Burger King India unveils 'big, bold & playfully irreverent' visual brand identity

Burger King India has launched the new visual identity of brand Burger King.

The brand is making a leap forward by introducing a completely new visual design that will be present throughout all touchpoints of the guest experience. Inspired by real and delicious food, the more modern look marks the first complete rebrand in over 20 years and will more authentically represent Burger King values. The announcement signals a commitment to digital-first expression and recent improvements to taste and food quality standards, such as the removal of synthetic colours and artificial flavours from food, as well as an ambitious pledge to environmental sustainability.

Today, more than ever, Burger King strives to ensure guests feel good about its food, and this is reflected throughout the visual design, restaurant design and across the entire digital experience. The brand will be rolling out a new brand logo, packaging, restaurant merchandise, menu boards, crew uniforms, restaurant signage and décor, social media and digital and marketing assets. The result is a new look that is big and bold, playfully irreverent, mouthwatering and proudly true.

Dialling up taste and quality through design, every design element was intentionally reimagined to better reflect the new Burger King food journey.

Logo. Confidently, what BK is all about - real, simple and delicious food. The new minimalist logo is confident, simple and fun.

Color: Selected colours are unapologetically rich and bold, inspired by the iconic Burger King flame grilling process and fresh ingredients.

Font. Burger King new proprietary brand font is (appropriately) called “Flame”. The font is inspired by the shapes of BK food - rounded, bold, yummy - and the brand’s irreverent personality.

Uniforms. New crew member uniforms reflect flame grill masters, mixing contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colours and graphics.

Packaging. New packaging showcases the new logo very proudly as well as bold colours and playful illustrations of ingredients.

Speaking about the brand revamp, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer said, “Burger King India continues to evolve as a brand matching the needs of its guests. After recently launching the Trust In Taste project with food free of any synthetic colours and artificial flavors, now even our logo represents realism. The new brand logo and visual identity is minimalistic, iconic and all about the food that we offer. The new visual identity is intended to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”

Guests will start seeing the new visual identity starting April 2021. Over the next few months, Burger King India aims to implement this new design at restaurant locations across the country.

