BW CFO World Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards on Oct 26
The second edition of the event will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai
BW Businessworld is delighted to announce the second edition of the “BW CFO World Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards” to celebrate brilliant minds in the country who have the drive and commitment to bring about an economic change in their organisation and the industry. The event will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on October 26, 2023.
The Finance 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards offers an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of people under the age of 40 who have had a significant impact on the financial sector.
Our esteemed awards will be judged by a panel of eminent industry experts having major accolades and expertise in the domain. The winners would be selected through a rigorous assessment and performance review by an eminent jury comprising Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Group CFO, Zydus Lifesciences Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways InvIT; Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay, Director-Finance & Group CFO, Mr. Deepak, Nitrite Limited; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group CFO & Head of Strategy, CK Birla Group; Mr. Vinod Gupta, Managing Director, VG Learning Destination India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Head of Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Sameer Madan, Director- Finance, Agilent Technologies; Ms. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. Santanu Acharya, GM-Finance, NIXI (National Internet Exchange Of India), Ms. Mamta Janak Gore, Finance Director, Controller South East Asia Region, 3M; Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance), Petronet LNG Limited; Mr. Talees Rizvi, Director, BW People & BW CFO World Community; Ms. Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld.
The summit will feature an array of distinguished speakers and panellists to share their expertise on vital topics such as Data-Driven Decision Making- Unleashing the Power of Analytics, Navigating Regulatory Landscape & Compliance in an Ever-Changing Environment, Sustainable Finance- Merging Profitability with Environmental and Social Responsibility, Future Proofing Financial Infrastructure -The Cloud and Beyond, Risk Management in the Digital Era- Strategies for Mitigation and Talent and Skills for the New Finance- Navigating the Human Capital Landscape.
Our keynote speakers will provide insights and expertise to enrich our event and leave a lasting impact on our audience. The speakers include Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Sumit Khadria, Group CFO, EbixCash Limited; Rajeev Mantri, MD & CFO India & Cluster Finance Head, South Asia Citi; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group Chief Financial Officer & Head Strategist, C K Birla Group; Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Group CFO, OYO; Mr. Deepak Goyal, Global CFO, EPL Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways, InvIT; Mr. Sandeep Modi, CFO, Hindustan Zinc; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Global Head- Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO, L&T Techology Services (LTTS); Mr. Kumar Subbbiah, Executive Director- Finance & Chief Financial Officer, CEAT Ltd; Mr. Kabir Ahmed Shakir, CFO, Tata Communications Ltd; Mr. Suranjit Mishra, CFO & Corporate Governance, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited; Mrs. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. P K Hari Hara Subramanian, India CFO, Head- GBS & Whole Time Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Mr. Rohit Pareekh, CFO & Head Corporate Development, GOQii; Mr. Naveen Bansal, Sr. Director and Head, Finance- Emerging Markets and Europe Cipla Limited; Mr. Prabin Dokania, CFO, Goods & Service Tax Network (GSTN); Mr. Milind Joshi, CFO, International Limited
MakeMyTrip Homestay beckons cricket fans in new campaign for World Cup
The 'Tested by Fans' is a 3-film series for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will run digitally with extensions on print, outdoor and surround platform
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
MakeMyTrip Homestay launches its latest campaign “Tested by Fans” with a series of 3 films. The high-decibel campaign will run digitally. Plus, extensions will be seen on print, outdoor and surround platform.
"India is set to host the biggest game of the season; hotels and guesthouses will be out of inventories and price surges will be at their peak. Building consideration for Homestays and Villas as shared space is an unlock strategy to move forward. Consumers are seeking the best stay options which add to their game season experience. Touching the inertia, providing a solution, and driving the connection with the never-seen-before group in advertising - super fans of the world are core to the campaign," said the brand.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer -Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, “The fever pitch around cricket gave us an optimal opportunity to showcase the meticulous quality check mechanisms MakeMyTrip has put in place for our alternate accommodations category. We always approach business from a problem-solving mindset, and who better to communicate this than genuine globetrotters such as our cricket superfans, who share the same passion for travel as they do for the game.”
"We started by asking ourselves a simple set of questions: If fans from all across the world are pouring in for the cricket season, will they find a stay they like? What's the type of expectations that they'll have? How will MakeMyTrip Homestays and Villas make their off-field experience richer? This consumer-out approach helped us develop Tested by Fans. Collaborating with the best talent on the agency and the client side also worked in the campaign's favour. Our big AHA moment happened when the superfans told us that this is the first time they're being brought together on such a big scale." says Ankit Pathak, Creative Lead at Enormous Brands.
‘Brand building or storytelling has to go hand in hand with performance marketing’
At the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, leading marketers of the industry discussed how the narrative of the BFSI sector can be transformed
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:00 PM | 3 min read
Performance-driven advertising and brand storytelling are two kinds of requests received by agencies when it comes to BFSI sectors. Typically, when there is a lead generation-led campaign, the KPIs of branding are not called out or often forgivable to not achieve. On the other hand, a loud rally campaign is expected to deliver leads.
Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, who moderated a women-led panel on ‘Impactful Brand Building for Financials and Innovative Solutions’ at the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, set the context of the discussion and raised a question as to why this dichotomy exists in some sectors, especially BFSI.
Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing- India & South Asia, Visa, Geetanjali Sachwani, VP and Head-Marketing, Franklin Templeton, Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience, ABFRL, and Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Loyalty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the panellists on the discussion.
Kumar kickstarted the discussion by saying, “The scenario is not an ‘either or’ but ‘and’ case. This is because I don't think as a brand we can afford to say you must only do brand building/storytelling or only performance marketing.”
“To decide which one to do more actually depends on the objective of the campaign,” she added.
Sachwani believes the first era of marketing was all about logic and reasoning. The second era was all about emotions. The third was totally about data and analytics. Marketing 4.0 was about customer engagement, performance marketing, cost per view. Now, we are entering into the fifth era where senses and sensibilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning are coming together to help brands with strategies.
Speaking about making communication in the BFSI sector more entertaining, Shah shared, “When it comes to BFSI, it is seen as a serious category because it involves monetary transactions. So over the years, the communication has been emotional or fear-based. Consumers should not look at us as too fun and quirky since we are handling their hard-earned money.”
Another stereotype that exists in the BFSI sector is that it is perceived as a ‘men vs women’ field. The Kotak Mahindra Bank executive elaborated, “When I spoke to women to understand what are their expectations from banking, we realised they want to be spoken to differently. They want to be spoken to about needs and not just products.”
Iyer then shed the spotlight on the fact that the content consumers see also shapes them and it has been the ‘saas-bahu’ content since ages now on linear TV. It is the best way to redefine the way women see the BFSI sector and can also be leveraged to reach the right audience.
Responding to this, Nair shared as a content-generating company, they are blamed the most for making content more for women. “Over the last 10 years, if you actually look at it, every little piece of our content and its characters inspires a large audience who exist beyond our world."
She added, "Most of the characters have a huge social media presence and the audience follows them because fundamentally they are aspirational for the consumer. Definitely, there is a cohort that believes this sort of content is regressive but a large part of the world out there believes otherwise too.”
Banking on positive consumer sentiment: BFSI optimistic on doubling festive AdEx
Some categories within the sector, however, may spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season
By Sonam Saini | Oct 11, 2023 8:47 AM | 5 min read
The BFSI sector is expecting a surge in demand for loan during the festive season and is looking at increasing its ad spends to cash in on the celebration spirit. Industry leaders say they are hopeful of witnessing a good growth in the number of applications for auto loan, home loan, credit card and health insurance during October, November and December due to positive consumer sentiment this year. However, though most of the BFSI players are planning to double their advertising budget this time compared to the previous year, there are some who are not investing too heavily on marketing during the festivals as they plan to save the money for the fourth quarter.
According to Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial, they witness incremental growth every year during the October-December quarter, and they anticipate an increase in consumer spending as well as new enrolments for cards this year too. “There remains a surge in customer demand for credit during the festive season,” said Singh.
Singh shared that the company is fully geared up for the launch of #FestiveShoppingRewards on all Bank of Baroda credit card variants under the theme ‘Reimagine Festivities’. They would kickstart festive offerings with the start of Navratri.
The festive season does not just see the demand for credit go up, but there is an increase in applications for health and motor insurance too during this time of the year.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, BajajCapital Ltd, shared that among insurance products, health insurance and motor insurance reign supreme during festivals. According to Khare, the demand for mutual funds and SIPs too sees a hike.
“Overall, the festive season presents an opportune moment to secure insurance coverage. A plethora of attractive products and services are on offer, with financial institutions extending special discounts and promotions to entice new customers,” said Khare.
The company launched #BlessMeGanesha campaign during Ganesh Chaturthi. “Our goal for this festive season is not only to provide financial solutions but also to create memorable experiences and deepen the connection with our customers,” said Khare.
Though all major sectors spend heavily on advertising during the festive season, within the BFSI sector, some categories spend more in the quarter that follows the festive season.
Explaining the trend, Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com, said that the festive season has varying impacts on the BFSI sector. In the banking sector, for instance, the demand for loans surges as many individuals purchase items and undertake home renovations. Conversely, in the insurance category, the festive season doesn't result in significant changes. Instead, the insurance industry experiences its peak season after the festive period, particularly during the fourth quarter of the financial year.
“As the festive season approaches, there is a noticeable increase in car sales though, leading to a surge in the demand for motor insurance. Consequently, we see a significant uptick in the requests for motor insurance policies. During the festive period, there is an upswing in demand for various categories, such as electronics. However, in the insurance sector, this period doesn't significantly affect us, so we don't run specific campaigns targeting festivals. Nevertheless, we do roll out multiple campaigns throughout the year, and some of them may coincide with the festive season,” said Sethi.
According to the TAM AdEx report on BFSI sector across media for H1, the advertising volume of the sector grew on TV, radio and digital, but declined in the print medium. The report indicated that ad impressions on digital saw 91% rise during Jan-Jun '23 over Jan-Jun’22. The increase was 32% for radio and 4% for TV. The ad space of the BFSI sector decreased by 7% in print.
Speaking on media mix, Singh shared that BOB Financial has a good mix of customer segments belonging to Tier I, II and III. So, understanding their needs and preferred form of media channels, the company will reach out to them through relevant media promotions. “For the easy discovery of our offers, we shall have a dedicated offers page with regular promotion of top offers on our social media and other digital channels,” said Singh. Without disclosing the figure, Singh shared that the company’s promotion budget has surely increased from last year and it will be visible through their multi-channel promotional activities.
According to the TAM report, in the BFSI sector, life insurance is the leading category on TV and radio whereas mutual funds is the top category on digital.
Khare highlighted that in recent times, Bajaj Capital has observed a significant growth in audiences on online platforms and the changing preferences of their clientele. “This observation led us to recalibrate our marketing approach, placing a heightened emphasis on digital avenues,” said Khare.
He further added, “Our promotional efforts are primarily digital-focused, accentuating areas like social media engagement, search engine outreach, content-driven marketing, and targeted online advertising. As we approach the festive season, we've fine-tuned our online approach. By harnessing the insights from data analytics, we aim to grasp our clients' needs and inclinations better, ensuring our content is both tailored and pertinent.”
Khare also mentioned that Baja Capital has doubled its advertising budget compared to the previous year.
“This increase in our ad spend signifies our confidence in the opportunities this festive season presents. This impressive surge in our budget allocation underscores our dedication to maximizing the potential of this festive season and driving significant expansion within our business. We firmly believe that this increased investment in advertising will not only elevate our brand presence but also lead to an exceptional uptick in customer engagement and sales.”
For Policybazaar.com, the media strategy primarily involves a blend of television and digital platforms, an approach that has remained consistent in recent years and is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.
Industry gears up for 7th BW Hotelier Indian Hospitality Summit & Awards-2023
The two-day summit is set to take place on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi, with the theme 'Embracing The Future'
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 4:52 PM | 7 min read
The stage is all set for the most prestigious event in the hospitality industry as the 7th edition BW HOTELIER Indian Hospitality Summit and Awards (IHA-2023) gears up for its grandeur on October 20 and October 21 at Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi. With the theme, Embracing The Future, the two-day summit promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry luminaries and veterans, intellectuals, celebrities, hotel operators, owners, hospitality professionals, experts, advisors, consultants, industry association leaders and government dignitaries. It promises insightful discussions and exchanges, making it a must-attend event for all those passionate about the hospitality industry.
The two-day summit will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. It will be followed by a Vote of Thanks to the Chief Guest by industry veteran KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Thereafter, enlightening sessions, discussions and interactions will begin.
In the Global Leadership Session, The Indian Hotels Co Ltd MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal will talk about IHCL/ Taj Hotels’ vision for aggressive growth and unparalleled success, setting the tone for the event. A captivating Leadership Interaction between industry icons Rajeev Kaul, Former President, Leela Hotels and Ajay K Bakaya, Executive Director, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts then will explore the past, present and India’s future, weaving a narrative toward the nation’s Centenary Year in 2047. The Aviation Session, thereafter, will aim to a picture of Skybound Futures, emphasising the synergy between aviation, travel, tourism and hospitality with CAPA India head Kapil Kaul in conversation with Mohammad Sarhan, VP - India and Nepal, Emirates. The Diversity and Inclusion session will take centre stage and highlight the importance of inclusive leadership in navigating succession, identity and diversity challenges in the Indian hospitality sector. In discussion will be Founder, RLA and Consultant with IHCL for Diversity & Inclusion Rakhee Lalvani, Dr Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & MD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group and Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.
Post-lunch, there will be another Leadership Interaction where Dr Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, Chaudhary Group & CG Corp Global, will be seen in conversation with HVS Anarock South Asia President Mandeep Lamba. However, the key moment of the day will be the unmissable Global Thinker’s Keynote Address which will reflect on India’s journey over the past decade and providing glimpses into the emerging era as the nation approaches its centenary. It will be given by Dipak C Jain, the former Dean at Kelloggs School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinois, USA who is currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Academic Council at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Social Security and Aging Finance Institute. Dean Jain is making a special trip from Chicago to be a part of the BWH IHA-2023. The topic will be India at 100: Reflections on the Last Decade and Glimpses into an Emerging Era. This promises to be an insightful and thought-provoking session that you won’t want to miss.
Next up will be a conversation between Rajeev Menon, President - Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International and Mandeep Lamba to delve into Marriott’s vision in India. The Leadership Interaction thereafter will witness Farhat Jamal, Chairman, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee, IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, trying to get views of hospitality leaders and their vision for strategic expansion with Ranju Alex, Area VP – South Asia, Marriott International and Puneet Dhawan, Sr VP Operations, India & South Asia, Accor. While Owner’s Perspectives session will reveal strategies for innovation and success in hospitality assets with Chalet Hotels’ CEO & MD Sanjay Sethi; Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global and CG Hospitality Holdings Rahul Chaudhary; Panchshil Realty President – Hospitality Ranjit Batra; GRT Hotels & Resorts’ COO Vikram Cotah; InterGlobe President & CEO JB Singh and Triton Hotels & Resorts’ CMD Ratan Kant Sharma in conversation with one another. The IT & Tech View session will comprise GHTP Founder Harish Chandra; Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels’ COO Phil Logan; Vikramjit Singh, President, Lemon Tree Hotels; Amandeep S Sarna, Chief Information Officer, ITC Hotels and Vivek Gangishetty, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, India and South East Asia, RMS Cloud wherein the panellists will aim to shed light on digital transformation within the Indian hospitality industry.
The Summit, on Day 2, will kick-start with the Guest of Honour address and then will roll on the sessions, delving into the industry’s historical roots with a Leadership Interaction between KB Kachru and Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Limited and Chairman, FAITH. The first Leadership Interaction of the day will witness Rahul Pandit, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Industrial Parks; Sudeep Jain, MD – South West Asia, Intercontinental Hotels; Samir MC, Managing Director, Fortune Park Hotels Ltd; Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director, Eurasia Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Navjit Ahluwalia, Sr VP & Country Head - India, Hilton talk about strategies for future-ready infrastructure amidst tourism resurgence. Consultant Insights’ session plans to echo the vision of an Indian Hospitality Renaissance, forging a sustainable path forward with Zubin Saxena, MD & Area Sr Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group; Mandeep Lamba and Jaideep Dang in discussion.
The Owner’s Perspectives session will aim to catalyse a hospitality renaissance and transform India’s hospitality landscape and have in discussion Jaideep Dang, Ashish Jakhanwala, CMD & CEO, Samhi Hotels; Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL; Chander S Baljee, Chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels and Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts.
The Design Dialogues session with Reema Diwan, Vice President – Design & Technical Services, India & South Asia, Accor Hotels; Vandana Dhawan Saxena, Design Principal, Studio IV Designs; Klaus Kienzler, Studio Head India, Hyatt Design Services; Bobby Mukherji, , Chairman, Bobby Mukherji and Associates; Reza Kabul, President, ARK Reza Kabul Architects and Mohammed Rizwan Ali, Sr VP - Projects & Technical Services, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) as panellists plan to illuminate innovative design revolutions, crafting sustainable hospitality spaces for tomorrow. The session on Hospitality Sustainability will include Niranjan Khatri, Founder, iSambhav and Nischal Bazaz, Area Engg Director- Delhi NCR & Director of Engg - Taj Palace, New Delhi, having a discussion on responsible hoteliering and how to achieve zero-carbon footprints in Indian hospitality.
The session on Hospitality Storytelling will explore the art of crafting PR & Corporate Marcomm excellence and creating memorable guest experiences with Rakhee Lalvani in conversation with Nidhi Verma, Director of Marketing & Communications India & South Asia, Accor; Sonakshi Yajurvedi, Manager Marketing & Communications, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group and Reema Singh, Director Communications - India, Hilton.
The summit will conclude on a note about Heritage Transformation where Aman Nath, Chairman, Neemrana Hotels; Maharaj Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur; Veer Vijay Singh, Founder, Trance Hotels and Randhir Vikram Singh, CMD, Castle Mandawa Hotels will share their endeavours in reclaiming heritage, transforming ruins into global treasures, preserving India’s rich cultural legacy for generations to come.
As a hallmark of this event, the second evening of the two-day summit will witness the prestigious recognition of excellence within the hospitality industry, a tradition that continues to shine brightly in the legacy of IHA-2023, with Chief Guest Shri Arif Mohd Khan, Governor of Kerala, awarding hoteliers from across the country in different categories including General Manager of the Year in Luxury, Upper Upscale, Upscale, Midscale and Economy/ Budget; head of Sales and Marketing; Head of Revenue Management; Head of Accommodation; Head of Culinary; Head of F&B; Head of HR; Head of PR/Marcomm; Head of Housekeeping; Head of Engineering; Head of Procurement and Head of Spa.
The evening will witness the announcement of the BW HOTELIER Hall of Fame Award 2023. The illustrious legacy of Mr Anil Madhok will be carried on this year too with the Legend and Legacy Award. A special Culinary Award will be bestowed this year, adding to the celebrations.
Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: A Shahenshah-sized brand journey
From BPL to Everest, how Amitabh Bachchan became the compelling voice that lent gravitas to brands
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:27 AM | 4 min read
The man who once thundered ‘Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain’ or left no stones unturned to project what an ideal ‘Angry Young Man’ should be like, celebrates his 81st birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has had an illustrious career in films that spans over 50 years.
Some like to rewatch him sitting back and introducing himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, some go back to watch his iconic monologue from Deewar. Even after his angry young man days were over, Bachchan remained an important part of the Bollywood industry acing his roles as an angry father like in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or a helpless father in Baghban.
While we can go on and on about Bachchan’s five-decade-long film journey, alongside was his journey with brands that kept its momentum. The time when he had a life-threatening accident on the sets of Coolie and left the entire nation praying for him, became a point of realisation for brands that, could even possibly be better than him to connect with consumers.
He made his advertising debut with consumer durables brand BPL (British Physical Laboratories), in the 1990s. Roping in Bachchan who hadn’t endorsed any other brand then, was a massive move for BPL. Reportedly, the company paid Bachchan around Rs 8 crores, to come on board for its campaign ‘Believe in the Best’. He was also featured in a series of print ads for the brand.
Thus began Bachchan’s journey in the brand world and adland. He went on to endorse a number of top brands over the years, namely Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, Pepsi, Dr. Fixit, Gujarat Tourism, Rin, Ghari Detergent, Reid & Taylor, upGrad, JustDial, ICICI Prudential Life, Flipkart, Mankind, Tata Sky, TVS Jupiter, Cycle Agarbatti, Navratna Oil, FirstCry, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers. And these are just a few of them!
According to Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, Bacchan today stands with USD 79 million dollars, as his brand value. After going through the number of brands he’s been associated with, this figure doesn’t surprise one much.
Everest Spices very recently brought a delight to its Bollywood-loving consumers’ eyes, where it featured fan favourites Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan alongside each other. The two ad films that the brand released collectively have garnered close to a 100 million views just on YouTube.
2023 was indeed a happening year for Bachchan, brand and endorsement-wise. For instance, he featured in a dozen films for Bikaji Foods International, the association that started in 2019.
Right before Valentine’s Day this year, a Kalyan Jewellers ad featuring Bachchan was released, where he played a jewellery salesman for the brand.
PhonePe also announced the launch of a celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with Bachchan. The feature will allow PhonePe SmartSpeakers across India to validate customer payments in Bachchan’s voice.
Everything’s not perfect
Bachchan’s journey in the brand world has also seen a major share of ups and downs. Consider the very recent case of him featuring in a Flipkart ad, that irked retailers. Smartphone retailers called out the ad by Flipkart in which they allege misleads buyers into believing online platforms offer better deals this festive season.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also wrote to the actor condemning his decision to endorse the same.
However, this isn’t the first time that Bachchan landed in trouble for his endorsements. He has faced a backlash for endorsing Pepsi in the past. Media reports suggest that Bachchan stopped endorsing the brand when a little girl asked him why he would endorse something that her teacher has termed ‘poison’. He eventually dropped his lucrative Pepsi deal.
The actor also found himself in trouble when the Maggi controversy happened. Along with Nestle, the actors who endorsed the brand (Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta) were all dragged to court. However, he later even seeked dismissal of the complaint on the grounds that he had agreed to promote the noodles and variants under the brand name Maggi only from June 5, 2012 to September 5, 2013 when there was no complaint about its quality.
Now it is about perspective, as to how one interprets the backlashes that came along Bachchan’s way. Was it concerned consumers or was it the cult status that he had developed that eventually led to disappointing his fans somewhere down the lane, is a point to ponder upon.
boAt becomes ‘Official Licensee’ of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
boAt will launch a limited-edition range of smartwatches inspired by the Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 4:18 PM | 2 min read
boAt today announced that it has become the ‘Official Licensee’ of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. As part of this partnership, boAt will launch a limited-edition range of smartwatches inspired by the Cricket World Cup. These smartwatches will be designed with cricket fans in mind and will feature unique features and designs that celebrate the sport.
“This partnership is a testament to boAt’s commitment to enhancing the fan experience and its dedication to fostering a deeper connection between fans and the sport they love. boAt’s partnership with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is a testimony to the brand’s global reach and recognition,” read a press releae.
boAt also has three of its brand ambassadors, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer, as part of the Indian playing squad for the event. This partnership will allow boAt to connect with fans even further and to celebrate the success of the Indian team.
Commenting on the partnership, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, said, “Cricket is the most popular sport and considered a religion in India, and we are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the fan experience to a new level. Our #MoveofCampions campaign continues to inspire people and this limited-edition ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 smartwatches will be the perfect way for fans to show their support for their favorite teams and players.”
ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said, “We are delighted to welcome boAt as the Official Licensee partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. boAt is a leading brand in the Indian wearable market, and we are confident that our partnership will help us to reach a wider audience and deliver a memorable experience for fans around the world.”
Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards 2023 honours CMOs for path-breaking innovations
The awards celebrate and honour the outstanding achievements of CMOs in the BFSI sphere
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
The winners of the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards were felicitated at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai today, October 10. Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer Awards 2023 recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) who have played a pivotal role in shaping the marketing landscape of the BFSI industry. As many as 11 CMOs from the BFSI ecosystem were awarded for their exemplary work, creativity and innovation.
The winners include Amit Dhingra, Director of Acquisition - Consumer Sales, American Express; Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC First Bank; Abhijeet Powdwal, SVP & Head – Marketing, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd, AkashDeep Batra, Head of Marketing, DBS Bank, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, Sai Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer, Policybazaar, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing- India & South Asia, Visa, Gaurav Rajput, MD & Head - Consumer Bank Marketing, Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Corp Comm, Head - Liability Products and Managed Programs , HDFC Bank, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance and Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance.
In the dynamic market conditions today, the role of Chief Marketing Officers in the BFSI sector is very crucial. The CMOs are visionary leaders who not only navigate their organizations through unprecedented challenges but also chart new horizons of innovation and customer engagement. Today, we recognize the dedication, creativity, and strategic prowess of these remarkable individuals at Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer Awards.
Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketers Awards is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence for such professionals. It acknowledges and celebrates the individuals who have made a profound impact on their industries. The CMOs have not only demonstrated excellence in marketing but have also showcased their ability to drive growth, foster trust, and deliver exceptional customer experiences in an industry that touches the lives of millions.
Here are the winners:
