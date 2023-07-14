Cleartax partners with Swiggy Instamart for campaign raising awareness on tax returns
Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their Swiggy Instamart grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with a message
Cleartax, a tax filing platform, has joined hands with Swiggy Instamart to set up a brand promotion by sending out dummy tax notices to its customers. This campaign is initiated to encourage them to grab discounts and offers during its ongoing campaign of the Big Filing Days to file their ITRs on time.
On ordering from Swiggy Instamart, Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with the message – ‘Not this time. Get a tax refund. Not a tax notice.’ The company informed that this campaign will be ongoing in Bangalore till 14th July and will reach 5lac households in a span of 3 days
Cleartax spokesperson said, “Individuals and businesses usually rush to file their taxes by end of the tax season which gets hectic for them, so this is a reminder for them to file it early while making it rewarding. Swiggy Instamart being an everyday delivery partner for most people, we couldn't think of a better way to engage with consumers. Nonetheless, to say, Gulshan Grover’s Bad Man image and imagining ‘get a tax refund’ in his voice is confirmed to bring goosebumps to every 90s kid and also today’s taxpayers.”
Being handed a dummy Tax Notice by a delivery person was a highlight of the day for most of the individuals. The campaign has been effective as a cheeky way to get the message across while also reminding them about filing their taxes. Cleartax is currently running India’s Biggest Tax Filing Festival, Big Filing Days, during which it is offering up to 55% off on its ITR filing plans. Apart from this, Cleartax has tied up with 3 popular brands, Ixigo, Yatra and Swiggy to offer assured rewards to every ITR filer between the 12th to 14th of July.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023: Experts to decode the future of D2C Universe
The second edition of e4m D2C Revolution - Summit & Awards 2023 will be held on July 19
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years fuelled by factors like data penetration, digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences. With technological advancements, the D2C revolution in India has opened up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and transformed the way consumers access products and services. To explore the D2C universe further, the exchange4media group is excited to announce the second edition of e4m D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023 on July 19 in New Delhi. The conference aims to explore the challenges and opportunities for D2C brands and how brands can expand their distribution through physical and digital channels and up their game in the highly competitive market.
The summit will witness the coming together of industry heads and brand leaders under one roof and discuss a wide range of topics under the theme ‘Marketing of D2C Brands & Expanding the D2C Universe’. The power-packed agenda for the D2C Summit includes over 45 speakers who will deliver keynote addresses, engage in fireside chats and panel discussions and decode the future of D2C brands in India.
What sets D2C brands apart from the rest is that they often prioritize delivering a personalized customer experience. The summit is an exciting and unique opportunity for brand leaders to meet industry experts, marketers, innovators, and others involved in the D2C ecosystem in India. Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey where the unexpected becomes the norm. Reserve your seats now and be a part of the D2C revolution, network with the best in the industry and explore the opportunities that lie ahead in the D2C ecosystem.
Following the D2C summit, the D2C awards will be announced. The awards honour the best D2C brands in India that have been built over the years. As many as 100 awards will be given at the star-studded awards night under 5 broad thematic categories including Marketing, Innovation, Best use of digital platforms, Game-changer D2C Brands, D2C awards for individuals. With 51 categories in total, the awards will recognise and honour the best D2C brands in India for their outstanding work across 27 diverse industry categories.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, register here:
https://e4mevents.com/e4m-d2c-revolution-summit-awards-2023/paid-registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ONDC's Thampy Koshy to speak at e4m D2C Revolution Summit and Awards
He will address the topic 'ONDC: A Real Game Changer' at the event
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Thampy Koshy, the CEO of ONDC, has been roped in for a special address at the exchange4media D2C Revolution: Summit & Awards 2023. He will talk about "ONDC: A Real Game Changer" at the event.
The theme for this year's event is "Marketing of D2C Brands and Expanding the D2C Universe" and it will take place on July 19 in New Delhi.
The D2C landscape in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years fuelled by factors like data penetration, digital payment systems, the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing consumer preferences. With technological advancements, the D2C revolution in India has opened up new opportunities for entrepreneurs and transformed the way consumers access products and services.
The conference aims to create an interactive and insightful platform for D2C brands, advertisers, marketing agencies and investors to realize the potential of value-oriented buyers away from metros by redefining consumer touch points through impactful marketing strategies.
Apart from Koshy, many business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors will take part in the summit. The conference will help highlight the opportunities and challenges that pave the way for the successful future of the D2C industry in India.
The summit will be followed by an awards ceremony, paying tribute to the best D2C brands built over the recent years that have excelled in leadership, marketing and operations.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Conclave 2023: Experts to discuss how inclusive marketing can win customers
The theme of the upcoming edition is ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 8:04 AM | 2 min read
e4m Conclave, the ﬂagship event of the exchange4media Group, is back! This year, it will be the 22nd edition of the e4m Conclave. The conference, which will be held on July 20 in Gurugram, will be attended by industry leaders and experts from India, as well as by Global CEOs of major media companies. The last few years have seen a paradigm shift in the way brands approach marketing. Consumer behaviour is always changing and evolving, altering the business world significantly and hence, marketers are now finding ways to reach a wider section of the audience, build brand loyalty and up their marketing game.
At the e4m Conclave 2023, experts from India and abroad will come together under one roof and hold discussions on the theme ‘Inclusive Marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion’. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co. and Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt are some of our keynote speakers at the summit.
Inclusive marketing is about creating impressive and innovative marketing campaigns and strategies that are sensitive and inclusive of diverse audiences, keeping in mind the perspectives of different individuals from various backgrounds. It is dependent on consumer insights and research to understand the needs, preferences, and values of diverse audiences. What makes inclusive marketing different from the rest is that it ensures that everyone feels represented, valued, and included in brand messaging and communication. Inclusive marketing involves conducting research, seeking feedback, engaging in dialogue, and incorporating diverse perspectives into marketing strategies.
At the conference, seasoned experts from India and abroad will come together under one roof and discuss the evolving trends of consumer behaviour and how inclusive marketing can help in brand building and understanding customer preferences. By embracing inclusive marketing, brands can build trust, and establish long-term relationships with diverse consumer segments.
e4m Conclave has served as the platform to discuss trends that assist in growing the overall business for over 20 years now. In the past editions, e4m Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches campaign to promote Naivedya Cup Sambrani
The film captures the essence of fusion between tradition and modernity
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched its new ad campaign to promote Cycle Naivedya Cup Sambrani. The ad shows how Cycle's cup sambrani helps Indians enjoy the traditional sambrani fragrance, in a convenient manner, without the hassles of lighting coal, cow dung etc.
“Made with pure ingredients that are ethically sourced, every cup is filled with natural goodness and timeless wellness. Carefully crafted for even burning, the cycle naivedya sambrani cup is easy to light, and the fragrance transforms any space into a tranquil retreat,” the company said in a statement.
The ad campaign captures the essence of this fusion between tradition and modernity.
Speaking on this campaign, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said,
"The Naivedya Cup sambrani is yet another progressive innovation from Cycle that aims to keep Indian tradition alive for the benefit of future generations. The films show a progressive portrayal of the older generation who introduces the younger generation to the convenience of lighting the cup sambrani. As a brand, we thrive on continuous innovation and have a legacy of 75 years of original product creation. The cup sambrani paved the way from the creation of a cup sambrani segment in the market. We feel humbled to be able to contribute creatively and meaningfully to india's rich legacy and keep our time-honoured traditions alive”.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amitabh Bachchan roped in as brand ambassador of Gera Developments
A media campaign with the star is in the offing, said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
Gera Developments has signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Brand Ambassador and the face of the brand.
Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, “We are delighted to have legendary Bollywood actor Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the face of Gera Developments. Mr. Bachchan is the ultimate Outdoer and he embodies the Gera brand mantra to Outdo. With a long and exemplary career, he has reinvented himself year after year and continues to be one of the most respected film personalities. This was important for us at Gera as stability and trust are our key brand attributes. We saw an immediate resonance with brand Gera especially our trend setting ChildCentric® Homes. The resilience of brand Bachchan cuts across not just the general audience but even the elite.”
Speaking on his alliance with Gera Developments, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, said, “I look forward to my endorsement association with Gera Developments. I specially liked their innovative concept and focus on Child Centric Homes. They have been in the real estate development business for over 50 years, which is a commendable achievement.”
Rohit Gera further added that, “As we embark on a new growth path, we believe having a brand ambassador for our brand Gera will help get our message to a wider audience and this will, in turn, aid our growth story. Our guiding belief of keeping our customers first in mind will always motivate us to Outdo. Our unwavering focus on innovating and improving real estate to meet shifting lifestyle dynamics while upholding the premium living experience will enable us to deliver unique experiences surpassing our customers’ expectations. It is an opportune time to launch our iconic brand ambassador while we continue to work with an impressive roster of celebrity ambassadors for ChildCentric® Homes. Home buying is an extremely emotional decision, one that is made with hopes, dreams and aspirations. We welcome Mr. Bachchan and are optimistic that this association will further reinforce our business position and help us strike the right emotional chord with our valuable customers.”
Gera Developments’ signing with Amitabh Bachchan as its Brand Ambassador will shortly witness the launch of a media campaign.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zomato launches 'Breaking Bread' – a chat show series for restaurant biz
The show will be hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 3:41 PM | 3 min read
Zomato has launched a new campaign with a chat show series hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal. The series, named Zomato Breaking Bread, features restaurateurs as interviewees and has been recorded at the Zomato Headquarter. It delves into various aspects of the restaurant business, including the challenges faced by the restaurateurs, their entrepreneurial journeys, new culinary innovations, etc.
The first episode featuring Zorawar Kalra, Managing Director of Massive Restaurants — Farzi Cafe, Louis Burger, Pa Pa Ya, amongst others — dropped today on Zomato's official YouTube channel. Zorawar Kalra, son of renowned restaurateur and host of one of India’ first food shows - Jiggs Kalra, is also known for hosting the fifth season of MasterChef India.
In this episode, Zorawar Kalra, who has recently launched Farzi Cafe in the USA, talks about his restaurant business journey, stating that “when I was 12-13, I decided I am going to get into the restaurant business in some way, shape or form.” He touches upon his unwavering passion for Indian cuisine and the duty to take it forward by “exporting our culture through our food.”
In his conversation with Deepinder, Zorawar Kalra also speaks on his decision to expand from dining into delivery, through the launch of Louis Burger, during the pandemic — “I love burgers, and I never could find a good burger. But I never thought I could build a restaurant on burgers. But a delivery kitchen? Absolutely.” Emphasizing on the importance of food ordering and delivery platforms like Zomato, Kalra adds that “The system that you (Zomato) have built across 100s of cities across the country, I have an unlimited potential. All I have to do is open in a city where Zomato exists, and I can open 4 or 5 kitchens with minimal investment, and I can serve an entirely new demographic — which I perhaps would not have chosen to (do) through a dining restaurant because of the investment involved.”
In addition to Zorawar Kalra, Zomato’s chat show series will also feature the promoters of some of India’s most loved restaurants including Biryani by Kilo (renowned for its freshly prepared dum-cooked handi biryanis, delivering across 45+ cities), Burgerama (a prominent made-for-delivery burger chain operational in multiple locations including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and Bangalore), Bawarchi Restaurant (a famous eatery of Hyderabad that sells more than 2000 portions of biryani daily - both online and offline) and Burger Factory (a popular burger restaurant chain - serving gourmet, hand-crafted burgers since 2012 across 4 locations in Goa).
On the concept of the campaign, Deepinder Goyal said, “At Zomato, we believe that our success depends on the success of our restaurant partners. This series is our way of showcasing their incredible stories, which have the potential to inspire many new and aspiring restaurateurs."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meet the marketing mavericks
In this feature, we highlight ace marketers who were honoured as part of the Pitch Marketing 30 Under 30 list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:12 PM | 3 min read
Ishita Shukla
Deputy Manager Marketing - Tanishq, Titan Company Limited
Ishita Shukla brings together a powerful mix of economic know-how, marketing savvy, and a remarkable journey from Barabanki to Bengaluru. Armed with a passion for performance and consumer insights, she conquers business challenges with people-first pizzazz. Ishita comes with an Economics Honors degree from Calcutta University and an MBA in Advertising & Brand Management from MICA.
From P&G to Mondelez, Spotify to Skechers, Ishita's stint as Brand Strategy Director at Leo Burnett has seen her dealing with them all. Her notable achievements include launching Wendy’s and Popeyes in India and leading the repositioning of PhonePe to surpass its competitors.
Currently serving as a Brand Manager & Research Lead for Tanishq, she has spearheaded the launch of two groundbreaking campaigns in the Tamil Nadu market, setting new benchmarks for the brand. She actively contributed towards the creation of the Chozha collection that witnessed the highest-ever sell-through rate with her immersive consumer research, strategic collaborations, and mind-bending studies.
Ishita's expertise in leveraging consumer insights has been instrumental in propelling Tanishq's success. Her journey shines a spotlight on her potential to leave a lasting impact on the marketing landscape.
Her ability to conquer uncharted territories blended with her consumer-first approach and refreshingly honest marketing style, sets her apart from the pack. Her chameleon-like adaptability, with a profound understanding of consumer culture, cements her position as a true ‘Marketer with a Purpose’
Indrasish Majumder
Brand Manager, Flipkart
Indrasish Majumder, 27-year-old Brand Manager at Flipkart, is a unique blend of the mad men of the past and the math men of the present. From funding his college education as a tattoo artist to teaching underprivileged children, Indrasish has worn many hats. As a visionary painter, he translates his artistic vision into real-life action. Notably, he founded "Infinite X," a startup promoting sustainable living in the domain of circular economy.
With an MBA from IIM Kashipur (Marketing, Strategy) and a B.E. in Information Technology from IIEST Shibpur, Indrasish started his career as a Product Manager in Ed-Tech. He worked as a Brand Strategist at Leo Burnett and led the brand at Bijnis where he launched brands in new categories, contributed to a 180% YoY growth in GMV, and secured significant funding for Bijnis in Series B. Currently, as Flipkart's Brand Manager, he oversees the success of Private Brands like Motorola, realme Techlife, and Wrogn and spearheads Flipkart's Brand Accelerator program.
Passionate about driving trust and transparency, he embarked on ‘Project Trust’ at Bijnis, documenting factory operations to establish credibility in the B2B e-commerce space. Additionally, his work with Infinite X revolutionized the fashion industry, promoting sustainability and social responsibility.
Indrasish's contributions go beyond his role, taking ownership of projects and understanding consumers' needs through keen observation and data analysis. His ability to decode consumer motivations, coupled with his diverse life experiences, sets him apart as a Brand Manager.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube