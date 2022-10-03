Discovery Channel & BYJU’S back with Season 5 ‘Discovery School Super League’

Following the phenomenal success of Season 4 of Discovery School Super League (DSSL), which saw 2.40 million participants from 23,400+ schools, Discovery, the country's leading infotainment channel, in association with EdTech startup BYJU'S have announced the 5th Season of the much-anticipated quiz contest. The quiz's theme for this season, 'Seekh ke Samjho, Samajhke Jeeto,' will focus on assisting students to make progress that is filled with gratification, learning, and fun. Through interactive new formats, DSSL Season 5 will engage not only students, but also their parents, teachers, and principals. It is positioned to make learning enjoyable by uniting and inspiring children to collaborate while maintaining their competitive spirit.

Over 10 million students across 2000+ cities will take part in this fun-filled, knowledge-based, engaging event. In just a span of 5 years, DSSL has emerged as India’s favorite school quiz. The national level mega quiz show fosters students to approach learning with a whole new perspective while celebrating the importance of lifelong learning.

As the competition kickstarts, students will be able to participate in the preliminary round in their respective schools free of cost. All participants irrespective of whether they win or lose will receive laurels such as access to BYJU’S tech-enabled learning courses and classes, free of cost. Outstanding performers are also being felicitated with merit certificates and being given a workshop on advanced concepts of math and science at their nearest BYJU’S Tuition Center. After going through rigorous rounds of quizzing, qualifiers from each of the 30 states will be selected. To celebrate the spirit of learning, the top three teams of the competition along with their respective principals will be awarded a special chance of spending a day at NASA. Moreover, the three winning teams will receive a generous cash prize and national recognition for appearing on Discovery Channel.

