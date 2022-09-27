Bombay HC dismisses PIL opposing non-veg food ads: 'Don't encroach on others' rights'

On Monday, the Bombay High court dismissed the PIL seeking a ban on advertisements for non-vegetarian food as withdrawn. The court said that the issues raised in PIL fall within the domain of the legislature and the court cannot frame laws or rules imposing a ban. The court also asked petitioners not to encroach on others' rights.



The PIL was filed by Jain charitable trusts seeking a restriction or ban on the advertisement for non-vegetarian food in print and electronic media.

The petitioners were Shree Atma Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanrnandir Trust, Sheth Motisha Religious and Charitable Trust, Shri Vardhaman Parivar, and Mumbai businessman Jyotindra Ramniklal Shah. They said such promotions are a violation of the right to live in peace and the right to privacy. They have claimed that their families, including children, are forced to watch such ads and these ads affect the minds of these children.



The PIL sought directions from respondents, including the State Government and its Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Press Council of India, Advertisement Standards Council of India, and private meat companies owning the brands like Licious.



After the petitioners sought to withdraw the plea in view of past Supreme Court decisions, the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar allowed them to file a fresh petition with better particulars and dismissed the present PIL as withdrawn.

