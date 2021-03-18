Dream Sports Foundation & Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation to support female boxers

Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to these promising boxers for the next one year

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, one of India’s sports technology companies, today announced a partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) to support six talented and budding female boxers from Imphal. Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to these promising boxers for the next one year.

Founded by M.C. Mary Kom, Padma Vibhushan & Olympic medalist and her husband Mr. K. Onkholer Kom, MKRBF currently offers free, world-class training, nutritional support, lodging, education, medical and competition-related expenses to over 87 talented underprivileged youth. Through this partnership under the DSF Elite vertical - which aims to groom young talented athletes to compete nationally and internationally in different sports - comprehensive support will be provided to select girls from underprivileged backgrounds aspiring to take up boxing as a competitive sport. The support will include year-round gold standard technical training, apparel and equipment, accommodation, tournament exposure, diet and nutrition, education and tuition and other extracurricular activities.

Talking about this initiative Kiran Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer & Head, CSR at Dream Sports, said, “We are happy to partner with Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation and have the opportunity to support talented young female athletes in the field of boxing. In the last few years, we are witnessing a surge in exceptional sporting talent from across India for various sports. Boxing too is seeing great success in India, and there is scope to make it more accessible to many more aspiring youths. With our vision to ‘Make Sports Better’, we are looking forward to providing all or any support to young athletes so that, just like Mary Kom, they too can excel in their sport and make our nation proud.”

MC Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer, Olympian and Founder of MKRBF, said, “We are grateful for Dream Sports Foundation to partner with us and help these young athletes during one of the most important stages in their lives. DSF has done some exceptional work through its young athlete development program, Stars of Tomorrow. We are sure that this partnership as well will support budding athletes in the field of boxing to achieve their true potential and realise their goals.”

MKRBF has produced three women boxers who have won medals in National and International competitions and aims to coach and nurture many more young boxers who have the potential to win competitions on a global stage. The Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation aims to promote boxing as a sport to vulnerable youth in North-Eastern India.

Recently, Dream Sports Foundation supported several beneficiaries from the sports industry, impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as part of the ongoing ‘Back on Track’ initiative. During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, DSF supported over 6 Lakh Indians by providing cooked meals, dry ration, and hygiene kits to the underprivileged and protective gear to the frontline workers of

Govt of Maharashtra and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). DSF has also contributed to the PM CARES and CM Relief fund for COVID-19.

