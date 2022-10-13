Cheteshwar Pujara joins FantasyDangal as brand ambassador

FantasyDangal has announced the onboarding of cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. With the collaboration, Pujara will appear in upcoming campaigns and promote FantasyDangal.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Ankit Anand, Business Head of FantasyDangal, said, "Cheteshwar Pujara has set some unmatched records in global cricket and is regarded as one of the best batsmen. Besides being a world-class player, he also represents trust and reliability in Indian cricket, which ties in seamlessly with FantasyDangal's ethos. Our connection with him sets us on a journey where we picture perfection due to our never-ending efforts to excel in our field and provide the best experiences to our dedicated users."

Pujara commented on the partnership by saying, "Sports enthusiasts are increasingly embracing fantasy sports in the country. With FantasyDangal, you are not just playing for entertainment but also learning how to master fantasy sports. As a brand ambassador, I am excited to collaborate with such a dynamic company."

