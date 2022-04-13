Bombay Shaving Company partners with Shakti Kapoor for new product 'Backpro'

The actor shares his personal experiences of using the hair removal product in a delightful way

What started out as a challenge from hair removal brand Bombay Shaving Company, inviting Shakti Kapoor to try out their new Back and Chest Shaver - Backpro - eventually turned into a 'one for the ages’ reveal video, with honest confessions from the comedy king on his lifelong experiences with body hair. “In baalon ne toh mujhe meme bana ke rakh diya tha”, he says in one segment of the interview.

"I'm always up for a fun challenge. When the Bombay Shaving Company team came to me with it, I immediately said let's do it. I’ve always been known for my macho image and comic timing, so the product and the idea deeply resonated with me. I decided to give it my all", said Shakti Kapoor.

Watch the full video here:

The video has been generating a lot of buzz since it was first unveiled. In addition to popular Bollywood insiders already posting about it, pictures of Kapoor's poses have been resurfacing across the internet.

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, said, “We’re so happy Shakti Kapoor agreed to do this for us. When entertaining personalities like him share their personal experiences in such a delightful way, coupled with our efforts to make innovative hair removal products - magic happens!”

Kapoor's real and dramatized experiences have been beautifully woven together in the film by writer-director, Adhiraj Sharma and creative producer Mohak Pajni of Leap of Faith Productions. The film also stars veteran actor Atul Parchure who plays Kapoor’s manager and provides material for many laughs in this comic caper.

