Cannes Lions and ANA open up CMO Global Growth Council to the industry

Evolved from the Cannes Lions and ANA’s CMO Growth Council, the Global Growth Councils for Progress will unite the industry to drive progress for people, for business and for positive change in the world.

The Councils have been assembled to tackle the issues identified by thousands of creatives and marketers through the LIONS’ State of Creativity Study. The Councils will convene for the first time during the Festival in Cannes, to find global solutions, set the agenda and define their commitments on the global stage.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We’re convening the most diverse and powerful industry voices to tackle the most pressing issues facing our industry, and the world right now. We invite every Festival attendee and LIONS member to contribute to the conversation by joining a corresponding community to debate, pledge, create, or lead an initiative that supports our collective move forward. LIONS is in a position to provide the global platform for the industry’s agenda and we’re delighted to be able to commit to this as an ongoing, collective movement.”

During Cannes Lions the Councils’ sole objective will be to agree collective actions that will achieve measurable outcomes and progress across the industry and its stakeholders. On Friday 24 June at 11:00hrs, the Council chairs will come together on the Lumiere stage to define the agenda and their commitments for the year ahead. LIONS and the ANA will provide the year-round platform for the industry to convene, and track progress with the Councils returning to Cannes Lions in 2023 to give an update on the industry’s collective progress.

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, P&G, heads up the initiative. The five Global Growth Councils for Progress will comprise 25-30 core members sitting on each Council. An open call for Council members sees 25 spaces available across the five Councils for Progress that any visionary creative professionals who can demonstrate entrepreneurship, regardless of specialism or location, can apply for. Cook added, “We want to give a platform to a range of voices who can bring new perspectives, insights, and cultural context to accelerate the pace of progress at a much greater scale and create a truly global community.”

Nick Primola, EVP, ANA Global CMO Growth Council, added, “We’d like to thank the Global CMO Growth Council Chairs for their continued leadership and commitment to their roles. As a community of CMOs from the world’s top brands, we have made substantial progress toward transforming marketing into a force for growth and good. The Cannes Lions Festival will mark a pivotal moment to accelerate our progress in order to achieve greater international impact as the entire industry now aligns around a common agenda.”

