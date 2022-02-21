Denver ropes in South actor Simbu as brand ambassador

Denver, the men’s grooming brand, has signed actor Simbu as their brand ambassador.

STR is one of the most admired celebrities in the Tamil Speaking Markets and this synergy is expected to augment Denver’s brand recall value to another level among its target audience.

Saurabh Gupta, MD & Chairman, Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. said, “There is a strong connect between STR and Denver. He has worked hard and is known for creating his own path as an established and successful actor and Denver endorses his hard work and celebrates his success. STR’s star power will help catapult the brand’s recall value to the next level. We are extremely excited about this association as STR and Denver are truly complementing in their style and personas. We are certain about the new and upcoming horizons of success.”

On the association, STR said, “Denver has carved out a niche in the market of fragrance and grooming for men. I absolutely admire that the brand is venturing into this new space of fragrances. Its brand values and ethos resonate with me. It is wonderful to be representing a brand that envisions progress the way I do.”

Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager, Denver said, “We are stoked about stepping into the Tamil industry. We are big fans of STR’s craft and to work with an artist whose vision aligns with our brand so well is amazing. Our foray into the Tamil industry couldn’t have had a better start.”

