Bisleri is the Official Hydration Partner of Delhi Capitals
The three-year partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season
Bottled mineral water brand Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., “Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association.”
With a strong lineage of 50 years, Bisleri continues to strengthen its hydration narrative by associating with the top-class teams of the season - Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. It has recently partnered with a series of marathons in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts toward building youth connect by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)
Maruti’s AdEx will be around Rs 1,000 crore in FY24: Shashank Srivastava
Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava spoke to e4m on the sidelines of an event. He explains the rationale behind targeting GenZ, more investment in digital, and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 2, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
Buoyed by a spike in sales in the current fiscal, India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki, would hike its marketing spend by about 25 percent next financial year, which is likely to take its AdEx from nearly Rs 800 Cr in the current fiscal to nearly Rs 1,000 Cr in FY24.
"In FY24, our AdEx will be slightly less than Rs 1,000 Cr. One third of this (roughly Rs 300 Cr) would be allocated to digital advertising alone", Shashank Srivastava Brand’s Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), tells exchange4media.
The company’s AdEx was around Rs 670 Cr in FY20 and Rs 560 Cr FY21. This means, the carmaker would almost double its AdEx within two years.
Srivastava says, “Digital AdEx of the company was barely 2 percent of the total marketing budget a decade ago which went up to around 15 percent five years ago and now it will be 30 percent.”
Over 25 percent of Martui’s sales inquiries come through digital media. Hence, the company has digitized 24 out of 26 touch points (car buying steps) including finance, says Srivastava, adding that only two touch points-test drive and delivery-are left that can’t be digitized.
“Currently, we are building our own customer data platform. This will provide us with a lot of contextual data for better targeting of potential customers. That's why we want to spend 30 percent of our marketing budget on digital,” Srivastava says.
GenZ is the new TG
Under Srivastava’s leadership, Maruti’s marketing strategy has taken an interesting turn. You can find the company sponsoring events like Comic Con and Vh1 Supersonics, which are largely focussed around teenagers, where the Maruti Arena stall showcases NEXA car in metaverse.
This is for the first time that the carmaker has associated itself with the GenZ audience.
The teenagers don’t usually buy a car. Then what is the rationale behind tapping the GenZ audience? “GenZ is not the actual buyer but they are the biggest influencer when it comes to buying a car,” quips Srivastava, disclosing his catch 'em young policy.
Srivastava explains, “Car buying criteria are focussed on vehicle’s functionality, design and aspirations. Hence, we also need to change our mindset. Experience of buying a car is very important. Nexa is a very good brand which is associated with music, travel, and passion. The immersive experience of Nexa is driving our sales in a big way. Teenagers influence purchase decisions of the family. Soon, they will be of working age and join the workforce and would buy a car as well. We want them to buy a Maruti then.”
Srivastava smiles, “First time buyers mostly buy Maruti. What young people do, old people would also like to do.”
This means targeting young consumers helps the company to reach an older population automatically.
Metaverse proposition
GenZ is the reason why the company has planned to invest more in metaverse. “Metaverse is a very good medium. Currently, we have 450-500 Arena showrooms across India to showcase the vehicles in metaverse. Developing logistic infrastructure and a sales showroom across all cities and towns is not possible. Moreover, everyone can’t travel to showrooms which are faraway. Hence, we would open many more Arena showrooms in the coming fiscal to help consumers to have a feel of the vehicle before buying.”
The company was the early adopter of metaverse. It launched its Grand Vitara, a fuel efficient hybrid SUV in metaverse-named as NEXAverse in July 2022 to mark its entry into the “phygital world”.
“Over 55,000 people booked the car just on the basis of their immersive experiences in NEXAverse even before the car was physically available. Car production started in August,” Srivastava tells with pride.
Lauding metaverse, Srivastava noted, “Although Metaverse is yet to be fully defined, it certainly allows crucial interactions in real time, accessible through AR and VR, just like physical interactions.”
Electric Vehicle
Martui has always been strong in the small car segment with ⅔ share in the total portfolio. This segment grew 26 percent in FY22 and now headed towards 40 percent growth in FY23 considering the first two months' sales.
While several car manufactures have launched their EV versions, Marui seems to be lagging behind. Though Srivastava insists that the large-scale adoption of EV vehicles is far away due to two prime reasons: High cost of acquisition and under-developed charging infrastructure.
Those who are making EVs are still selling a large number of petrol-diesel cars. We are also in the process of EV development. We can launch our EV model by 2025. The plan is to launch six EVs in different segments by 2030, he says.
In the coming years, we will be focusing more on healthcare business: Mohit Burman
At e4m India Brand Conclave, Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, talked about the company's expansion strategy, future plans and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
At the recently held India Brand Conclave, Mohit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, sat down for a fireside chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of exchange4media. The discussion revolved around the recent acquisitions made by the company, its legacy of sustainable business, and more.
The 140-year-old FMCG major recently acquired Badshah Masala and Eveready Industries. Reflecting on the acquisitions and their expansion plan, Burman shared, “Historically, the business started in Calcutta in 1884 and the idea was to make ayurvedic products to serve the middle and lower class with affordable medicines. Over the years, the business became more professionalised. It became a mainstream FMCG company and we started competing with big Indian multinational companies like P&G. There was a lot of emphases on newer product categories and the overall growth of the brand. Our portfolio of healthcare business has been growing phenomenally ever since the outbreak of Covid, so we will be focusing more on the healthcare business in the coming years.”
Also, Dabur plans to expand the health & beauty category by opening more stores where customers will get all sorts of products, he added.
Talking about investing in Badshah Masala, Burman explained, “Besides focusing on the healthcare & beauty category, Dabur also deals in other categories like food & beverages and spice, which alone has a market of Rs 25,000 crore. Also, India has few national players and more regional players in the spice category. Badshah Masala, which entails a significant market in Maharashtra and Gujarat, is a major regional player in the market. Dabur has made the acquisition to expand the market and make Badshah Masala a national player in the coming years. It is based on a lot of research. Undoubtedly, Dabur could add value to the regional brand, making it a national brand.”
Coming to Eveready, Burman mentioned that the idea behind investing in Eveready is to incentivise the business for its overall growth.
Discussing the challenges that the FMCG sector is currently facing, Burman elaborated, “FMCG sector is witnessing high inflation and rising cost of raw materials, which has forced companies to reduce their advertising budgets.”
Moving to the topic of sustainable business, Burman mentioned that the company uses electric vehicles for delivery services and is working in the water-positive areas.
Furthermore, Burman gave a little brief on how the IPL business has evolved in the last few years. “Initially, when IPL started, only bricks & mortar companies were investing in it. But the business has drastically changed since the costs of media rights went up,” he mentioned.
On being asked to elaborate how his leadership style helps him manage the multiple businesses that the company has, Burman said the key was to associate with the right people to run the business, and define the purpose that the business serves.
Brands need to keep building newer muscles: Shuvadip Banerjee
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Ltd., spoke on the topic ‘Transition of brand building – then and now’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 7:03 PM | 3 min read
The brand ‘Aashirvaad’ by ITC is now enters around 35 per cent of all Indian urban households. It is 40 per cent by volume when it comes to the branded data category, said Shuvadip Banerjee while addressing the audience at the e4m India Brand Conclave on the topic ‘Transition of brand building – then and now’.
Kickstarting the session, Banerjee talked about the 20-year journey of the brand. “When we wanted to enter the category, the usual set of consumer problems came through. There was consistency issue. We had a strong agricultural background and a backbone behind that. So, we thought to solve this problem because we will be going to the farmers directly, pick up the wheat from them and would do the necessary in terms of providing a consistent product whether it is a harvest or a non-harvest period. The other obvious fact came from consumers is that they need fresh atta. Therefore, that was the supply chain issue we needed to solve as well as the manufacturing unit issue. So, we ensured that the distance to market was low. During that time, it was around 250 odd kilometres and now it has come down significantly to 130-135 kilometres.”
“Back in 2002, we thought that if Aashirvaad needs to get built, there is angle of freshness and consistency that we will talk about and that happens because we know wheat. When we are talking about homemaker, then it was obvious to talk about the fact that she is an active nurturer,” he added.
Talking about transformation in the marketing process Banerjee elucidated, “The idea is to create different kinds of consumer base. As you take these content forward, you would be doing these segmentations using one of your publisher platform for instance Google, then it will be giving you lots of segments and will try to push across your content on basis of those sections. It is not only about this piece that you are pushing to the consumer through cohorts but if there is a call to action and when the consumer is clicking on it, your own assets are in sync.”
Concluding the session, Banerjee conveyed, “We will have different avatars as we progress. Customisation, as we all understand, is an important vector which consumers value a lot. We have also launched a new platform called ‘Aashirvaad Meri Chakki’ where you can choose your wheat, desired mix, the way you want to grind it and grammage. These are made once you order and delivered the next day. Brands need to keep building newer muscles. There is a lot that you need to build at the core which builds conversations. A few strategic pillars of digital marketing, that we believe are key for us are content based on value exchange, building connected experiences, excellence in full funnel marketing and creating connected data ecosystems.”
Viacom18 pays ode to feminine grit in new Tata WPL campaign
The Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 4:54 PM | 3 min read
Viacom18, the exclusive broadcast and digital partner of the highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL), raised the curtains on the league’s first-ever campaign, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par. The TVC has a celebratory air about it and opens by throwing caution to the wind on the arrival of brazenly bold cricketers who will leave a mark during the WPL, making them household names, and inspiring the next generation of cricket fans.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par celebrates the resilience, grit, and determination of every girl who wants to break new grounds through cricket. The peppy rap anthem emanates the fresh vibe of the WPL and the excitement that it is expected to spread across the country as the newest breeding ground for the next set of superstars. The 360-degree campaign is live on Viacom18’s digital platforms and all network channels and will cover several traditional and digital consumer touchpoints.
“We are proud to not just partner with the WPL but also have a creative voice in the way we introduce the league to fans. We conceptualized Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par being fully aware of the league’s potential and the mark that its inaugural campaign will leave behind,” said Viacom18 Sports Spokesperson. “We are committed to building the WPL as the world’s biggest women’s sporting league in the long term, and our campaign is an ode to that vision and our first step in that direction.”
Speaking about the creative process for developing the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “Our girls are bringing a powerful game to the WPL. Our campaign is a showcase of that, the immense potential of these players and their fierceness which will be unleashed at WPL, making them a household name across the gullies of India.”
The first match of the WPL will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on 4th March. Fans can catch all the live and non-live action on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, Colors Kannada Cinema, and Colors Tamil throughout the WPL from 4th – 26th March. Viacom18 will present all the action in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.
Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
'Leaving COVID years, paint industry has been growing in double digits'
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, Ram Mehrotra, Vice-President, Decorative Sales and Marketing Kansai Nerolac Paints, outlines the basics for a brand to replicate Nerolac's 100 years of success
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 3:49 PM | 3 min read
Kansai Nerolac Paints best known for its ‘Jab Ghar ki Ronak Badhani Ho’ jingle ad from the early 2000s turned 102 this year. Ram Mehrotra, Sales and Marketing, Decorative Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, spoke about how the industry and the company have evolved over the years.
At e4m India Brand Conclave 2023, Mehrotra said that colour is the most powerful unifier, especially in a country like India, which is so diverse. Speaking about the evolution of consumers, he noted; "Consumers today stand in terms of brand choice, they dominate the decision by 30% and the dealer’s role is coming down with the advent of information available on the internet. Post covid the growth is still pegged at 6%. YOY, we are improving. The growth in the middle class has been quite good."
Speaking about the growth of his industry, he said, "Leaving the covid years, our industry has been growing in double digits. The demand is more in repainting than new-painting."
One of the key things he said is the changing pattern in consumers. He said, "The average age of the consumer is going down. Around 60% of the consumers are between 25-64 years. Today’s generation is far young and ready to invest in home needs, therefore today’s consumer is younger and they are able to take faster decisions. They use digital use to make decisions, and hence the brand had to evolve. Wherever the consumer is moving we have to reach to the consumers."
"Homes are defined as a medium of self-expression. Today 70-80 % of electronics and 80% of vehicles are painted by Nerolac," said Mehrotra.
He also spoke on how their revenue has reversed. He said, "In earlier days, Decorative is what contributed 30% of our business and 70% was contributed by industrial but now it has been reversed to 55% decorative and 45% industrial."
"The Nerolac 'Jab Ghar Ki Ronak Badhani Ho', is one of the iconic jingles. In 2010, we changed it. The entire Star Network was blocked for 3 months for this ad," he recollected.
Speaking on the digital investments to reach consumers, Mehrotra said, "We had been doing a lot of SEO in terms of ensuring that we get good traction on Facebook and other social media activities. We also have a website with 7 different languages where we are saying that you can see the content in your language. We use chatbot to provide personalized services."
Concluding the session, he said, "So I think when we look at our hundred years of success or ingredients for 100 years of success, there are 3 basic things are: innovation at the core of everything, staying relevant to consumer needs, sustainable approach. "
"We are working towards the next 100 more years of the company. Digital sale is very low right now because there is an involvement of the painter, which is not a product which you can buy and apply yourself. We have made a website known as masterpainter.com there you can get painters near you and that is how we are building are digital ecosystem", he added
Deepika Padukone named Global Brand Ambassador of Qatar Airways
The actor has starred in a brand film for the airlines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 2:16 PM | 1 min read
Months after unveiling the official FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, actor Deepika Padukone has announced another Qatar connection. She has been roped in by Qatar Airways as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Padukone shared a post on her social media earlier, announcing the association: “Thrilled to be announced global brand ambassador for @qatarairways! Because there’s nothing else quite like it.”
There's nothing else quite like the luxury of travelling with Qatar Airways ✈️
— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 28, 2023
Introducing our brand-new film featuring our global brand ambassador @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/NjAgXInl7v
Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker: "Deepika Padukone is an obvious choice as she has the right global appeal and charisma for our brand. We are truly delighted to have Deepika on board Qatar Airways as our Global Brand Ambassador"
