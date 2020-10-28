Dr Trust appoints Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

The cricketer will feature in a new integrated campaign for Dr Trust which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as in-store

Healthcare brand Dr Trust has signed ace Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma as its new brand ambassador.

Rohit Sharma will be featured in a new integrated campaign for Dr Trust which will run across TV, print and online channels as well as in-store – rolling out from October 2020.

“Rohit Sharma is a strong, celebrated man and an advocate for others – he is the perfect ambassador to talk about the importance of health and wellness and the importance self-monitoring healthcare products play in everyday life. Dr Trust admires him for his principles, his talents and his ability to juggle a demanding cricket career while being a great family man too,” said Aryan Goyal CEO of Nureca Ltd which owns Dr Trust

“We believe that in order for brands to generate success, they must create relationships with ambassadors who genuinely love the purpose, values, and products of a company,” added Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director, Nureca.

Rohit Sharma said, “I love the innovative product line Dr Trust has to offer, from advance pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers, BP monitor to the nebulizers. These are quite handy and essential gadgets to have, more so in today’s daily life with an increased focus on health and wellness.

“I look forward to seeing many more innovations from Dr Trust as they continue their efforts to simplify our lives,” added Rohit, who is exclusively handled by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance.

Rohit Sharma, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, is a keen supporter of health and wellness causes and an endearing family man. He is the only batsman in the world to hit three double centuries in ODI cricket and holds the record for the highest individual score in an ODI.