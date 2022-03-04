Dunzo ropes in Sivaangi Krishnakumar to endorse Dunzo Daily in Chennai

Quick commerce & convenience player Dunzo has roped in playback singer and actress Sivaangi Krishnakumar as the face of their brand campaign to announce the launch of Dunzo Daily in Chennai. In the latest Dunzo advertisement, Sivaangi plays the character of a Chennai resident explaining to an expat about a lot that Chennai has to offer. She then adds 'Dunzo Daily' as the latest addition to the city.

Sivaangi Krishnakumar, in the first brand video, takes a dig at how the rest of India stereotypes Chennai and goes on to establish the repertoire of things that brings to life the spirit of the city. Sivaangi plays two characters in the ad film- one of an expat and the other as a local, she goes on to highlight the people, places, and delicacies that truly symbolise the beauty, culture, and heritage of the city. The brand film is conceptualized, written, and directed by Dunzo’s in-house brand team led by Sai Ganesh and shot by Basta Films.

“Dunzo Daily has been transforming the way consumers shop for their daily essentials in India. Sivaangi Krishnakumar is a household favourite in the city and the state and we felt she was the perfect fit to reiterate our commitment to provide every household in Chennai with access to the top selection products they need, instantly, and conveniently,” said Sai Ganesh, Head of Brand - Dunzo.

Dunzo's mission is to deliver everyday needs instantly. With Dunzo Daily, this mission is stronger than ever and the company aims to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers across the country. The first phase of this campaign began in August 2021, with the introduction of Dunzo Daily in the city of Bengaluru. The campaign, dubbed 'Grocery ka Drama Chhodo, Dunzo Daily Karo,' was spread over a month and featured four separate films starring Sunny Deol, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sunil Grover, and Karisma Kapoor, respectively. The campaign drew parallels between the grocery-related drama in Indian households and every Indian’s go-to place for all things drama - Bollywood. Using iconic dialogues like "Tareekh pe Tareekh" and "Sattar minute hai tumhare paas" to songs like "If you come today", it successfully showcased the exaggerated contrast between the struggle of shopping at alternate places versus the ease of shopping on Dunzo Daily. Recently, Dunzo roped in renowned thespian Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime TV series CID, as the face of their brand campaign for Dunzo Daily in Pune.

