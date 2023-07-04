boAt ropes in cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as brand ambassador

Rodrigues is the first female sportsperson to be signed by any brand in the category

boAt has announced Jemimah Rodrigues as its newest brand ambassador.

Jemimah, who is now part of the boAt family, becomes the first female sportsperson to be signed by any brand in the category, joining the esteemed group of celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and cricket stars like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer.

Like every boAthead, Jemimah personifies the spirit of "Do What Floats Your boAt," which goes beyond her professional career. She is also a guitarist, musician, entertainer, and content creator, exemplifying the brand's purpose.

To showcase Jemimah's versatility and talent, boAt released a comical video where the brand seeks the perfect boAthead through Sima Taparia from the popular show "Indian Matchmaking." Bani J and Shreyas Iyer, who have been closely associated with the brand, present their criteria to Sima Aunty, who believes finding someone with such a wide range of qualities is impossible. In her distinctive way, she urges them to be open to compromise and sets out to find the ideal match. Ultimately, she discovers the perfect Jem, who meets all the criteria, leaving everyone, including Sima Taparia herself, in awe. This entertaining video introduces us to the latest boAthead.

Expressing her excitement, Jemimah Rodrigues stated, "As a boAt user myself, it is a matter of immense pride and honour. I am looking forward to being associated with boAt, a progressive brand that truly embraces the spirit of sports and supports it in more ways than one."

Aman Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer at boAt, said, "We are proud to welcome Jemimah to our boat tribe. At boAt, we strongly support women in sports, and we believe in her tremendous potential to inspire an entire generation of hustlers. We look forward to working closely with her and creating greater impact on the ground level."

