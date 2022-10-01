Hershey’s Kisses enables ‘everyday endearing moments of affection’ with Shraddha Kapoor

The new film is an addition to the ‘Say it with a Kiss’ campaign

Hershey India has unveiled new communication for its iconic brand HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates, featuring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor.

The new TVC is an addition to its campaign ‘Say it with a Kiss’.

The film opens in a homely setup with a young girl planting a seed. She is seen nurturing it across different days and seasons; and develops an emotional bond with it, as the seed turns into a thriving plant. However, one day she comes home to find the plant withered, making her sad. Shraddha enters the scene and shares a HERSHEY’S KISSES with her, in a gesture to express affection and uplift the moment. They relish the melt-in-mouth HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolate and start working on repairing the plant together with fresh optimism.

Sharing his view on the latest TVC, Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India Pvt. Ltd, said, “HERSHEY’s KISSES’ proposition of ‘Say it with a Kiss’ embodies the space of building warm connections with loved ones. The iconic brand, with its indulgent taste, exclusive packaging and range of flavors, enables everyday endearing moments of affection, across relationships. The new creative is an addition to our on-going campaign, showcasing our brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor in yet another slice of life situation. The film highlights her relationship with the young girl, beautifully bringing alive the unspoken bond between them, with HERSHEY’S KISSES as the connector to brighten the moment.”

Speaking about the new TVC Shraddha Kapoor said, “Super excited and kicked about the new HERSHEY’S KISSES TVC. I am very sure it will strike a chord with kids and adults alike, and will add more flavour to the upcoming festive season. I think, chocolates are dear to the child in all of us and in my opinion HERSHEY’S KISSES are the most comforting and sweetest way to express affection and bond with your loved ones, be it adults or kids.”

On the ideation of the campaign, Kunal Joshi, President, Lowe Lintas said, “The 'Say it with a Kiss' idea positions HERSHEY’S KISSES as an ideal way to express emotions in moments when words and other forms of communication don't do the trick. This new piece of work expresses the idea in a new yet equally endearing and charming context. This further expands our exploration of the diverse emotional tapestry and richness of the idea and builds greater distinctiveness and memorability for HERSHEY’S KISSES.”

