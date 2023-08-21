Casagrand strikes partnership with Sourav Ganguly

Casagrand has announced Sourav Ganguly as its national brand ambassador.

This endorsement is in line with the company’s aggressive expansion plans to newer geographical markets. Being South India’s fastest-growing company, Casagrand is adding newer zones to its portfolio especially Maharashtra.

Commenting on the occasion, Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand, said,” We are delighted to join hands with Dada and have him on board as our national brand ambassador. His persona as a passionate sportsman with unshakable optimism and his leadership in transforming the Indian Cricket team have been a true inspiration for us at Casagrand because belief, aggressive growth, innovation, fairness and passion have been our DNA since the inception. We welcome Ganguly to the Casagrand family and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Adding to this, Arun, said, “We started with a humble beginning in the year 2004 and today, we are one of the top 3 builders in South India and in the next 5 years we aspire to be amongst the top 5 builders in the country. Our superior quality product, best engineering practices, on-time delivery have made us the most popular among homebuyers. So far, we have delivered 123 projects on-time. Last year, we achieved sales of 4200 crores and in this financial year we are aiming to achieve sales value of 7200 crores. This year, we are aggressively looking forward to expand our presence in newer markets especially in Maharashtra. We are planning to add 80 million sq.ft in our residential portfolio across the regions. We are also a very employee centric company, sharing the rewards of the journey by giving our employees stock options (among other benefits), and yearly incentive trips for achieving annual business targets. In fact as appreciation of achieving last year’s target we are incentivising 1400 employees with a trip to Australia. Residential being the mainstay venture we have allied ventures including Casagrand Commercial (office spaces and malls), Casagrand Contracts (EPC comapny ) Casagrand industrial parks and warehousing division and Casagrand internal school.”

On joining hands with Casagrand, Ganguly said: “I am delighted with my association with Casagrand which served the homebuying market with a unique product offering at a price they consistently held to be true value for money. The passion and aggression of the brand truly resonates with a transformational journey we embarked in the early 2000s. I am excited to be part of the journey as they are expanding to newer horizons including Maharashtra market. Together, we are confident of transforming lot of more lives with superior products making every lasting impact the housing market.”

