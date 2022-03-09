Belora Cosmetics onboards Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Belora Cosmetics has roped in Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. The actor's mass appeal with millions in fan-following that cuts across geographies and age groups is poised to play a central role in assisting Belora engage deeply with its audiences. As part of this association with Advani, Belora has launched its first 360-degree brand campaign, titled, ‘Oh my God! Everyone’s a fan’.

The campaign is being led by a 15-second TV ad-film, featuring the actor in the lead, followed by promotions across digital and social media, OTT platforms and OOH. It will run across Belora’s social channels, outdoor and on OTT platforms, with a media mix comprising 80% digital and 20% out-of-home ads.

The campaign with Advani is designed to establish a strong bond between Belora and its existing customers, as well as attract new fashion-forward, beauty and skin-health-conscious customers in India. The campaign brings to life consumers’ love for Belora’s hero products in a playful manner. In last one year, there has been a strong community & advocacy built in and there is a plan to further engage them with this campaign.

Speaking on her association with Belora for makeup range, Kiara Advani said, “I believe make-up is a wonderful form of self-expression, giving an individual the liberty to create looks that make an impact. The prospect of wearing makeup that is not just trendy, but safe on the skin is a necessity for me. I chose to endorse Belora as I believe in their purpose to creating clean & vegan makeup. Moreover, when they sent over the products for the first time, I loved their poppy intense colours. In fact, their liquid lipsticks are quite liked & used by many of my family members too.” Kiara’s absolute favourites are Belora Kohl Kiss kajal, kissproof liquid lipsticks & a new upcoming product – a unique concealer formulation.

Speaking on the brand vision, Ainara Kaur, Co-Founder, Belora Cosmetics said, “Our single-minded focus is to bring the most innovative formulas that are high performance, vegan & clean. Our research shows that women associate makeup with various emotions – fun, playfulness & glam. But it shouldn’t come at the expense of their skin’s health. That’s the genesis of our brand - beauty that’s guilt free & glamorous.”

Talking about the brand campaign, she added, “Our brand campaign brings to life, our product performance, highlighting how our customers are passionately involved with our products, in a playful manner. Who better to be the face of the brand than Kiara, who also has a cult fan following that transcends various demographics & has attained a leadership position in such a short duration. Moreover, she instantly connected with our vision to create a clean, kind i.e. vegan and cruelty free brand with high performance”.

