Dhoni meets his 'dumdar' namesake in new Gulf Oil ad

Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group company, has released a new ad film as part of its 'Dumdaro ka Dumdaar' campaign, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. Aligned with the brand's objective of offering sustainable and energy-efficient products, this campaign marks the Re-launch of Gulf XHD Supreme+ 15W-40 tractor engine oil. The newly engineered product is the first of its kind in the Indian tractor lubricant market providing 1,000 hours of drain claim. This sets a new benchmark in the Indian lubricant industry as Gulf Oil becomes the first lubricant player to offer 1,000 hours of drain intervals to farmers in India. This also comes at a time when consumers are looking for more value from the products they buy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulf Oil (@gulfoil.india)

The ad film opens with a surprised look on Dhoni’s face as he hears a piece of news about him completing 1,000 in Phulpur village. To investigate further, he drives to the village to meet the new Dhoni. On the way, slogans to cheer Dhoni are painted all over the village walls. On reaching the field he realizes that villagers are cheering for a farmer and his tractor that has been running/ ploughing land continuously for over 1000 hours with the use of Gulf XHD Supreme+ engine oil. The Ad was conceptualized by OPN Advertising and executed by Bubblewrap Films.

Planning Director, Bala Manian said: “We wanted our creative concept to be straightforward, focusing on the key messaging of Gulf XHD Supreme+ 15W-40 tractor engine oil providing 1,000 hours of drain interval time. The campaign portrays the product as the new Dhoni among tractor engine oils for Indian farmers. This connection will strengthen product recall and boost confidence not only among farmers but also among retailers and mechanics."

Speaking on the new ad film, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO at Gulf Oil Lubricants said “Gulf Oil is a pioneer of providing long drain solutions to our consumers. We have been offering products that changed the market consumption patterns. Gulf XHD Supreme+ is yet another long-drain product that we roll out for the farmer community providing them more value for their money. This product is launched after rigorous trials were conducted in tractors that actually operated in fields. This product is a testament to our strong R&D team that is bringing about a shift to the lubricant industry and being more environmentally and climate-conscious.”

Gulf Oil is a thought leader brand in the lubricant industry that understands the hardships of the farmers when it comes to tractor maintenance. Farmers directly rely on their machines for their daily operations. Proper tractor maintenance requires the application of lubricating solutions that can help agricultural professionals overcome daily challenges. To help them to do so, Gulf Oil introduced engine oil with 1,000 hours of drain claim. Now, longer oil change intervals can save customers not only maintenance costs but would also improve yield from Tractor uptime for longer period. That too, without sacrificing tractor performance.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)