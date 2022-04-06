Carat India appoints Sayami Podder as Associate Vice President-Strategy

Prior to this, Podder was with Mindshare India where she led strategy for brands like Ultratech Cement, Castrol, SBI Life among others

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has appointed Sayami Podder as Associate Vice President (AVP) - Strategy. In her new role, Podder will be spearheading strategic thinking for the agency. She will also offer insights to the existing agency clients across the West and South regions. Podder will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India.

Armed with more than 12 years of experience, Podder is specialized in brand, media & communication strategy, consumer research and market mix modelling. She has worked across a wide range of categories including FMCG, Beverages, Fashion, BFSI, E-Commerce & Manufacturing. Sayami has helped brands strengthen their market shares by developing effective communication & media investment strategies, leading to exponential business growth and measurable outcomes.

Prior to joining Carat India, Podder was with Mindshare India where she led strategy for brands like Ultratech Cement, Castrol, SBI Life, ICICI and Kellogg’s. She has also worked with significant retail brands like Pantaloons & Max Fashion and new-age brands like Upstox, Byju’s & TCS Ion, to name a few.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Talent today is the key differentiator that clients look for. Our core focus is to always ensure that we have the best talent that comes on board and joins the Carat family. Sayami’s diverse expertise across data & analytics, research, communication planning and media strategy, is certainly something that will drive growth for the clients. We see her as the ideal team player to lead Carat’s vision of ‘Designing for People’ in the West & South markets.”

Sayami Podder added, “The consumer journey is no more linear, and the media ecosystem is constantly evolving to accommodate our new age audience. Carat is already known for its strategic thinking and integrated approach. With my expertise in data science and creative thinking, I am looking forward to building an insight-led strategy that will generate incremental and sustainable growth for our clients. I am delighted to begin this new journey under Anita’s dynamic leadership and contribute to Carat’s growth story for India.”

