Colors Bigg Boss ties up with Hershey’s Kisses as Associate Partner
The Hershey’s Kisses station will be located in the captain’s room
Colors Bigg Boss has appointed Hershey’s as an associate partner in the Bigg Boss House this season.
The Hershey’s Kisses is located in the captain’s room and its ownership belongs to the house captain. The contestants use tactics to quell their cravings, keeping the captain happy.
Commenting on the association, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India said, "Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India and has achieved cult status. We are thrilled about our partnership with Bigg Boss, and we feel it’s one of the best platforms to reach our audience. Hershey’s is all about building warm connections and celebrating togetherness and I am glad to see that our indulgent range of chocolates have struck a chord with contestants in the house. The partnership has helped us leverage the massive reach and popularity Bigg Boss enjoys among consumers.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “Bigg Boss has reinforced itself as the no. 1 Non-fiction show in the general entertainment category by engaging with the audience every single day. The platform has continued to provide brands with innovative ways to integrate. The collaboration with Hershey’s kisses has helped the brand gain a sweet spot among its target audience through Bigg Boss. Especially, Abdu’s craving for chocolates and the drama around Hershey’s kisses chocolate station in the captain’s room has given numerous organic stories. Hence the brand became a part of the immersive experience of the show.”
Ali Fazal stars in new digital ad for beatXP
The brand has launched a new digital campaign, 'Khudh Ko Bana'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
beatXP, a fit-tech D2C brand by Pristyn Care, has entered into the whey protein category with its three products - EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste), GOLD and Performance. The company has roped in Mirzapur fame Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and launched a digital campaign, 'Khudh Ko Bana'.
The USP of the beatXP EDIT Whey is its different flavours - chocolate, coffee, mango, kulfi, blueberry, khajur and cinnamon which Indians will be able to taste a new flavour everyday through innovative packaging. The product will be available in a 1 kg pack at a competitive price. Every product has been clinically tested and has a high amount of BCAAs and EAAs to ensure faster muscle recovery. All protein whey products also have DigeZyme(r), a multi-enzyme blend which helps in better protein digestion for maximum benefit.
Commenting on the product launch, Ashish Dhuwan, Business Director at beatXP said, "We have a laser-sharp focus on the Indian nutrition and fitness segment and are offering ultra-filtered best quality raw protein in our products backed by solid insights and which are clinically tested. We plan to expand into offline, modern trade and aim to capture at least 20% of the market in 70% and 80% protein concentration categories together by the end of 2023.”
The campaign #KhudKoBana is targeted at Tier 1 and 2 cities among the age group of 18-35 years who are fitness enthusiasts and premium affordable performance seekers. The core insight of the campaign is that after a point, a gym-goer or fitness enthusiast loses the likeness towards a protein flavour and craves to change it. BeatXP's EDIT (Everyday Interesting Taste) allows users to change flavours daily, making it an everyday habit hence the concept of Har Din has been incorporated. The campaign is live on brand’s social media platforms including YouTube and Ali Fazal’s Instagram.
Enthused with the partnership, Ali Fazal said, "Enthused with the partnership, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal said, "I am excited to collaborate with India's fastest-growing fit-tech brand, beatXP. I can strongly relate to beatXP's mission to make wellness accessible. 'Khudh ko Bana' resembles very strongly with me where one pushes to be the best version of themselves, fueling themselves with right nutrition to push boundaries and break the monotony of everyday life."
Wavemaker India gets integrated media mandate of Happilo
The account will be serviced by the agency's Bangalore office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has bagged the integrated media mandate of snacking brand Happilo. The account was won post following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s office in Bangalore.
Happilo is an omnichannel healthy snack brand that provides an array of food products to customers, including dried fruits, dates, seeds, nuts, berries, trail mixes, dry fruit bars, brittle, nut-based butter and spreads, and is the category leader in the country. Post-pandemic, there has been a shift in consumer preferences and the segment of mindful eaters has increased significantly.
Talking about the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, Founder and CEO of Happilo said, “We are delighted to get on board with Wavemaker as our partner for leading our media mandate. We align on our vision to build Happilo as the go-to snacking brand. We look forward to exciting things that the agency brings to the table.”
Speaking on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are honoured to be a part of Happilo's exciting growth journey. With our market-leading data and technology capabilities backed by our robust purchase journey insights, we are confident of positively contributing to their success.”
Commenting on the win, M.K.Machaiah (Mac), Chief Client Officer & Office Head - South, Wavemaker India said, “We are delighted to partner with Happilo and establish them as one of the preferred healthy snacking brand in the Indian market. Happilo is a fun, young brand catering to an interesting set of consumers who look for tasty yet healthy snacking option. Engaging with new-age customers via innovative media campaigns, is going to be truly exciting.”
Cracking start for Star Sports: IPL 2023 mini-auction delivers 35% growth in TV viewership
Star Sports’ auction coverage was viewed by more than 50 million, with overall consumption 10% higher than the 2021 mini-auction
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 10:28 AM | 2 min read
The TATA IPL Auction that took place in Kochi on 23rd December kicked off in style as television broadcaster Star Sports recorded a 35% growth in cumulative reach for its coverage. The auction coverage was viewed by 50 million viewers on Star Sports and the total consumption stood at 1.59 billion minutes, 10% higher compared to the previous mini-auction in 2021.
As per the broadcaster, the auction delivered high viewership on TV in metros and key markets like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gujarat. Affluent segments including male and female audiences in urban, and megacities too delivered high viewership in the auction.
To put the viewership into perspective, the TATA IPL mini-auction coverage on Star Sports superseded that of the FIFA World Cup Finals, which delivered a reach of 32 million on TV.
The auction witnessed record-breaking buys exceeding the previous highest of 16 crores as three players – Sam Curran (18.50 Cr to Punjab Kings), Cameron Green (17.5 Cr to Mumbai Indians) and Ben Stokes (16.25 Cr to Chennai Super Kings) compelled franchises to break the bank in order to land the top talents.
Star Sports handpicked the best experts from around the globe to provide valuable insights to viewers during the auction. The illustrious list includes Ian Bishop, Tom Moody, Aaron Finch, Simon Katich, David Hussey, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, MSK Prasad and Amol Mazumdar. The broadcaster also invited passionate fans and fan clubs from across the country to the studio to delve into a larger-than-life experience during the auction.
As pioneers of regional language broadcast, Star Sports brought the auction to viewers in five different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The social campaign #AuctionStar which was run by Star Sports on Twitter trended as high as #3 and stayed in the top 10 trends throughout the auction.
As the countdown for TATA IPL 2023 begins, TV goes into the season with strong momentum owing to its dominating scale in the country.
We are now talking about our omnichannel strength: Naveen Murali, Pepperfry
The Vice President & Head of Marketing at Pepperfry takes us through the new-age furniture brand’s marketing strategies, product innovations, market share, and much more
By Anjana Naskar | Jan 9, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
From taking on influencers to create conversations around 'brand love' to roping in 'meme superstars', Pepperfry has been coming up with various interesting innovations.
To share more on the brand's marketing strategies and market share, we caught up with Naveen Murali, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Pepperfry.
Excerpts:
What are your current marketing strategies, and what does your media mix look like?
We look at any campaign with a 360-degree approach. Apart from seeking to engage with the consumer community, we also actively engage with the influencer community. We have two types of influencers – macro celeb influencers who engage to provide us the reach and communication access to awareness and a community of influencers who work with us frequently. We have something called ‘Pep Homies’, a community of micro, nano, and macro influencers who work with us regularly. They are people who talk about us every month and post content online. They talk about how they like to engage with us as a brand. We use all the mediums, and for the kind of business that we are in, Digital becomes a strong medium. We work on performance and a lot of other things to drive business.
What new avenues are you exploring in digital?
We have mediums to create our brand awareness, and on a daily level, each communication is measured on how much ROIs it can bring in. There are also conversations that are more about brand love, and that is where influencers come into play. It's a community that engages with our TG on several platforms, like Instagram, and Facebook. They create a lot of brand love towards Pepperfry. Because we are a brand with beliefs and our communication is warm, vibrant, and honest, this community brings out the nature of our brand, and it partners with us in making homes beautiful.
Tell us about the ‘Pepperfry Meme Superstars’ campaign, what was the thought behind it?
The campaign is to show the omnichannel strength of Pepperfry. Our Target Group (TG) belongs to the 25-45 age group. They love to research a product online or go to the local market to find out other options and prices. Only then do they decide to make a purchase online or offline. So we thought it’s best to talk about our omnichannel strength. We now have over 200 studios in hundred-plus cities where you can have the touch and feel experience. For those who love to shop online, we have one lakh plus options, which is the widest range you can get for furniture and home decor online.
Our TG spends most of the time on digital platforms, on the roads travelling. They engage in memes. So we thought of involving that in our campaign for the folks to drive the message in the language they understand. Our communication outdoors was a series of memes and we had users reaching out and saying that they paused to take a look while they were driving. So you get to see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in a campaign of this format.
What new product innovations have you added to your portfolio recently?
We have recently launched Pets furniture as we truly believe the number of pet-friendly users across homes has gone up. We also have launched a ‘Furniture Protect Plan’. It’s different from warranty, which is generally about how the product performs as against what it promises. But for unplanned errors, human or otherwise, a furniture protection plan ensures your furniture can go back to as it was.
Currently, what is your target market share in the online furniture segment and what are your strongest growth markets as of today?
Our growth from tier 2 and tier 3 has been pretty good, coming to a level of about 25 to 30 per cent or the business contribution.
Pepperfry entered into the mattress segment last year, how is that segment performing?
Our focus on that category is very strong, and we continue to invest in the way we want consumers to have a great scheme.
Going forward, what will be your key focus areas for Pepperfry?
We want to be the one-stop destination for everything home, not just furniture, but also home decor, lighting and everything else. So that becomes one important category for us. Our focus is getting into more geographies, either online or offline. Reaching out to new geographies has been a critical game for the business because even today, it is too small for all of us. Also, we’ll continue to focus on technology because at the core we are a technology-led company. We also want to make investments toward building the entire experience of the consumer in furniture shopping, being either at the level they wished or it was on, or beyond the level that they wished they could reach.
Bipasha Basu turns 44: Ads and endorsements of Bollywood's 'Queen of Horror'
The actor has had an eventful brand journey with a fair share of controversies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:23 AM | 4 min read
Bollywood's "Scream Queen" and fitness icon, Bipasha Basu celebrates her 44th birthday today. While it's been a long time since she appeared on the silver screen, Basu has given us some unforgettable hits in the last two decades such as Ajnabee, Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, Race and Aatma. She's won numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award.
The new mom has also been enjoying her new stint as a social media influencer on Instagram with a fan following of 12.5 million. She also teamed up with celebs Malika Arora and Sussanne Khan in 2015 as "tastemakers" and "creative directors" for the lifestyle brand The Label Life.
On Bipasha's birthday, we take a look at some of her brand endorsements, commercials and controversies.
Clinic All Clear
Many brands leveraged the chemistry between Bipasha and her then-boyfriend John Abraham for their TVCs. These decade-old ads from Clinic Plus are testimony.
Dabur
Health-conscious Bipasa appeared in Dabur Honey’s ‘Love Yourself’ advertisement in which she endorsed honey to stay fit and feel young forever. She also starred in the ad for Dabur Real Activ.
Dyson
The actress also has an endorsement deal with high-end electronics brand Dyson in her kitty.
Gili
The actress was also the brand ambassador of Gitanjali Group's Gili. Here she stars in a sparkling ad for the brand. A memorable moment from the spot is when Bipasha pulls Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress flying scene, but dressed entirely in black.
KFC
Bipasha has promoted fast food giant KFC through Instagram for its limited edition celebratory bucket.
Lays
Among the most recent of Bipasha's ads include the one with Ranbir Kapoor for Lays Maxx in 2021. The ad made fans reminisce the chemistry the two shared in the 2008 film Bachna hain Haseeno.
McVities
Bipasha has always been known as a fitness icon and an authoritative voice for lifestyle brands that promote wellness. So her association with digestive biscuit brand McVities came as no surprise. This old ad has her urging viewers to make a switch to a "healthy habit" by eating fibre-rich McVities instead of regular biscuits.
New York Lotto
This old, little-known commercial is by New York Lotto. Bipasha stars alongside Vivek Oberoi where the two are shown as a royal bride and groom. The ad was shot in 1999 when both actors were relatively unknown. The video went viral sometime back in 2010 and caused some headache for Bipasha since there was some nudity involved. Her reps had to clarify to quell some of the chatter: ""Bipasha had done this ad in 1999 when she was modelling for Ford Modelling Agency (sic) in New York. It was done as an international assignment and was meant for the international market. I don't know why such an old ad has surfaced now."
Playgard
Bipasha featured with partner Karan Singh Grover in this condom ad by Playgard in 2017. While fans appreciated the ad, the two also faced backlash and trolling for the bold ad. The two defended their choice to star in the ad by saying she is doing no wrong in endorsing the condom.
Springfit Mattresses
Bipasa along with her real-life partner, Karan Singh Grover endorsed Spring Fit Mattresses about five years ago when the brand was growing popular in India. The couple were announced as the brand ambassador of Springfit in 2017. They remained the face of the brand before Kareena Kapoor was appointed as the brand ambassador in 2022.
Reebok Advertisement
Bipasha teamed up with MS Dhoni to endorse the Reebok HexRide ad series thirteen years ago. Both were the leading fitness icons back then.
This old Wella Kolestint ad featured Bipasha and her ex-beau John Abraham. This ad is more than a decade old in 2011 when she was announced as the brand ambassador of the hair colour company.
Some other brand endorsements
Besides appearing in TV commercials for health food brands like Sugar-Free, Bipasha also promoted Mayuri Hair Oil, Emami Vasocare, Feathertouch hair removal cream, Close Up, Rupa Softline, LaOpala diva, Aristocrat, Thums- up, Kshitij Builders, Panasonic A 100, Kinetic SYM flyte, Emami Vasaocare Herbal Lip Balm, BoroPlus Anti Pollution Daily Face Wash, and Byond Tech Electronics Pvt. Ltd ( BTEPL).
Zomato-Blinkit's 'dhood-kheer' wordplay: How a billboard banter became too big on digital
As the billboard jugalbandi between Blinkit and Zomato got viral on internet, many brands came up with similar creatives to milk the ‘dhood-kheer’ line
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 4:54 PM | 5 min read
In the world of social media, trends spread like wildfire. The internet got a glimpse of the culture yet again when a picture of two creative billboards put up by Blinkit and Zomato, in collaboration, caught the eyes of netizens and soon became the talk of the virtual town. In no time the simple post turned into a full-blown marketing opportunity, with several brands quickly joining in to milk the dhood-kheer message. And netizens, of course, were only too happy to witness the banter.
It all started when Blinkit and Zomato posted a picture of their billboards that read “Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it).” And "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it).” The messages were created from the iconic film Maa tujhe salaam's dialogue.
Netflix joined the banter with "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge" (Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday.), Wednesday being one of the recently launched series by the OTT platform. The three brands had a fun conversation on Twitter giving each other witty replies and enough entertainment to the readers. The trend soon spread and netizens also started participating in the conversation. People created funny threads on social media platform with similar messages.
Not just social media users, over the past two days numerous brands too have joined the bandwagon, putting out similar ads.
Meanwhile, quick to realise the creative jackpot that their campaign has hit, Zomato and Blinkit once again posted about it, taking the slogan on the billboard forward, “Trend Mangoge, trend denge, how two billboards became toooooo big on the internet’’
The campaign has been executed by Kinetic India on behalf of the brands.
The campaign meanwhile has impressed marketing experts too. The way OOH, which is seen as a traditional medium, has been very smartly brought to the digital world by Zomato and Blinkit, is being appreciated by one and all. Experts are all praise for the strategy that has given the brands effortless organic popularity.
“Zomato has always been creative with their copies and that’s why they are very relevant in today’s forgetful world. This campaign by Zomato and Blinkit seems effortless. The team knew that people would love this and purposefully left a space in the post so that others could participate,” said one of the experts.
Talking about other brands participating, Priyank Narain, Executive Creative Director at Grapes, said, "These days you just never know what turns into a trend. And whenever there is a trend, there's an opportunity for marketers to piggyback on it and remind consumers of their USPs in an interesting way. It helps form an instant connection with their consumers.”
"Timing, however, is important. It always makes more sense to be one of the first few brands to do it. Another challenge for creative folks is to come up with an interesting message in very little time and for brand managers to give approvals asap," he added while speaking on the challenges to come up with something right in time.
e4m has reached out to Zomato to listen to the story behind the campaign, but is yet to get a response.
Here's how some brands milked the Zomato-Blinkit's 'dhood & kheer' marketing receipe.
Blinkit?Zomato?digiQC#constructionindustry #qaqcengineer #constructionsoftware #swadeshi pic.twitter.com/YHdQ80guVM— digiQC (@digiqc) January 5, 2023
Our take on @zomato and @letsblinkit topical trend. ? #factoHR #corporatememes #memes #mememarketing #MomentMarketing #Trending #zomato #blinkit #BillboardAdvertising #TopicalSpot #SocialMedia #Marketing #zomatoblinkit pic.twitter.com/pGzS7Sti6y— factoHR (@FactoHR) January 5, 2023
#Trending #Motherdairy Icecream #fmcg #salesachin #sales pic.twitter.com/Dbv9c5ZNvY— BIGOBASKET (@SACHINTAK55) January 4, 2023
You, your family and us, it's a long-term thing! ♾️— Max Life Insurance (@MaxLifeIns) January 5, 2023
Disclaimer: https://t.co/EGRtfuQeKv
ARN: 05012023/MLI/SM/ZB@zomato @letsblinkit#MaxLifeInsurance #MomentMarketing #TopicalSpot #YouAreTheDifference #Zomato #BlinkIt pic.twitter.com/fApi1IzvKg
Sab milega yaha, ek baar mangkar toh dekho!#Ultra is the right destination for all packed entertainment.— Ultra MEPL (@UltraMEPL) January 5, 2023
.
.
.
.#trending #zomato #blinkit #billboardad #bollywood #Entertainment #socialmediamarketing pic.twitter.com/dPK6wgE0Aw
Ab Capri Home Loan paayein 8.75%* byaj darr ke saath,— Capri Loans (@CapriGlobalCap) January 5, 2023
aur poora karein apne sapno ka ghar!
Aaj hi apply karein- https://t.co/WMhPDpZe33
*T&C Apply#CapriLoans #SaathApnoKa #TopicalSpot #TrendingPost #MomentMarketing #Loans #BlinkItZomatoTrend #BlinkItZomato #BannerTrend pic.twitter.com/JDK1QfbSRd
Learn Prime Skills of 2023 with iJaipuria#blinkitzomato #ijaipuria #primeskillsof2023 #Trending pic.twitter.com/wQtRIrn8sQ— iJaipuria (@ijaipuria1) January 5, 2023
Entertainment Mangoge, Entertainment Denge!— Fever FM (@FeverFMOfficial) January 5, 2023
What say @letsblinkit @zomato
.
.
.
.
.
.
.#trending #billboard #entertainmentkabaap #blinkitzomato #feverfm pic.twitter.com/tzTHDs4wMD
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance signs Suryakumar Yadav
Brand to launch new digital-first campaign with the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 6:15 PM | 2 min read
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday announced an association with the world’s top T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
The campaign's central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-round life cover that offers 360 degree financial protection in any critical situation, together with trust, dependability and consistency.
“Since his international debut, Suryakumar Yadav has quickly risen to emerge as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the white ball format. The multi-dimensional batter is popularly known as "Mr. 360 degree" for his wide array of shots covering every inch of the field. His 360 degree playing style and his traits of dependability and consistency have a seamless fit with the values of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which customers depend on. The Company also provides a 360 degree financial protection against any unfortunate event, critical illnesses, and accidents,” the company said in a release.
Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav. His commitment – both on and off the field - is admirable. SKY is an inspiration owing to his consistent form and dependability. He is a seamless fit with our brand which has always delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of millions for over two decades.
Just like Mr. 360 degree, who has got every shot in the book, our offerings also cater to the customers' diverse and evolving needs at every stage of life and provides a 360 degree financial protection.”
Speaking on the association, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m pleased to partner with ICICI Prudential Life for their ‘360° Financial Protection’. I firmly believe that trust, dependability and consistency are key virtues for any individual. This is what I try to bring out in my life and game. I look forward to this association and hope together we can build this philosophy through this campaign.”
