "Investor Hit Mein Jaari" campaign is yet another endeavour by Motilal Oswal Financial Services to strengthen the bond with investors, ensuring they feel supported in their financial journey. This social campaign echoes our core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity, which have remained unwavering throughout our 30+ years of journey”.
“Motilal Oswal Financial Services has had a track record of providing unparalleled services and bringing unique solutions to the market. We believe that knowledge, awareness, and sound research are the pillars of successful investing, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to empowering investors. Our vast research expertise and commitment to excellence empower investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals”, adds Varun Mundra.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HDFC ERGO gets BBH India as its creative agency
The agency will aid the company in delivering its brand promise
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 9:30 AM | 2 min read
HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India’s leading private sector general insurance company, has appointed BBH India as its Agency on Record (AOR) for creative developments in a multi-agency pitch. As a part of this partnership, BBH India will strategise to deliver the brand promise of the Company, along with building awareness about the Company’s products and services among its customers and stakeholders, with creative renditions across various communication channels.
Commenting on this, Mr. Parthanil Ghosh, President- Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, "Aligned with the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, and riding on the philosophy of ‘Customer First’ HDFC ERGO has embarked upon a paradigm shift from market share to mind share approach. We believe the expertise and experience of BBH will aid us to deliver the brand promise to our customers and help in positioning ourselves as an organisation, which is backed by 20+ years of lineage and has an adaptive approach to leverage technology for integrating innovative processes to provide superior experience to our customers.”
Mr. Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & MD, BBH India, said, “BBH India is reputed to bring its zag to catapult brands to their next level. As a leading private insurer, HDFC ERGO’s commitment to changing the category paradigm by building unique customer experiences excited us the most. We are super proud to be partnering with this brand in its next journey of growth and transformation.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Maverick Awards 2023: Inaugural edition to be held on July 21
The awards will honour exemplary works executed by regional, national, small-medium and independent agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 8:59 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of the e4m Maverick Awards on July 21 in Mumbai. The one-of-its-kind awards aim to recognise and acknowledge the outstanding work done by regional, national, small-medium, and independent agencies - the marketing marvels who improve the marketing communication industry. These awards are open to media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance, made a significant contribution to the industry, and their organisations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.
The e4m Maverick Awards celebrate the independent agencies of India for their remarkable work and out-of-the-box marketing strategies and impressive innovations. An independent advertising agency refers to a company that operates independently and is not (or fully) owned/controlled by a larger holding company. It is responsible for creating and implementing marketing plans for its clients to promote their products or services to a specific target audience.
The final jury meet is scheduled to take place on July 11. The entries for the e4m Maverick Awards will be judged by eminent experts and business leaders across seven different categories including Digital Marketing, MarTech, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Sectoral Marketing and Special Awards, which are further divided into sub categories. The jury will assess the nominations on several criteria, including vision & innovation, impact & influence and creativity. The Jury Chair for e4m Maverick Awards 2023 is Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip.
The other jury members are:
- Akash Deep Batra, Executive Director & Head of Marketing, Growth, Analytics, and CX, DBS Bank
- Ankit Desai, Marketing Director-India, Hersheys
- Akash Agarwal, Director - Data & Analytics, Tata Consumer Products
- Anushree Bhardwaj, Director Marketing, Lionsgate Southeast Asia
- Amit Gujral, CMO, JK Tyres
- Ashish Tiwari, CMO, Home Credit India
- Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group
- Deepak Oram, Head Innovation & MarTech, HDFC Bank
- Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City
- Mamta Aggarwal Rajnayak, VP - Head of AI-ML Products & Platforms@AI Labs, American Express
- Nitin Dhingra, CDO & Vice President, Hindware
- Pooja Baid, CMO, Philips Domestic Appliances
- Puneeth Bekal, Director Marketing, Mastercard
- Ritu Mittal, Head of Marketing & Digital, Bayer
- Smita Murarka, Marketing Influencer
- Sachin Vashishtha, CMO, Paisabazaar
- Vishesh Kaul, Chief information and Digital Officer, Prestige
- Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science
- Vikram Jeet Bhayana, Head Marketing, Bajaj Allianz Insurance
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Drink More…Water' is our digital-first campaign: Ishwindar Singh, Pernod Ricard
Singh, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard India - Seagram's, speaks about the brand's recent campaign and its marketing initiatives for India
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 10, 2023 8:55 AM | 3 min read
Empowering consumers to decide how they should consume their drinks has been Pernod Ricard's motive, says Ishwindar Singh, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard India - Seagram's.
Singh spoke to us about the brand's recent campaign, the category, and how they are using different tactics to touch base with the Indian audience. The company’s recent campaign, 'Drink More…Water' which The Mill conceptualised, talks about drinking responsibly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Talking about the thought behind the campaign, Singh said, “It really comes from the values of organizations. We believe that we are the creators of conviviality in all our markets. And if people are gonna go out there and in fact enjoy consumption, we believe that they cannot be any convivial moments if there's excess. We wanted to empower our consumers to decide for themselves on social occasions how they should consume their favourite drinks. From that point of time, we said that you got to pace your drink over a certain period of the social occasion you are in. And therefore, the importance of staying hydrated is very important.”
“We want to tell consumers at the end of the day that drink responsibly and ensure that they have enough water through the evening. It's to ensure that you do not lose control and that's the most important premise of the campaign. As leaders in the category, it's very important for us to ensure responsible consumption.”
When asked about how they are trying to reach consumers with this campaign, Singh said that it is their digital-first campaign and they are using different digital channels but also trying to reach consumers on various touch-points.
About Pernod Ricard's marketing initiatives, Singh said that they do everything they can but under the framework of the government. He said, “We touched the consumer at every touch point, right from awareness building, which would be brand visibility in above-the-line communication in media, down to being a part of campaigns, concerts, music festivals, all the areas of conviviality where people come together in a social network and really enjoy themselves.”
“We there to partner on those occasions and most importantly is when you go out with friends at the end of the day to enjoy an evening social occasion, we are there. So if you see from a touch point perspective, we're there through consumers' lifestyle choices and we play within the regulatory framework of where we can touch with them and where we can talk with them.” He went on to say that they promote different brands given the nature of the occasion or association.
Alcohol and beverage brands have always tried to do something with music and also be partners in many music festivals. We asked Singh why music is the go-to thing for alcohol brands, and he said, “Music is one of the best passion points in the country. It is basically creating a community that vibes together.”
Singh also said that they are building more non-alcoholic options and will be capturing that market as well. He also spoke about experimenting with AI and Metaverse. In conclusion, he said that earlier it used to be about consumers shifting, now it is more about being engaged with the consumers. He said, “Digital has made it easy and we have increased our digital spends.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WPP’s Daniel Hulme to deliver keynote address at e4m TechManch
Hulme, the Chief AI Officer at WPP and CEO of Satalia, will share key insights on 'Brand Opportunities for Generative AI' at the TechManch conference, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 9 & 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP, and CEO of Satalia, wears many hats. He is also a lecturer at the London School of Economics and Political Science, besides being an advisor for E-Numeracy and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the UCL (University College of London).
How appropriate then that the globally recognized expert on Artificial Intelligence will deliver the ‘Expert Session’ keynote on 'Brand Opportunities for Generative AI' at exchange4media’s TechManch conference, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10.
Now in its seventh edition, e4m TechManch is an eclectic and illuminating annual collective of brand heads, technocrats and industry leaders who discuss how bleeding-edge technologies impact daily lives and livelihoods, not least in the media and advertising industries.
The two-day event will witness instructive as well as inspiring keynote addresses, fireside chats and panel discussions by thought leaders from different disciplines and learnings.
The experts are set to share insights on several topics like the thriving consumer digital economy of India, effective digital marketing strategies in the era of constant change, digital transformation for businesses, understanding Gen Z consumers and their influence on brand growth, and preparing brands for Web3 among other key topics.
In Hulme’s session, we will get a closer look at the phenomenon that is Generative AI. He will also be sharing insights on chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard, and image generators such as Dall-E, while assessing the business opportunities they present as well as the risks.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube