BeanstalkAsia bags integrated marketing communications mandate for JGF's Milk Magic

Manufacturer, B2B supplier and exporter of Dairy & Non-dairy packaged food products, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) has recently forayed into the Indian B2C domestic market with their dairy products brand ‘Milk Magic’. The company, JGF has awarded BeanstalkAsia the entire Integrated Marketing Communications mandate for the entire portfolio of their dairy products brand ‘Milk Magic’ and soon-to-be-launched non-dairy products portfolio.

BeanstalkAsia will be working closely with the leadership of JGF on their go-to-market strategy for each of their brands - building its brand equity through ATL campaigns, enhancing its visibility in the Indian B2C market through digital marketing, nurturing corporate and brand reputation through public relations, among others.

Speaking about the domestic B2C market foray of Milk Magic, Kishan Modi, Managing Director, Jayshri Gayatri Foods, said “We have been successfully producing high-quality dairy products for the overseas markets for more than seven years. The pandemic-led lockdown lent us the right opportunity to test opportunity for our dairy products brand Milk Magic in the B2C market of Madhya Pradesh. As demand for packaged dairy products has started to increase in India over concerns of hygiene and quality, we see a huge potential for our brand Milk Magic to go national.”

Speaking about the integrated marketing communications mandate to BeanstalkAsia, Subhash Mistry, Vice President Marketing, Jayshri Gayatri Foods, said, “We are very impressed with the depth of understanding that BeanstalkAsia has displayed about the segment. We are looking at BeanstalkAsia to build the brand and its attractiveness in the Indian B2C domestic market as well as in the global scenario appealing to the Indian diaspora abroad. We find BeanstalkAsia to have the unique ability to develop a seamless 360-degree integrated marketing campaign that can establish the brands presence among its target consumers.”

Upendra Singh Thakur – Founder, BeanstalkAsia, expressed, “We look forward to an exciting journey with JGF to stir up the packaged foods segment with our in-depth understanding and extensive experience in FMCG, especially in the dairy category, to create impactful communication across all mediums for the brand Milk Magic. Very soon you will see an integrated marketing campaign that is all set to break the typical repetitiousness of dairy products communication. At BeanstalkAsia, we follow rigours to arrive at a consumer insight and thereafter sync this insight strategically with the brand’s requirements to create bespoke solutions.”

The wide product basket under the brand Milk Magic, includes the fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer, which is one of their most popular product offerings, Butter - salted & unsalted varieties, Pure Ghee variety, an assortment of Cheese, Khoya, and Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli.

Milk Magic brand is very popular in Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Telangana among others and is also being subsequently launched in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and later in it will entre Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and North Eastern states as well. The company has robust plans to build its own distribution channel with hubs at each City followed by company-owned exclusive retailing outlets. The brand will also be available in large format grocery retail stores such Reliance Fresh and DMart, among others.

