BYJU’S ropes in Neeraj Chopra & PV Sindhu for Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn App Promotion

BYJU’S, the edtech company and the creator of India’s most loved Learning App, today announced a two-year partnership with Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu as the brand ambassadors for Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Bronze medalist PV Sindhu’s remarkable feat at the Tokyo Olympics has inspired an entire generation of youngsters to dream big, chart their own path, and never give up. Their inspiring achievements assimilate with BYJU’S values of hard work, dedication and lifelong learning. Over the next two years, the medalists and the team at BYJU’S will focus their efforts on helping young minds fall in love with learning.

BYJU’S believes that fuelling curiosity in children at a young age builds in them a strong foundation and an innate love for learning. In this journey, sports play an equally crucial role in teaching children important life lessons such as teamwork, determination, communication, and more.

Reflecting on the new association, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said, "I am very excited to join hands with BYJU’S for Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app along with PV Sindhu and contribute towards making learning fun, engaging, and effective for young minds. As a sportsperson, there is nothing more encouraging than to see children start learning young while getting the chance to bring them with the right values.”

Speaking about the partnership, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu said, “I have always believed that today’s children are tomorrow’s future and this association with BYJU’S for Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app is a great opportunity. The app helps to shape young minds and help them explore, practice, and understand concepts through interactive learning.”

Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU’S said, "It is our honour to be partnering with India's Olympic heroes Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu for Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app. Their hard work and dedication have made India proud on a global stage. At BYJU'S, we firmly believe that if you are passionate about something, it is crucial to be persistent and work hard for it from the very beginning. Both Neeraj and Sindhu perfectly exemplify this belief. This partnership between the two elite athletes and BYJU'S is a step towards ensuring that our long-term vision of making students fall in love with learning remains intact."

Launched in 2019, Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn app is a special offering from BYJU'S in collaboration with Disney India which makes learning fun, engaging, and effective for young minds. The app offering is built on the content expertise of BYJU’S, enhanced with Disney’s engaging stories and beloved characters. Targeted at children aged 4-8 years, the personalised experience of the learning programs offers customised smart interactive journeys that seek to adapt to individual learning patterns. The application features Disney’s timeless stories and characters, including those from Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story, Lion King, and more.

Disney.BYJU’S Early Learn program also offers a first-of-its-kind integration of offline to online ‘learn by doing’ experiences with digitally enabled worksheets that offer real-time feedback. The app creates a friendly environment and transports young minds to a world of interactive videos, educational games, engaging quizzes, and activities, ensuring that the young students never lose the spark of curiosity that draws them towards learning.

