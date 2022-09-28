Dinesh Karthik named brand ambassador of Taj Rummy

As India gears up for the festive season, Taj Rummy from the house of Gridlogic announced the onboarding of cricket icon Dinesh Karthik as their brand ambassador to further drive brand recall and bring millions of new players on the popular gaming platform. As the brand ambassador for the flagship brand, DK as he is popularly known will be the face of the popular rummy game and will be promoting the game across the digital space as part of the brand’s marketing campaign.

With the tagline “Tu aaj ka player hai, Mai Taj ka Player hai", DK will be promoting the game through short advert films and his social media handles. This assumes significance, as the entire country is looking forward to celebrating the upcoming festival season with family and friends and rummy, has been the preferred choice of Indians. With Taj Rummy, players will get a seamless online rummy experience with big cash prizes, attractive offers and fully secure transactions.

Commenting on the association with DK, Pariekshit Maddishetti, Founder, Taj Rummy said, "India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world with millions of new and existing players turning to online rummy as a key tenet of their leisure and entertainment. At Taj Rummy, we are at the forefront of fulfilling players' evolving requirements with technology-led games and have been maintaining our leadership position in this segment with our engaging skill based games. With DK, we found the perfect match for Taj Rummy as he is the perfect testament of a powerful performer, always strives to deliver the best for the country and is humble in nature, the key tenets of our brand. Both DK and Taj Rummy have a very loyal fanbase built over the years and we look forward to a successful collaboration in bringing millions of new players on the platform further popularising ethical online gaming in India through dedicated marketing campaigns with him”.

Dinesh Karthik, Brand Ambassador, Taj Rummy said, “As the leading platform in the online gaming space, Taj Rummy has been the go to destination of users for its best-in-class experience and I found synergies in our vision of delivering the best for our audiences by going the extra mile. From building a robust technology platform to ensuring the entertainment and safety of its users, Taj Rummy and I share the same ethos of delivering the best for our audiences and I’m delighted to be a part of this journey. I hope to make a meaningful contribution to the game’s fast-growing user base by further popularising it among players and create more advocates for ethical online gaming in India.”

