Disney Star’s campaign raises awareness on use of right vocab for addressing LGBTQIA+
The ‘Words of Pride’ campaign highlights the importance of choosing appropriate terminology when addressing the LGBTQIA+ community
Disney Star unveils the ‘Words of Pride’ campaign, an advocacy initiative aimed at cultivating awareness and use of the right vocabulary for addressing LGBTQIA+ community across India. The central theme of the campaign, ‘The world is evolving; it’s time our words do too,’ reinforces the company’s commitment as the nation’s storyteller and endeavour to ignite a transformative social change by equipping people with respectful and appropriate language for the LGBTQIA+ community. The campaign highlights the convergence of language and respect, underscoring the importance of choosing appropriate terminology when addressing the LGBTQIA+ community.
Disney Star has launched a website which hosts a lexicon of respectful words to address the LGBTQIA+ community. Put together with language experts and linguists from the LGBTQIA+ community, it is made for everyone and is currently available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. This is merely a prologue towards our unwavering commitment to expand this lexicon and encompass more words and languages in the future.
View this post on Instagram
Minakshi Achan, Head - Network Brand & Creative Communications, Disney Star, “Words hold extraordinary power – they can make us feel seen, heard, and valued. Fortunately, respectable words to address the LGBTQIA+ community do exist in our languages, but over the years they have been misused or forgotten. Our effort has only been to reclaim them such that they become a part of our daily discourse. At Disney Star we believe that by harnessing the power of language and advocating for appropriate terminology, meaningful conversations can be ignited, facilitating an intentional and dignified approach to using inclusive vocabulary with the LGBTQIA+ community.”
“In an era characterized by evolving inclusivity, the ‘Words of Pride’ campaign stands as a potent catalyst for transformation. Rooted in the core mission of the campaign, it squarely confronts historical biases perpetuated by the continued misuse of language. With a strong emphasis on advocacy, the campaign strives to reintroduce and promote respectful terminology within Indian languages, unveiling a rich linguistic heritage that aligns harmoniously with contemporary progressive values,” the company said in a release.
“At its core, the campaign empowers individuals to cultivate understanding and empathy. Harnessing its diverse social media platforms, Disney Star will actively promote respectful discourse, elevate awareness, and nurture compassion. The campaign's digital microsite is poised to serve as a dynamic hub, offering educational resources concerning LGBTQIA+ terminology, pronouns, and personal narratives,” read the release.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Infinity Learn salutes teachers and their power to change lives
The campaign underlines the theme of 2023, 'Teachers at the heart of education recovery'
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
It is that time of the year when we come together to cherish the memories created by the guiding lights in our lives—our teachers. This year Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya pays tribute to every educator who not only shape careers but mould lives. In this spirit, the brand proudly launches a campaign, which captures the essence of the transformative power of teachers and approaches to their learner’s lives. Underlining the theme of 2023, “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”, the film captures the inspiring journey of Rohan, a 10th-grade student who found his path to success through the guidance of Kaushik Sir.
The film opens capturing the essence of Rohan's mischievous spirit. He is in the classroom, making his classmates burst into laughter even while serving a punishment. His infectious sense of humour and playful antics make him the centre of attention. Later, Rohan is caught red-handed, soaring a meticulously crafted paper plane through the air by none other than Kaushik Sir, his stern but empathetic teacher. Rather than disciplining Rohan, Kaushik Sir recognizes his fascination with flight and channels that passion into his studies. This innovative approach piques Rohan's interest, turning his attention from paper planes to textbooks, and setting the stage for a remarkable transformation in his academic journey.
Commenting on the campaign Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya expresses, “On this Teacher's Day, we tip our hats to our educators, the unsung heroes who possess the uncanny ability to turn every instance of mischief into moments of wonder. They believe in us even when we struggle to believe in ourselves, nurturing our strengths and guiding us through our weaknesses. Our triumphs stand as a testament to their relentless dedication and passion. At Infinity Learn, we are resolute in our mission to foster an empowering environment for learning. We firmly believe every student holds a wellspring of untapped potential, and it's our vision to help them recognize and nurture it”.
In a moving scene, Kaushik Sir leaves Rohan a handwritten note after months of giving him guidance and mentorship, bringing the campaign to a heartfelt conclusion. "To that little boy who dreamed of flying a plane, it's time to take off," the note begins. As much as I do, I believe in your dreams. This moving message highlights how Kaushik Sir not only encouraged Rohan's academic growth but also encouraged the belief in his dreams, making them his own. It captures the deep bond that has grown between teacher and pupil. It serves as a moving reminder of the enduring influence teachers can have on their students, giving them the self-assurance to reach new heights.
Infinity Learn continues to be at the forefront of innovative education, offering a wide range of courses and resources designed to empower students on their learning journey. We remain dedicated to our mission of creating future leaders and change-makers through education.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CashKaro onboards Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassador
The brand has released a 360-degree advertising campaign, ‘CashKaro AishKaro’ featuring the actress
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 3:07 PM | 3 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya Wellness Company challenges beauty stereotypes in new campaign
The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:41 PM | 3 min read
Himalaya Wellness Company has introduced its latest campaign about challenging conventional beauty standards and encouraging self-expression. The brand has launched a captivating video campaign to break free from restrictive beauty norms and promote equality.
The campaign's video captures the essence of stepping beyond the confines of societal beauty ideals. The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience.
Commencing with a captivating time-lapse of the carefully arranged installation in the mall, the video portrays a creative whiteboard installed on the premises that has beauty stereotypes like “Only fair is beautiful,” “Tea makes your complexion black,” and “Girls look better when fair” written on it. These stereotypes that are prevalent in society are to be erased with the help of a duster – reminiscent of Himalaya's Rose Face Wash – symbolizing liberation from these constraints. The video captures the diverse reactions of mall visitors – curiosity, agreement, and a yearning for change, along with their unique experiences that they were kind enough to share.
The core theme of the campaign comes to the forefront as various individuals step up to challenge biases that clash with their beliefs, each making a sweeping gesture against stifling conventions. The event's host actively participates, interacting with the volunteers and acknowledging their contributions. As a token of appreciation, Himalaya Wellness Company distributed the face wash to encourage consumers to move towards a stereotype-free society. The subsequent compelling montage showcases participants proudly displaying the products or striking poses. The model's once-concealed face emerges confidently, mirroring the potential societal transformation achievable through the defiance of stereotypes.
The video concludes with a poignant message emphasizing the concept of embracing authenticity: "Celebrate the Power of Being Yourself with Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash." This impactful tagline serves as an encouraging call to action, inspiring individuals to cast aside established norms and wholeheartedly embrace their true selves.
Ms. Gayatri Kabilan, Category Manager – Face Wash, expresses her thoughts on the video, sharing, "At Himalaya, we firmly believe that genuine beauty radiates when we liberate ourselves from the constraints of stereotypes. We are of the view that everyone possesses unique and innate beauty, irrespective of age, gender, or skin tone. Through this initiative, Himalaya Wellness Company seeks to empower everyone to challenge beauty stereotypes and embrace their authentic selves."
The campaign reaches its zenith with the appearance of the Himalaya Wellness Company logo and the showcased product, Rose Face Wash, accompanied by the resounding message, “Every face glows.” This serves as a reminder that genuine radiance emanates from embracing one's distinct identity.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'D2C lets you break the barriers of traditional marketing'
Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, talk about the brand's new logo, upcoming projects and more in this week's episode of e4m's D2C Revolution series
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 5, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
In the latest episode of D2C Revolution series, Shantanu Deshpande and Deepak Gupta, Co-founders of Bombay Shaving Company, shared that their brand’s logo revamp will strengthen visual branding and attract the consumer to pick their product among others on a store shelf.
Bombay Shaving Company entered the razor category long ago but not in an organised manner. Now, they have a focused approach towards the category with a new product line launch. The brand is now also moving towards a multi-fold approach which includes community building, content to commerce, and more via Razorpreneur, The Barber Shop and most importantly, the brand itself.
Deshpande said, “We realised that shaving is the core of our business, and razor is the core of shaving. So, we cannot not have a razor portfolio.”
New-age consumers today want to associate with brands at a very different level, beyond functions, according to Gupta. Especially men, who have always been very utility-driven consumers. Most brands don’t communicate with this kind of consumer beyond the utility factor because that's what drives the sales for them.
“With shows like The Barber Shop, the consumers associate now with the brand’s ideology, and value system, get awareness and education,” added Gupta.
Moving towards more targeted marketing, D2C brands have now levelled up from focusing just on brand building. This happens because D2C allows you to break the barriers of traditional marketing and distribution.
Gupta believes that this strategy helps to reach the consumer one-on-one and receive instant feedback and sales too. Over a period of time when the brand is successful in creating a cohort of consumers, they can make efforts to be more accessible and scale up the business.
He said, “But on the other hand, the role of how a brand engages with consumers beyond performance marketing, discounts, ad clicks, becomes very important.”
Speaking about the logo revamp, Deshpande believes the new logo is big, bold, and gives a challenger and outlaw vibe, mostly it's rebellious. Additionally, most rebels have self-mutilating tendencies like piercings and tattoos, and in a positive way. Hence, the ‘company’ in the logo has been shaved off.
“The logo with the ‘company’ cut off actually shows how much we are willing to give up to actually win and stand out,” added Deshpande.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star bags Rs 150-cr sponsorship from Mahindra Auto for Asia Cup & ICC World Cup
As per sources, it is perhaps the first time that the auto major has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, both on TV and digital platforms, has bagged sponsorship from auto giant Mahindra Auto worth nearly Rs 150 crore, highly placed industry sources have told e4m.
This is one of the first auto brands to join as the main sponsor for the ongoing and upcoming cricketing events. As per reports, Coke, Mastercard and Hindustan Unilever are the other three big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the events.
exchange4media reached out to Disney Star for their comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."
Sources claim it is perhaps the first time that the auto major, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event.
As per industry sources, both big and small brands are keen on spending on the upcoming World Cup for the value it brings along. “Cricket is a religion in India and therefore it’s a perfect opportunity for the brands to increase brand awareness, build engagement with customers, create an emotional connection with fans, and boost sales,” said a senior industry source.
However, the response towards Asia Cup has been mixed as brands seek to find more value in the Cricket World Cup. “Most brands, for their sentimental and brand value, want to be associated with the World Cup. However, Asia Cup will give them more visibility,” explained a media planner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bata India’s Anand Narang joins Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 10:01 PM | 1 min read
Anand Narang, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India has joined Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer . It must be mentioned that Vedant Fashions is the parent company of popular clothing brand Manyavar.
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years and was responsible for driving the digital and e-commerce growth, creating omnichannel experiences.
Narang has over two decades of experience spanning fashion, telecom, enterprise, luxury and premium brands. Prior to joining Bata India, he worked with Reliance Jio Infocomm. He has also served stints at Huawei, Nokia, Comverse, and Airtel in the past.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as national brand ambassador
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian regions
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Saatvik Solar, a renewable energy company, has announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja as the company’s brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country’s transformative green economy.
The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja’s significant relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a perfectly suited complement to Saatvik Solar’s marketing efforts, the company said.
As part of this strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja’s wide spread appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik’s sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.
Delighted with the announcement, Prashant Mathur – CEO of Saatvik Solar said, "We take immense pride in associating with a national icon – Mr. Ravindra Jadeja. Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality & performance on the field. With this landmark partnership, we are in prime position to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy & sustainable products across the globe.”
Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian region, leveraging Jadeja’s widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team & IPL’s Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption, read a press release.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube