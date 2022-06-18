TenderCuts rolls out Father's Day campaign featuring Dinesh Karthik & Chef Sanjay Thumma

TenderCuts, the first omnichannel meat and seafood D2C brand, rolled out their special Father’s Day campaign with Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and the famous Chef Sanjay Thumma. The digital film rightfully evokes a sense of nostalgia while cherishing the contributions of a father.

The D2C brand TenderCuts today, released a video that revolves around Cricketer Dinesh Karthik sharing a short story about his experience on Father’s Day every year. He shares that every year on Father’s Day, his father would prepare Mutton Biryani for the family. This year, he plans to emulate his father by preparing a delicious Mutton Biriyani himself. The video continues with Dinesh Karthik mentioning that he ordered fresh mutton from TenderCuts that is antibiotic free with the FSSAI and other safety certifications in place, which was also freshly cut only after the order is placed.

The feature continues with him reminiscing about how much he enjoyed his father's mutton biriyani and how his father wished the local markets were cleaner. The commercial ends with a scene of Dinesh Karthik enjoying a meal of biriyani with his father.

Sharing her thoughts on this special Father’s Day campaign by TenderCuts, Aruna Jathar, Chief Marketing Officer, TenderCuts, said, "Fathers have always been characterized as sacrificing but are never acknowledged. This year, we wanted to showcase the caring aspect of a ‘father’ in his role to provide only the best for his family. This story comes alive with a real-life experience of our very own Dinesh Karthik. TenderCuts celebrates every father this Father’s Day through this story.”

As a part of the campaign, TenderCuts engaged with its customers on all social media platforms, encouraging them to share their unforgettable personal memories with their father. The best 3 videos will be awarded with a mini cricket bat autographed by Dinesh Karthik. The campaign was conceptualized in-house, and no agency was involved.

