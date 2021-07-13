CoinDCX becomes official jersey sponsor for Ireland Cricket Team

CoinDCX becomes the Main Team Sponsor of another international cricket team - Ireland. CoinDCX will be the Official Front of Jersey Sponsor of the Ireland Cricket Team for their upcoming series against South Africa.

This is for the very first time that an Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange brand has sponsored the Irish team as Ireland host South Africa in a 3 ODI and 3 T20 series starting from 11th July till 25th July. South Africa has just finished the Caribbean tour and now will head straight to Ireland, and then to Sri Lanka before entering the T20 World Cup starting October this year.

By sponsoring the Ireland jersey, CoinDCX is keeping its sights on attracting the cricket crazy Indian audience, a substantial part of which tune in to watch Non-India matches as well. The Ireland vs South Africa series is timed perfectly as well for the India Audience as the ODI matches will start at 3.30 pm and T20 matches will start at 7.30 pm thereby both running through primetime in India.

For CoinDCX, this jersey sponsorship is yet another prestigious pick, considering it has proven to be a game-changer for brands in the past. Over the last few years, brands have seen tremendous ROI through Jersey Branding across countries in global cricket as it has always led to increased visibility. CoinDCX has slowly built its cricket portfolio beginning with the Co-Presenting Sponsorship on Hotstar during the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand. This helped the brand in terms of a larger outreach in terms of the audience watching the game. The next big step was when the crypto brand became the Title Sponsor for the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka. They have also come on board as the Overseas Partner of Sri Lank for the entire India vs Sri Lanka series.

And now, with the Ireland jersey sponsorship, CoinDCX aims to reach out to the millennial, Gen-Z populations in the Indian and Global market, who have either already invested in cryptocurrency or are most likely to consider investing in crypto assets. It provides CoinDCX with an excellent opportunity to generate extensive visibility and boost brand recall amongst the young viewer base.

Mr Sumit Gupta, CEO & Co-founder of CoinDCX said "This is our 3rd Cricket Sponsorship this year and we are thrilled to be the Official Jersey Sponsor of Ireland Cricket Team. The crypto-assets market in India is under-penetrated. The cricket season attracts high viewership from all over India, and we aim to tap potential users through these sponsorships."

