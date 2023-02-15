BMW Motorrad India awards digital & creative mandate to Sociowash
The agency will be responsible for handling BMW Motorrad India’s brand campaigns, influencer marketing, website, and SEO needs
Sociowash has been awarded the creative and digital mandate for BMW Motorrad India.
The agency will help the brand streamline its online and offline presence. This mandate, which was won in a multi-agency pitch, will be managed by the team at Sociowash.
The agency will offer 360-degree digital and creative solutions in an effort to maximize the brand's visibility, outreach, and interaction with its ever-growing consumer base.
The agency will provide the brand with fresh and original ideas for both online and offline services.
Shivapada Ray, Director of BMW Motorrad India, said, “At BMW Motorrad India, our priority has been to achieve market growth that is sustainable. In order to maintain and increase the momentum for the brand, Sociowash will help redesign our strategy. We joined hands with the agency as they comprehend our vision and aim and are eager to meet the results with a collaborative take on the challenges ahead.”
Abhinandan Gopalsetty, Head of Sales & Marketing - BMW Motorrad India said, “At BMW Motorrad India, we keep a growth-oriented mindset while keeping the experience of our users at the core of it, and we work towards creating strategies that are sustainable and can provide an enhanced customer experience. In this quest, Sociowash will help us redesign our strategy and execute the same to provide credible impact.”
Raghav Bagai, Co- Founder, Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are delighted to onboard one of the leading motorcycle brands, and we absolutely cannot hold back our excitement on this. BMW is a huge name in itself, a dream for many, and working for its Motorrad segment will be a thrilling ride for us. Our team is gearing up to create some exceptional work for the Motorrad industry and add more value to BMW’s renowned empire that has existed in India since 2007. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
Why IPL won’t scale up on Digital
Live sports viewing is a TV phenomenon globally. Digital, on the other hand, largely comprises of in-transit viewing on smartphones, while CTV streaming is still at a nascent stage
By Native Content | Feb 14, 2023 4:01 PM | 4 min read
IPL viewing in India, much like other live sports events, has been dominated by television. Come summer, little or nothing might change despite all the hype around free access to content and devices like the Jio Media Cable. While estimations on digital viewership for IPL 2023 have been ambitious, the on-ground reality of its scalability is far from meeting the expectations.
Barriers for scaling IPL on Digital:
Digital streaming universe restricted to the smartphone base in India –Multiple credible industry reports of EY-FICCI and Affle have confirmed that the smartphone penetration in India is close to 460 million, half of television penetration in India. The digital video universe in India which can be defined by YouTube’s active install-base as of January 2023 is 445 million. In addition, CTV accounts for 20-30 million viewers. The only way IPL streaming on digital could reach the ambitious scale estimated in reports, is if 100% smartphones and CTV audiences are tuned in to IPL, which is practically impossible.
CTV base in India too small to drive scale
CTV is a mere incremental addition to digital’s scale with a universe of ~10 million homes as confirmed by reports from EY-FICCI as well as CII-KPMG in 2022. While the smart TV universe may be higher, only about 10 million households are equipped with high-speed connectivity as per TRAI, which is essential for a smart TV to be a connected TV. In comparison, HD homes have recently grown to 70 million homes in India, comprising of ~200 million audiences, a scale 7x of CTV in India.
High Data Cost for Jio Media Cable to deter scale
Even the Jio Media Cable which would let people connect their phone to a TV to turn it into a smart TV is a proposition that comes with a fundamental issue that will prevent it from scaling. Typically, with a 3.5-hour match duration, the data required to stream a match using the Jio Media Cable ranges from 3.6 GB/match for SD transmission to 26+ GB/match for 4K transmission. Considering the cost per GB as determined by TRAI is about Rs.10, the cost of streaming merely 10 IPL games with the Jio Media Cable would be in a range of Rs.360 - Rs.2640. The Jio cable will not be able to drive scale considering that anyone could watch even the HD feed of IPL on television at a paltry cost of Rs.19 per month. Therefore, the data cost for watching just 10 games will be 10x higher than watching the entire IPL on TV.
Free Access doesn’t convert into viewership
Free of cost access to live sports content is not a novel concept in India, and it certainly hasn’t influenced a conversion to viewership at scale. IPL 2019 was free of cost for Jio users and while close to 315 million smartphone users had a Jio sim, the reach it drove was merely 100 million in the season. The T20 World Cup in 2022 was broadcasted free on DD and only 48 million viewers of the 207 million DD universe (23%) actually contributed to the viewership of the tournament. More recently, data from app analytics company App Annie revealed that only 9.3 million users watched the FIFA World Cup Final free of cost on smartphones. To add to that, the TV reach for the FIFA World Cup final as per BARC was 34 million viewers, 4x of mobile viewership. Even after accounting for CTV viewers, claimed digital viewership of 32 million for the FIFA World Cup Final seems too far-fetched. Pay TV viewership superseded digital viewership and continued its domination as platform of preference for live sports viewers in India, showcasing barely incremental contribution from free live sports content.
Why TV will continue to dominate IPL viewership
The power of TV for live sports consumption will continue to be the biggest deterrent for digital streaming on IPL. The TV penetration of 900 million viewers and HD penetration of 70 million homes are unmatched in comparison to mobile and CTV in India. TV dominates an exclusive audience of over 400 million viewers against the combined total of smartphones and CTVs in India. The lag that occurs during digital streaming has been and will continue to be the biggest deterrent for live sports viewers. TV delivers a lag-free experience with significantly better audio-visual quality, making the platform the clear preference for live sports consumption in India. Considering the growth of Pay TV and HD homes in India, television is well poised to reach a scale of 500 million viewers this IPL 2023.
Brands and celeb couples: A love story
Brands rope in star couples as they bring relatability to campaigns and increase the sense of authenticity, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 14, 2023 8:48 AM | 4 min read
Valentine’s Day is here and taking partnerships among couples to a greater level are endorsements by our celebrity couples. Brands are loving it clearly.
Those who have aced this game include Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan. 2022 saw several brands create conversations around celebrity couples, making the audiences fall in love with the campaigns.
Anushka and Virat seem to be the favourites, considering the number of endorsements in their kitty as a couple – Manyavar, toothsi, Myntra, Shyam Steel, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe, Vivo, Myntra, Digit Insurance and Liv Space.
The other favourites on the block are Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh.
Pepperfry recently did a campaign with power couple Saif and Kareena. On why such collaborations work out for them as a brand, Ashish Shah, Co-Founder, and Chief Operating Officer, said, “Our brand ambassadors, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan together personify the brand. Kareena is stylish and glamourous while Saif is regal and aristocratic.”
According to Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, Bright Angles Consulting, “They say the sum of parts is greater than the whole. Having a couple as brand ambassadors enables a brand to leverage the individual image of each partner as well as their chemistry together.”
Talking of the Pril ad with Riteish and Genelia, Sampath remarked, “Everyone is fascinated by the real life of celebrity couples and putting them together on screen is a chance to give an audience a peek into their lives. Couples can do things together which seem credible, which may not seem so when they are 'acting'. For example, Riteish and Genelia wash dishes together in a Pril ad!”
Speaking on why brands love such associations, Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, “Even when a brand intends to portray the “reality” of the lives of celebrity couples, it is still only a pantomime. While there is obviously an element of suspended disbelief when it comes to much of advertising in general and especially when it comes to celebrity endorsements, many people do invest their emotions in their favourite celebrities and feel a part of their ‘make-believe’ lives.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Spotify’s association also got a shot with the news of their marriage and pregnancy.
Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, of Art-E, listed some factors that work for these associations - popularity and celebrity appeal, trust and authenticity, relatability, positive association and increased engagement. “These couples have a large following and are considered popular figures in the entertainment industry, which can help to attract attention to the brand and increase its visibility among the audience. People can see themselves in the couple, and they can imagine themselves using the product or service in the same way that the couple does. This can make the brand more relatable and more appealing to potential customers.”
On Max Life Insurance roping in skipper Rohit Sharma and his spouse Ritika Sajdeh,
Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life, said, “India houses the largest youth population in the world. This segment champions mindful living with holistic mental and physical well-being. Rohit Sharma, as the millennial cricketer, is a source of inspiration to all and together with his wife appeals to the millennial gen. We believe this partnership will help drive life insurance awareness, especially among the younger generation by highlighting the importance of staying protected in life early on and being the difference to their families. We are on a journey to build India’s most admired, trusted life insurance brand that delivers on its promises, and our association with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh will strengthen this journey. The power couple who have come together for their first brand campaign, perfectly personify our purpose of inspiring consumers to increase the value of their lives. This partnership will enhance the trustworthy credentials of Max Life Insurance and will build its appeal as a progressive brand.”
Senco Gold & Diamonds rolls out V-Day campaign with Kiara Advani
In the campaign, Kiara is promoting the brand’s heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collection
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a new campaign with brand ambassador Kiara Advani. Through the digital video campaign, Kiara will be promoting newly launched Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collections – a perfect gift for loved ones.
Expressing her views on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Our aim has always been to bring out the best for our esteemed customers. To celebrate the season of Love, we at Senco Gold and diamonds are offering exquisitely designed solitaires and diamonds, which are a perfect balance of classic, yet contemporary approach and are specially crafted for gifting loved ones. The campaign featuring our brand ambassador Kiara Advani will help the people find the perfect gift for their better halves.”
Hyundai Motor India renews partnership with Indian women cricketers
The brand has roped in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh for #TheDriveWithin campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the next edition of #TheDriveWithin campaign with 5 Indian Women Cricketers - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said, “Hyundai Motor India deeply affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. #TheDriveWithin Campaign since 2022, has been the expression of Hyundai to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country. It was so amazing to hear the illustrious accomplishments & stories of Smriti, Jemimah, Yastika & Renuka. At the same time, we missed Shafali at the shoot for the campaign, as she was making India proud on the global stage with the recent win.”
The #TheDriveWithin campaign shares immense synergy with HMI’s core fundamentals as it dives further to understand the perseverance and grit of these path-breaking players.
This campaign marks the celebration of these world-renowned women cricketers and a testament to years of gruelling training and hardships. The five individual stories will demonstrate their motivation and serve as a platform for encouraging budding sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India at the global level, making our great country proud.
Federal Bank bridges physical and digital marketplaces with new campaign
The campaign is based on the bank’s brand messaging - Digital at the Fore, Human at the Core
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Federal Bank today announced the launch of a mint fresh brand campaign, "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi". The campaign brings alive the Bank's work ethic - Digital at the Fore, Human at the Core.
This captures many a day that customers experience in the bank.
The campaign is inspired by real-life events. The ad has been launched in seven languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to ensure reach across the country.
M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, "Businesses across the globe need the digital chutzpah, or customer experience as it is known. However, increasingly, efficiency in technology needs to be reinforced by go to people, whom you can reach out to at all points in time. The core idea of Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi TM comes from our secret sauce which includes Commitment, Agility, Relationship orientation, Ethics and Sustainability. It is imperative that we need to be ‘Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core’. This campaign is representative of how we conduct ourselves as a team. We have unified our physical and digital spaces with this approach."
The campaign will be rolled out across a variety of platforms, including television, digital, radio, outdoor and social media. Community events will bring the campaign closer to the branches.
We’ve come back to TV after a break: Mayank Bathwal, Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance shares insights about the company’s recent campaign, which has four customers sharing their journey
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 13, 2023 12:50 PM | 3 min read
Digital mediums and influencer marketing, which saw a growth spurt during the lockdown, have continued to grow despite normalcy returning post-pandemic. Many companies, especially the BFSI sector, banked heavily on digital marketing and influencer marketing to reach their target audience at a time when people have started taking their health seriously. One such brand was Aditya Birla Health Insurance. But with things settling down and normalcy returning, the brand is going down the traditional route again to reach the masses across the country.
"We are going on TV after a bit of a break," says Mayank Bathwal, CEO of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, "otherwise in the last couple of years, we have primarily been on digital mediums. The last campaign we launched was totally on the digital platform where we had Ali Fazal as one of the ambassadors along with fitness influencers.”
“With digital, you can target very easily and give a specific message to a specific audience and depending on the kind of response you get you can amplify that is the power of digital mediums. This is not necessarily the same on the traditional TV medium, because there you go more for reach at scale. There will be a large allocation to TV but there will be a large allocation to the digital medium as well.
The company has recently launched a new campaign called #KyaPeecheChhodaHai featuring Ex Mr World Rohit Khandelwal and four customers sharing their journey in the campaign. Speaking about the creative objectives and why they chose real people in the video, Bathwal said, “When we get celebrities or personalities, a lot of times we think that is this person really going to use this himself, the way they are projecting. Nothing is better than people talking about their real stories and that's what made us choose our customers as the protagonists of the film. Each one of us can think of a story of where we didn't like something and left it behind and we can relate this in the context of health and that is why we chose #KyaPeecheChhodaHai”
The campaign had been created by Dentsu Creative, wherein the company used all the possible mediums to reach consumers such as TV, Social Media, OTT platforms and more.
The agenda of the campaign, Bathwal tells us, is that they want to showcase the core value of the company which is health first rather than insurance first. He said, “As an organization, we have attempted to challenge the core paradigm based on which the health insurance industry has worked. When we were setting up our operations back in 2016, we said in health insurance, the word ‘health’ comes first and ‘insurance’ comes second, but the category always pokes consumers into the language of insurance and not health first.”
“We said why can't we change the paradigm and talk to consumers in the language of health? As a brand, we have always spoken to our consumers in the positive language of health first and not the negative language of insurance first approach”, he said while talking about the same.
Bathwal also shared that a significant part of their marketing budget goes into influencer marketing and they bank heavily on digital mediums to communicate with their existing consumers and acquire new customers. A few of the influencer's campaigns are here:
Vir Das hacks his meat cravings in ad for UnCrave
Das is the brand ambassador for the plant-based meat company by Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:05 PM | 3 min read
UnCrave, the plant-based meat brand by Licious, unveiled popular comic, actor, and musician Vir Das as its Brand Ambassador. UnCrave understands how meat-lovers feel without meat and fulfills this gap with the most meat-like, vegetarian solution through its plant protein-based meat products. The campaign consists of a series of films and the first film ‘Without Meat’ is being launched today. In his signature style, Vir Das describes a life without meat. The campaign also marks the launch of the third product by the brand - the UnCrave Mutton Galouti Kebab - strengthening the present seekh kebab range that includes Chicken and Mutton seekh kebabs.
Telling us more about the collaboration, Simeran Bhasin, Business Head, UnCrave said, “UnCrave’s brand persona has been crafted as a light-hearted brand with a childlike imagination and highly animated expressiveness - much like Vir! We’re excited about working with Vir and believe his brand of humour brings alive the brand message in a simple, relevant and engaging manner. The task of category creation is a long drawn out affair and we intend to have fun while we’re at it”
Talking about his association with UnCrave, a much-enthused Vir Das said, “I am a hardcore meat-lover and the very idea of no meat on some days is not an idea in my head. So the association between UnCrave and me is like… like me and funny - it’s simply meant to be!”
Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign includes a series of films wherein Vir Das addresses various scenarios from a meat-lover’s perspective. Telling us more about the campaign, Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, says, "This was a very exciting brief for us since this is a totally new category, not only for Licious but the country. We arrived at the simple behavioural insight - we crave for what can’t have. With this in mind, we landed the idea of "No More Missing Meat" targeted at meat-lovers for all the times they need to ‘UnCrave’; and who better to express this emotion of craving & uncraving than Vir Das, in his quirky manner.”
UnCrave offers a meaty and delicious experience synonymous with its watchword - #NoMoreMissingMeat; aptly brought alive by Vir Das in the new campaign. Meat-lovers would never have to live through tough moments of craving for meat on meatless days, as now they can simply give in to their cravings - or UnCrave; by digging into delectable Chick~n and Mutt~n Seekh Kebabs, and Mutt~n Galouti Kebabs. #NoMoreMissingMeat is indeed a reality, and a tasty, juicy one at that! The delicious UnCrave range offers ready-to-cook, plant-based meat dishes, which have high protein, dietary fibers, no trans-fat, or other artificial preservatives.
