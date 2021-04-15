Beetel ropes in Ravichandran Ashwin as brand ambassador

Beetel Landline and FLiX, a smart accessories brand, announced the appointment of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador for its wide range of products across categories. Ashwin will endorse the company’s products and services through advertising campaigns and several other promotional programmes.

Speaking on the announcement Puneet Gupta, Flix says, “We are really excited about joining hands with the very diversified bowler and cricket Champion - R. Ashwin. He is a legend in the field of cricket and is well known among the millennials for his vigor, mettle and conviction which complements our brand’s core values too. Just like our brands, Ashwin too has achieved several milestones & marked his presence, in a short span of time, we see this partnership being tremendously successful - #ItsaMATCH”

“The focus of our marketing strategy is to identify with the masses of India and R Ashwin is a popular Indian icon. He is the new craze and a household name and hence is the apt choice to represent our brand and establish connect with our target group. With this association we aim to instill our presence in Indian market as we pave way for an aggressive expansion and growth plans for the brand. We also wish Ashwin the best of luck for the upcoming IPL season” he further adds.

Ashwin, commented, “I am thrilled to join the Beetel and FLiX Team. Personally, I have always been passionate about gadgets and emerging new tech trends. In sync with my interests and brands passion for technology, this collaboration, will go a long way.”

Beetel was founded in the year 1985 and is spread via 10,000 retailers, 500 distributors, as well as 8 warehouses. Flix entered the Indian markets in September 2020 with range of products that includes – TWS, Audio, Power etc.

