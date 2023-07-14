Cleartax partners with Swiggy Instamart for campaign raising awareness on tax returns

Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their Swiggy Instamart grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with a message

Cleartax, a tax filing platform, has joined hands with Swiggy Instamart to set up a brand promotion by sending out dummy tax notices to its customers. This campaign is initiated to encourage them to grab discounts and offers during its ongoing campaign of the Big Filing Days to file their ITRs on time.

On ordering from Swiggy Instamart, Bangaloreans on 13th July got fake tax notices along with their grocery orders. The notice, when opened, had Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover’s image printed on it with the message – ‘Not this time. Get a tax refund. Not a tax notice.’ The company informed that this campaign will be ongoing in Bangalore till 14th July and will reach 5lac households in a span of 3 days

Cleartax spokesperson said, “Individuals and businesses usually rush to file their taxes by end of the tax season which gets hectic for them, so this is a reminder for them to file it early while making it rewarding. Swiggy Instamart being an everyday delivery partner for most people, we couldn't think of a better way to engage with consumers. Nonetheless, to say, Gulshan Grover’s Bad Man image and imagining ‘get a tax refund’ in his voice is confirmed to bring goosebumps to every 90s kid and also today’s taxpayers.”

Being handed a dummy Tax Notice by a delivery person was a highlight of the day for most of the individuals. The campaign has been effective as a cheeky way to get the message across while also reminding them about filing their taxes. Cleartax is currently running India’s Biggest Tax Filing Festival, Big Filing Days, during which it is offering up to 55% off on its ITR filing plans. Apart from this, Cleartax has tied up with 3 popular brands, Ixigo, Yatra and Swiggy to offer assured rewards to every ITR filer between the 12th to 14th of July.

