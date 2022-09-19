Bira 91 partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for House of the Dragon merchandise

The ‘House of the Dragon’ merchandise celebrates the season of Fire and Blood and is dedicated to fans across India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 19, 2022 12:53 PM  | 3 min read
Bira

Bira 91, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced the launch of an exclusive merchandise collection inspired by the newly released HBO Original series House of the Dragon, the successor series to Game of Thrones.

The exclusive House of the Dragon x Bira 91 merchandise celebrates the season of Fire and Blood and is dedicated to fans across India. The collection includes products inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and is perfect for fans to display their love for the world of Targaryens, such as limited-edition glassware, graphic t-shirts, and collectibles like bar blades and coasters. 

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said, “Bira 91 and the House of the Dragon coming together is the perfect recipe for a blockbuster! We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and celebrate the release of House of the Dragon with the launch of our exclusive merchandise collection. As a lifestyle brand, we strive to build unique consumer experience across many touchpoints and this collaboration does just that. As fans of the Game of Thrones franchise, we are really excited for the new show and are sure that this season, fire will truly rein.”

Speaking about the partnership, Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery India, Southeast Asia & Korea, said, “Already ‘House of the Dragon’ has received a tremendous response from fans across the world. To continue to build the excitement, this unique association with Bira 91 will bring the show even closer to the fans in India, giving them yet another opportunity to enjoy and experience this legendary franchise.” 

Bira 91, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced the launch of an exclusive merchandise collection inspired by the newly released HBO Original series House of the Dragon, the successor series to Game of Thrones.

The exclusive House of the Dragon x Bira 91 merchandise celebrates the season of Fire and Blood and is dedicated to fans across India. The collection includes products inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and is perfect for fans to display their love for the world of Targaryens, such as limited-edition glassware, graphic t-shirts, and collectibles like bar blades and coasters. 

Commenting on the collaboration, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said, “Bira 91 and the House of the Dragon coming together is the perfect recipe for a blockbuster! We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and celebrate the release of House of the Dragon with the launch of our exclusive merchandise collection. As a lifestyle brand, we strive to build unique consumer experience across many touchpoints and this collaboration does just that. As fans of the Game of Thrones franchise, we are really excited for the new show and are sure that this season, fire will truly rein.”

Speaking about the partnership, Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery India, Southeast Asia & Korea, said, “Already ‘House of the Dragon’ has received a tremendous response from fans across the world. To continue to build the excitement, this unique association with Bira 91 will bring the show even closer to the fans in India, giving them yet another opportunity to enjoy and experience this legendary franchise.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Warner bros bira 91 House of the Dragon Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani literally makes a big splash in Myntra ad with Ranbir Kapoor and Farah Khan
17 minutes ago

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh roped in as brand ambassadors of Max Life Insurance
2 hours ago

hero

Hero ISL 2022-23 starts 7th October bringing a festive cheer to fans and brands
2 hours ago