Coca-Cola and ICC partner up for Men's Cricket World Cup
The four-year global partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC
Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The exciting collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.
With this, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world, cultivate a legacy of unity and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations. It will continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their favourite sporting passion.
Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.
Coca-Cola will embark on many exciting brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.
The partnership has strategically aligned both, ICC and Coca-Cola for the long term by combining the strength of The Coca-Cola Company’s diversified portfolio of over 500 brands and worldwide retail reach with ICC’s unwavering focus to expand the sport’s footprint globally.
Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company’s belief in sports and its long-lasting journey toward making a refreshing difference.
"Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, will feature the world’s best teams competing for ultimate glory. We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions.”
Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Coca-Cola and the ICC join forces to create an extraordinary ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 experience.
Nestle India posts 37% net profit in Q2
The company’s sales have grown by 15% to Rs 4,658 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Riding on the twin advantages of lowering commodity prices and strong customer penetration, Nestle India showed off a 36.8% growth in net profit to ₹698 crore for Q2, compared to ₹510 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its total sales have grown by 15% to ₹4,658 crore as compared to ₹4,045 in the same quarter last year.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India said, “I am pleased to share that we have, yet again, delivered robust performance, with all product groups registering double-digit growth. This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across all product groups.”
“Commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials have been in the lower price range. A reversal of price trend is noted in fuels with prices softening in the second quarter after reaching a higher level towards the end of quarter one. In fresh milk, there has been price stability. Robusta prices are elevated and are expected to remain volatile,” the company said in a media release, adding that leading brands like Kitkat, Nescafe and Maggi had done especially well.
The company noted that its domestic sales growth was across categories and saw a 14.6% increase, helped in no small part by conservative pricing, supported by both mix and volume with targeted brand support. The lowering of commodity prices even as raw material costs remained 7% higher on a YoY basis, came down sequentially by 9.3%.
Kitkat and Munch brands’ stellar performance was aided in no small part by increasing consumer engagement and impactful media campaigns, even as the beverage brands saw growth thanks to greater household penetration of Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise and Nescafe Gold.
Meanwhile, Nestle India’s e-commerce channel contributed to 6.5% of the quarterly sales and continued the growth momentum driven by quick commerce.
“Strong performance is an outcome of kiosk expansion and prioritization of emerging channels,” the company said, adding that the company’s OOH business continues to see strong growth through premiumisation and portfolio transformation initiatives.
Parle tops charts as ‘Most Chosen In-Home FMCG Brand’ for 11th year in a row
This year’s report splits the most chosen brands across in-home and the newly launched out-of-home list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 11:28 AM | 2 min read
Parle is the most chosen FMCG brand for the 11th year in a row, as per the recently released Brand Footprint Report 2023 by Kantar India.
The report ranks the Most Chosen (in-home & out-of-home) FMCG Brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.
According to the latest edition of the report, Parle led this year’s rankings with a score of 7,449 million CRP (consumer reach points).
The top 10 most preferred brands, apart from Parle, are Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus, Tata Consumer Products, Nandini, Colgate, Surf Excel, Aavin and Sunfeast.
As per the latest report, four new brands which made it to the Billion CRP club in 2022 are Balaji Wafers, Nirma, Lux and Sunsilk. Over the last 5 years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28.
The report includes FMCG sectors like beverages, home care, health and beauty, foods and dairy.
‘Beverages’ was the fastest-growing category this year. Dairy brands had lower penetration but higher frequency to have more reach points, the report said.
“Overall, the consumer reach points have increased by almost 50 % in the last five years but the growth in the last year has been slightly lower,” said K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director-South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.
In the OOH segment, Britannia leads the way in the inaugural OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s.
It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 are all snacking brands. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul,Maaza and Sprite.
“Consumer choice is the ultimate strength test for a brand and Brand footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for the past 10 years. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice.
“This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component,” Ramakrishnan said.
Premium and luxury marketing are booming: Suparna Mitra, Titan
Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches and Wearables Division, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the Nebula series launch in Mumbai
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 28, 2023 9:07 AM | 3 min read
Titan Watches and Wearables has started dialling up its marketing endeavours for its premium section. Recently, the company launched the Nebula Series, its new premium collection, in association with actor Sushmita Sen in Mumbai. At the event, exchange4media caught up with Suparna Mitra, CEO of Titan Watches and Wearables Division to talk about India’s love for premiums.
Mitra shed light on the fact that the brand has started increasing its spending on regional influencers in vernacular languages as they hold a significant influence on their followers.
“Now we have realized that regional influencers in vernacular languages have significant reach and impact so we have started focusing on regional influencers,” she said.
Technology has turned into a big enabler for direct-to-consumer brands and even retail shops. We asked Mitra about how the brand has been keeping up with tech and how it contributes to the business.
She informed us that brand e-commerce and marketplace e-commerce websites contribute to 12-15% whereas the rest of the business comes from physical retail stores. However, technology and being available online with their offerings, surely help the company generate leads.
She elaborated: “Our website, in terms of the percentage of sales, is not very big but it is used as the first touch from the consumers. We get an enormous number of consumers visiting our site. Last year, we had 50 million people visit the website. They might not be transacting, although there are people who purchase online but they are very few. But most people are browsing, leaving their contacts or adding to their cart, or spending a lot of time on a particular page. We ask them for their permissions and generate leads for the store staff close to those consumers and then they connect with them for the later buying journey. This is the modern-day funnel.”
Mitra explained that marketing today is not only about TV campaigns, hoardings, and print. “It is also about reaching, reviewing, and nudging consumers. Technology is the enabler for our business; it is a much more efficient and meaningful interaction,” she noted.
Premium experience and customization have become imperative in today’s time for any business to survive. As a marketer, Mitra thinks that these are the recent trends and this is what they want to bank heavily on, with the launch.
She said, “There are trends in the country right now, one is about technology and digital, in our category - the smartwatches are doing good but there is a trend that is very evident and that is premiumization. Customers hailing from the middle class, upper middle class, and upper class are upgrading to premium and luxury products across categories. This has only gone up post-pandemic. The most premium range that we have in the Titan portfolio is Nebula, and it is doing very well. So, we thought of coming up with a new collection and promoting it. This is the beginning of a surge in premium collections.”
Mitra also commented on the changing Indian consumer landscape and why people have been preferring premiumization. “India has grown per-capita income wise and this is what is the reason behind people going for premiumization. When the number of prosperous households reaches a certain level, premium product sales go up. We have seen that in other countries. Premium and luxury marketing are booming. The pandemic has pushed people to enjoy and not wait.
For the next two-three years, Titan’s focus will be to increase its premium ranges and capitalize on the luxury segment with the use of technology, data, and traditional marketing.
Kriti Sanon asks 'Why not have it all?' in campaign for entrepreneurial venture HYPHEN
Sanon has teamed up with mCaffeine parent PEP Technologies to launch the skincare brand Hyphen
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 4:51 PM | 4 min read
Hyphen is a premium skincare brand co-founded by PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine and celebrity entrepreneur Kriti Sanon. The brand was launched to meet the need for an uncomplicated skincare regime, providing simplified and realistic skincare solutions. It aims to make skincare journeys effortless, achievable, and affordable for everyone. By combining multiple benefits in a single multi-purpose product, this innovative Indian skincare brand seamlessly merges the power of nature with the potency of science. It is dedicated to shattering the complexities and challenges that surround daily skincare rituals.
"PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, has formed an partnership with Sanon. This unique collaboration combines mCaffeine's expertise in R&D, marketing, supply chain, distribution, logistics and digital marketing with Kriti's strong influence and passion for skincare. As industry leaders, they aim to revolutionize their respective fields. In addition, Kriti Sanon has "skin in the game," showcasing her commitment and belief in the partnership's potential, further solidifying her dedication to the venture's success. PEP Technologies will invest 30 crore in Hyphen as the first round of investment, being the majority shareholder, fueling the partnership's growth and success. The alliance promises groundbreaking advancements, a broader market reach, and unparalleled innovations. Together, they embark on an exciting journey to create an ideal and impactful partnership," said the company.
Commenting on the brand launch and partnership, Kriti Sanon, Co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen expresses, "We are very excited to unveil our extraordinary brand, Hyphen, to the world. Teaming up with my partners and co-founders Tarun, Vaishali, Vikas, Saurabh and Mohit fills me with excitement as we prepare to introduce a range of revolutionary products capable of addressing numerous skin concerns. Our journey starts with rigorous research and comprehensive market studies, and the experience that the PEP Technologies team has, enabled us to truly understand the industry and pave the way for Hyphen's creation. From a young age, I've been passionate about skincare, and as I've grown older it has only intensified. Hyphen serves as the perfect amalgamation of these two aspects. In my role as the Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, I have tried and tested all three products from the brand, and I have been applying them since the past four months, and believe me, it really made a difference in my skincare regime. My utmost desire is for our valued customers to experience the same sense of satisfaction after using our products. With the power of nature and the potency of science, I can proudly say that we have created a powerful yet balanced and rightly priced solution for skin concerns. With PEP technologies firmly established in the industry, their profound knowledge and extensive experience position them as one of the industry's pioneers. Their proven track record and expertise makes them an ideal partner for us as we launch Hyphen and venture into the skincare market. As we embark on this exciting journey, we eagerly anticipate receiving feedback from our cherished customers. We are "the more" you deserve."
Commenting on the partnership, Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder, and Chief Growth Officer of Hyphen, says, "The excitement of partnering with Kriti Sanon to launch Hyphen knows no bounds. Her meticulous attention to detail and genuine curiosity about ingredients captivated us from the start. At PEP Technologies, as we gear up to launch a new brand, Kriti's idea seamlessly merges with our concept, creating the perfect synergy. This collaboration opens up boundless possibilities, allowing us to cater to a diverse audience and tackle numerous skin challenges head-on. Our vision for Hyphen is ambitious yet promising; we are striving to make Hyphen the fastest-growing 100 Cr D2C skincare brand in India. With unwavering determination and an exceptional team, we are set to redefine the skincare industry, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our valued customers."
The products at Hyphen are made with multiple ingredients, and all the products are Vegan, PETA-certified and cruelty free. The brand claims to maintain a zero-plastic footprint throughout its operations. Their dedication to sustainability extends to their commitment to clean ingredients, ensuring that the products are free from harmful chemicals. With Hyphen, you can trust that you're not only taking care of your skin but also making a positive impact on the planet.
Hyphen, as a problem-solving skincare brand, dedicates itself to empowering individuals to "have it all" by hyphenating their skincare experience, their identity, and breaking norms. The name itself derives from the concept of hyphenation, symbolizing the ability to go beyond what is considered standard or normal. The brand believes that by embracing the power of hyphenation, one can truly achieve more and embrace their unique beauty.
Stay tuned as the brand continues to innovate and introduce more exciting products to simplify and elevate your skincare journey.
HAMMER makes a commitment to reimagined lifestyles in new campaign
'Nail It with HAMMER' is the consumer tech brand's first-ever ad campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
HAMMER, a consumer tech brand, has announced its new advertising campaign, "Nail It with HAMMER." This campaign aims to reinforce HAMMER's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that showcases the users’ trackable, visible, and buildable health results, with ease and style. "This campaign by Hammer aims to showcase its modern and high-tech product portfolio embedded in everyday life. It disseminates a message that with Hammer, you reimagine your lifestyle," said the company.
Commenting on the latest Ad film launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said, "We are excited to introduce the 'Nail It with HAMMER' ad campaign. We wanted to showcase the true customer experience we have encountered so far, and our dedication in enhancing that further. HAMMER’s catalogue heroes innovative tech gear that empowers customers to achieve health and fitness targets." He added, "Through this campaign, we aim to direct users to make a shift into their boring lifestyle by inducing HAMMER’s new Lifestyle"
The "Nail It with HAMMER" ad campaign will be featured across various media channels, including digital platforms, and social media. The captivating visuals and engaging storytelling will showcase HAMMER's latest lineup of exceptional consumer tech products that boast the tech specs of always-on display (AOD) with digital or analog watchfaces, 100+ sports modes, power-saving mode, adjustable vibration intensity, password settings, multiple languages, Bluetooth connectivity for calls, voice assistance and more.
Being HAMMER’s first ad campaign ever, "Nail It with HAMMER" represents a milestone in HAMMER's journey to redefine consumer technology and empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest. Join us in celebrating this exciting release as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the tech industry.
Interested customers can buy from HAMMER’s catalogue, from the official website- https://hammeronline.in/ and on Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Nykaa, TataCliq, and CRED.
Pooja Hegde headlines IGP's Raksha Bandhan campaign
The campaign is centred on the profound love shared between brothers and sisters, capturing the essence of the special occasion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 3:03 PM | 4 min read
Gifting platform IGP has announced its exclusive collaboration with actress, Pooja Hegde, for their Raksha Bandhan campaign. This strategic partnership aims to celebrate the profound bond of sibling love and the joyous festival of Rakhi with elegance and warmth, capturing the essence of this special occasion.
In a heartwarming Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shares her desire to break free from the usual and embrace unique and "hatke" rakhis this year to express her heartfelt affection towards her brother. The post highlights IGP's extensive range of rakhis catering to various relationships and preferences, allowing people to find the perfect symbol of love for their beloved brothers. Accompanied by a touching video showcasing moments of Pooja with her sibling, the campaign beautifully conveys the essence of Rakhi, where love, affection, and appreciation are celebrated through thoughtful gestures and fun moments between brothers and sisters.
View this post on Instagram
Pooja Hegde eloquently expresses that a rakhi is not merely a thread; it symbolizes feelings intertwined with promises of protection, support, and everlasting affection. Just like Pooja's brother, countless brothers and sisters eagerly await this occasion to express their love and gratitude through the timeless ritual of tying rakhis and exchanging heartfelt gifts.
Speaking on the announcement Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder, IGP said, “We are thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration between IGP and renowned actress Pooja Hegde for our upcoming Raksha Bandhan campaign. As a forerunner in the D2C gifting industry, IGP is constantly seeking innovative ways to enrich customer experiences and strengthen relationships through thoughtfully curated gifts. Partnering with Pooja Hegde, a much loved name across India known for her charm and wide appeal as also having a fun & loving relationship with her brother Rishabh, aligns perfectly with our vision to help siblings express their love & gratitude with a range of Rakhis elevating the celebration of the festival.. Together, we aim to create a more captivating and relatable campaign, making this festive season truly unforgettable for our customers. This collaboration signifies our commitment to delivering unique and meaningful gifting solutions, to express sentiments and feelings, while strengthening IGP’s market position."
This year, IGP’s Rakhi Collection features over 1000 exquisite rakhis. The highly anticipated collection is thoughtfully curated to embrace modern trends and honor diverse relationships, ensuring a vibrant and inclusive Raksha Bandhan experience. The rakhis are thoughtfully categorized into three distinct themes: "By Relationships," "Types of Rakhi," and "Family Celebrations," catering to every unique bond. Whether it's Bhaiya Bhabi, Sister to Sister, Sister to Brother, Family & Pet Rakhi or a range of rakhis for girls, IGP offers something special for everyone. The designs range from modern to traditional, including personalized and superhero-themed rakhis for kids, premium gold and silver rakhis, theme-based rakhis like Spiritual, Peacock, and Royal motifs, as well as style statement Everlasting/Forever Rakhis, Be-jeweled Rakhis that match the latest jewelry trends, symbolic Evil Eye and Hamsa Palm designs, which are known to represent protection and luck. IGP also offers an exclusive range of thank-you gifts for brothers to send to their sisters. These personalized, unique, and useful gifts allow brothers to express their love and appreciation, creating cherished memories for years to come.
Furthermore, IGP is reintroducing last year's bestsellers such as the Tree of Life and Kadha Rakhis, enhancing their quality and affordability. Exciting new additions include Handmade Resin Rakhis, a Bhaiya Bhabhi range, Disney & Marvel characters and convertible rakhis for kids, Navrathana Rakhi, and Personalized Rakhis crafted with various customisation levels.
Through this inspiring collaboration, IGP and Pooja Hegde aspire to spread the message of love, unity, and togetherness, making this Raksha Bandhan an extraordinary celebration for brothers and sisters throughout the country. Encouraging everyone to cherish and celebrate their invaluable relationships with enthusiasm and affection, the campaign promises to make RakshaBandhan truly special for all.
Johnson's Baby upholds commitment to protect in new campaign
The brand’s latest marketing campaign ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se' comprises an ad film
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 2:49 PM | 3 min read
Parenthood is a journey filled with immense love, dedication, and unwavering promises. From the moment a parent discovers they are expecting, they form a deep connect with their baby to always protect its skin and ensure its well-being from day 1. Johnson's® Baby, a pioneer in baby skincare, recognizes and celebrates every parent’s powerful commitment with its latest campaign, 'Promise, pehle pal se'.
As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, Johnson’s® Baby recognises their promise to help protect their baby’ skin from day 1. Johnson's® Baby wholeheartedly partners with every mum and dad to help safeguard their babies' skin. Guided by a mission to create the safest baby products, Johnson's® Baby brings decades of knowledge and science building a strong foundation to choose only ‘Baby safe’ ingredients and to create formulations that are tested to help protect the delicate skin of a baby. The products are backed by rigorous scientific research, with formulas tested by paediatricians & dermatologists.
The brand’s latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ captures this unwavering commitment 'Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients’ to help protect baby's delicate skin from day 1.
Through a heart-warming advertising film, viewers are immersed in the world of new parents as they joyfully engage with their baby, committing to introduce and surround the baby to only the good things in the world. The film showcases a mum and dad’s small yet choiceful decisions they take everyday to deliver on their promise of providing their baby with nothing but goodness and helping protect the baby’ skin.
Reinforcing the brand promise, Mr Manoj Gadgil - Business Unit Head & VP Marketing – Kenvue said, “Ahead of the campaign, Johnson’s® Baby reached out to over 15000 mums from every part of India, different cultures and backgrounds to understand their promise to their little ones. There was one resounding promise which went beyond boundaries and cultures, a promise to protect their baby. Based on this common purpose, Johnson’s® Baby strongly commits to mums to help fulfil their precious promise to their babies.”
“Over the years, Johnson’s® Baby as a partner to parents has consistently worked towards delivering the best for babies. As a brand with products that first touch a baby’s skin, we understand our responsibility. We remain focussed on creating products designed with only ‘Baby-safe’ ingredients to exceed safety standards to deliver our promise to every parent.”
Godwin D’Mello - Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, “The birth of a child brings out the optimism in every parent to create a world full of positivity for their little one, where only good things exist. This observation, delivered through the emotional hook of the mother's promise on day 1, helped us talk about Johnson's role in helping her keep that promise.”
The highly anticipated 'Promise, Pehle Pal Se' campaign goes live on July 25 across prominent television channels, digital platforms, and social media networks.
