Can’t use Amitabh Bachchan’s persona without consent: Delhi HC

The court has granted the actor interim protection of his personality and celebrity rights

The Delhi high court has granted Amitabh Bachchan interim protection of his personality and celebrity rights, media networks have reported.

The court has said no entity can use the actor's persona without his consent and passed a John Doe order to prevent infringement of his personality rights.

The legal protection extends to the acting legend's name, voice, images, likeness and style of dialogue delivery.

As per the actor's counsel, several companies have monetized his images and likeness without his permission.

