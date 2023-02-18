Bata India kicks off campaign to showcase Sneaker Studio
The film has been conceptualized by Contract India
Bata India has unveiled its Sneaker Studio concept through a youthful campaign. With 300 sneaker styles from 9 brands to choose from, the campaign celebrates the free-spiritedness of the youth and urges them to live limitless.
Conceptualized by Contract India, the campaign follows the journey of four friends traversing the path of spontaneous life, highlighting how Bata sneakers enable them to live this journey. The film starts with a snippet of Sneaker Studio where the friends are surprised by the range of sneakers available making them spoilt for choice. The film goes on to capture their adventures from jumping in a lake to skateboarding and dancing at a beach party with one constant companion – Bata Sneakers.
Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited said: “Over the last few years, the youth has been increasingly gravitating towards sneakers for their style and comfort. For the Sneaker Studio campaign, we combined the youth’s love for sneakers with their passion for spontaneity and unbridled experiences. We now have over 300 stores with Sneaker Studio concept wherein we offer upto 300 sneaker styles from 9 brands under one roof, offering the largest variety of choices for all the impromptu adventures of the GenZ and Millennials.”
Sagar Mahabaleshwar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, said: “Those spontaneous, careless, fun moments with your friends are meant to be cherished forever. It’s an age when you just want to have fun with your friends. The rush/spontaneity is all that matters to them. This is exactly what we’ve tried to capture in the Bata Sneakers Campaign. It captures the fun and spontaneity of the journey of four friends in a beautiful way. Friends who just grab their Bata Sneakers on the go and head for an adventurous journey to Goa for a concert. We see them cherishing every part of their journey - they drive, skate, party, and splash around in the water. And we also see the vast variety of Sneakers that Bata has to offer. The campaign encapsulates perfectly how Bata Sneakers give you the ease to go limitless and enjoy your journey to the fullest.”
The Sneaker Studio at Bata features nine international brands including Power, North Star, Weinbrenner, Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata 3D, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, and Bzees. The Sneaker Studio is also available online on bata.in and on all leading marketplaces. The collection can also be shopped across 2000+ Bata retail stores pan India.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Surf Excel crosses $1 billion in sales: A sparkling brand journey
Sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel has scripted history by becoming the first Indian brand to cross $1 billion or Rs 8200 crore in annual sales in 2022. It is also the first HUL brand to achieve this milestone.
Deepak Subramanium, the executive director of home care at HUL, says that the feat was achieved with the "premiumisation" of the segment with liquid detergents and fabric conditioners.
In another win for the brand, sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs.
Spotless brand journey
The brand was originally called just Surf and was launched in 1959 in India by Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). Originally, it was presented as a fuss-free alternative for messy washing soap. Over the years, the brand has reinvented itself from the humble powder form to the more contemporary liquid form.
It soon became synonymous with detergents in India and was ruling the marketing until Nirma's advent in 1969.
To counter the stiff competition from the value-for-money brand Nirma, Surf launched the 'Lalitaji' campaign to drive home the importance of quality over price.
The character Lalitaji was modelled after the Indian housewife who always wanted to make prudent financial choices, choosing the "achi cheez" over the "sasti cheez." The ads showcased the brand as a product that can be used sparingly yet effectively.
In 1992, Surf was reborn as Surf Excel to counter the onslaught by P&G's Ariel. Lataji was slowly becoming redundant and customers were ready to pay the premium for better stain removal. The brand was further diversified into Surf Excel Blue and Surf Excelmatic.
In 2004, the great pricing war between HLL and P&G led to the latter drastically reducing the prices of Ariel and Tide. HLL couldn't catch up, so it decided to retaliate through a campaign to build an emotional connection with the audience.
The endearing "Daag Ache Hain" campaign took off in 2006, proving to be one of the most iconic and impactful brand campaigns of recent times.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polycab India becomes official partner for ICC
Madison Media and Professional Management Group consulted Polycab on the deal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Polycab India has become the official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG) consulted Polycab on this deal.
ICC and Polycab’s association begins immediately and will cover all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023. This includes the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, which will take place in South Africa; the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which will be held in India; and the ICC World Test Championship 2023, which will be held in England.
For the first time in the tournament's history, the association will culminate in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, which will be hosted exclusively in India. Through this partnership, Polycab will aim to deepen its engagement with their existing and future customer’s and drive the message - ‘We Innovate for a Brighter Living’. All communication throughout the tournament will focus on it’s innovative, safe and energy efficient products, build customer and influencer awareness and engagement.
On this announcement, Nilesh Malani, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are happy to collaborate with Madison Media and PMG and leverage their unique strengths to deliver outstanding results for Polycab.”
“As Polycab embarks on a journey to build a Mega Brand in India, it has taken the right step of building a deeper association with Cricket. Ground sponsorship of ICC events create a certain aura for the Brand. And this year the ICC Men’s World Cup will also be held in India, which will increase the interest of Indians in the tournament. I have no doubt that Polycab will gain deeply by becoming the Official Partner of ICC,” commented Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Separating advertising from integrated marketing communication is tough today'
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, panellists engaged in a discussion on the topic ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 10:50 AM | 3 min read
The second panel discussion at the Pitch Madison Advertising report brought in reputed professionals from various sectors to discuss and share insights on Integrated Marketing Communication under the topic ‘Are Advertisers undervaluing the role and importance of IMC?’.
On the panel were Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico; Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd and Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited. The session was chaired by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.
Sakhuja opened the session by asking the speakers about that one IMC campaign that has been close to their hearts. Bose was the first to go. “My favourite is the one where we launched the brand Godrej Aer, especially because there was no money. It will be about 10 years old now. It is a home freshener brand and we had launched it in 2012. The best part is when you are launching a brand, the budget is absolutely limited. If there is some spare money after the core categories and brands in the company, you would be spending on this. That is where we actually tried experiential marketing. We had to go much beyond television, which was a traditional media and at that time, digital was just about taking off. So, we used all sorts of sources of reach while maximising on ROI for every penny spent. With limited money, what we did was, within three years, we actually became the market leaders.”
Moorthy defined IMC by elucidating that IMC done well is basically an idea that derives from its strategy. “I think if you have ideas that lines itself well with what your initial advertising strategy was, and are able to use the medium in order to develop or build on the strategy it would be defined as IMC. It is the use of multimedia and understanding the nuances of different media and being able to adapt core advertising ideas into ideas that deliver the same communication job. But do it in a way that fits the medium,” he added.
Subramanyam further stated, “In every action, we do as a marketer, you will see a lot more investment going into performance than what it used to. Many of us are spending a lot more on what we think or what we are able to really attribute to good ROI.”
Concluding the session Bose conveyed, “Separating advertisement from IMC is a little tough task in today’s world because you have to reach out to the consumers where they are today. So, TV and digital have to go hand-in-hand. The need for IMC or changing the advertisement which you usually use actually depends on what is the brand’s objective. Consistent message from the brand is critical and you reach out with that message where you think the consumer is at that point in time.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nestle Q4: Profit up 65%, marketing spends cut
MD Suresh Narayan told investors that the company has delivered its highest double‐digit growth in a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
FMCG major Nestle India has posted a 65% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 628 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2022. The profit stood at Rs 379 crore y-o-y.
The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter jumped 13% to Rs 4,256 crore from Rs 3,747 crore in the same period the previous year.
While the sale of products grew 14% from Rs 3,714 crore in Q3 to Rs 4,233 crore in Q4, the total expenses rose nearly 13% from Rs 3,038 crore to Rs 3,427 crore in the same period.
The company officials said in an earnings call that marketing spend has been cut. It is interesting to note that Nestle India is one of the largest advertisers.
“Other expenses as a percentage of sales are positively influenced by lower marketing spend and a conscious effort to control cost, partly offset by the surge in fuel prices,” the company told investors.
Other expenses rose from about Rs 3,260 cr to Rs. 3,700 cr between 2021 and 2022. In comparison, sales of products rose from Rs 14,665 cr to 16,789 cr, as per the company's financial report.
“We delivered our highest double‐digit growth in a decade led by sustained volume and mix-led growth, leading to strong value growth. In 2022 total sales grew by 14.5% and domestic sales increased by 14.8%, with broad-based performance across all categories. Our robust performance on e‐commerce continued, fuelled by Quick Commerce and Click & Mortar. Out‐Of‐Home (OOH) business made a strong comeback in 2022, recovering its pre‐covid base and delivering robust growth by revamping, resetting geography, channel and sales priority,” MD Suresh Narayan told investors.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bruised, not broken: How do brands cope with murky waters?
Conglomerates of any domain need to understand that there is no one way to deal with crisis situations and the best way perhaps is an honest response, say industry observers and marketing strategists
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 17, 2023 9:08 AM | 7 min read
Adani Group recently faced accusations of corporate fraud by short-seller firm Hindenburg. In March 2014, Nestle's cash-cow Maggi faced the MSG ban and reported its first quarterly loss in 15 years. Back in 2006, Johnson & Johnson took a beating as the go-to baby product brand after it was accused of manufacturing “carcinogenic” baby talc powder. Recent reports say Balenciaga sales dipped after it was hit by the controversy over its 'bondage-style' campaign with children.
Going further back, Pacific Electric and Gas, an energy company in the U.S.A, was accused of contaminating a town’s drinking water in 1996 by using harmful chemicals leading to health hazards to the living community in that place and had to pay $333 million in settlement, considered to be one of the biggest penalties for a lawsuit. The feature film 'Erin Brokovich' was also based on the issue.
All the above cases did not just bring bad press but a bunch of monetary settlements and expenses that big corporates, like the ones mentioned, had to bear. Most of the companies did manage to come out of these crisis situations, but some like PG&E are still to come to terms with it.
Given that controversies marring company balance sheets are not really new in the corporate world, we decided to explore what brand strategists and industry experts thought companies should or should not do to cross the turbulent waters safely back to the shore.
Transparency and Communication
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting believes there is no one universal way of dealing with crisis situations but there are some common ways to go. “Companies can get negative press coverage for a variety of reasons – poor financial results, divisive boardroom politics, product related problems or allegations of corporate malfeasance, and there cannot be a one-size-fits-all response. Not only does it depend on the type of issue, but it also has to be judged on the specific problem and responded to differently case to case.
However, for the sake of some broad guidelines, perhaps the best response in most cases is to honestly confront the issue and take the bull by the horns. Own up and apologize in the case of a slip-up and follow that up with a clear statement of the intended action to redress the problem. Clarify and present the company’s point of view if the case has been misrepresented or at least not been fairly reported. Obviously in the case of proven willful wrongdoing on the part of the company’s leadership and based on the seriousness of it, the crisis management response needs to be in the form of strong punitive action taken against the complicit leaders of the company and then allow time and positive developments to make the controversy fade from public memory.”
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, explains the importance of transparency in getting out of turbulent times. “I think the key learnings from companies who have handled these crises - one is to have an open line of communication and two is to address the issue authentically with a lot of facts because eventually people really want to understand what the real situation is behind any particular issue. I think that's when the controversy will die down and people will know the whole issue. Of course, the recognition is that all this will take time. But I think the important thing is to be accessible, to be as honest and transparent as possible and to put out as many facts that can be put into the public domain.
I think the larger issue that we have to recognize is that opinion, rather reputation is built over time. So, brands that have built a positive reputation over time can tide over a crisis very well. For example, the Tatas are a classic example in India. Whenever they had a problem, where it was regarding advertising or even during the peak period of the Cyrus Mistry ouster, the Tatas reputation has helped. Similarly, another example, I would say is Infosys. Infosys had a very senior executive about 8-10 years back, who was in the eye of the storm for some allegation on improper conduct. But because of Infosys’s strong corporate reputation, they were able to emerge relatively unscathed.”
Cleaning up the Mess
Sinha says coming out straight and withdrawing FPO was a good step for the Adani group. “In the specific instance of the brouhaha faced by the Adani group, they seem to have done a couple of things right in their response to the crisis, which they just could not have ignored, even if they wanted to, due to its immediate impact on their stock price. So doing nothing was simply not an option. First, it helped that they at least attempted to defend themselves by clarifying their position with a detailed and exhaustive reply. Second, by withdrawing from the FPO. While this certainly had financial consequences, it could give them breathing space to regroup for the long haul.”
Mathias compares the situations of two big corporate names and explains how Adani’s quick steps have already paved a way towards damage control. “I think the core issue for any company is how to protect its reputation. The only way in which companies can pull themselves out of that is to address the core issue. Specifically, in the context of Maggi, it was about an order that indicated that Maggi contained a substance that is not good for people. And therefore, there was a regulatory ban, it took a long time for Maggi to clear the air around it and put out data. So the way forward is always to come out clearly with all the facts by the company to establish a clear line of communication.
But in the case of Maggi or in the question of Johnson and Johnson, it was always product specific. Here, I think it's largely an issue about the financials. I think the two things that are critical. One is to come out as transparently as possible with hard data. And the other is to ensure that your actions underpin it.”
I think some of the steps they (Adani) have taken are in the right direction. One they returned all the FPO money collected from all those who applied for it. I think that was a positive step. The second thing that they're doing is obviously, pre paying loans, to ensure the market understands that their ability to service debt is good for now. So, they don't have a liquidity crunch to service debt. I think both these things are in the right direction. I think, therefore, what the company needs to do is to communicate regularly to pick out facts. And I would say Adani has done both good things, one by calling off the FPO and by prepaying certain sort of loans and by having a direct statement issued by Mr. Adani himself, which I think was relatively positive. He's spoken twice since the controversy broke. The fact that he's reached out directly, people have tended to hear him out, as opposed to using a CFO etc, which was done earlier.”
Viren Razdan says Adani’s gameplan should be to build authenticity. “The massive dent on its (Adani’s) corporate stature has seen erosion of value and slew of collateral damage caused, however magnanimous moves of ‘moral standing’ have begun to build back confidence.
While the capital markets will treat this as a turbulence, the corporate brands equity will need careful management in the second round after damage control. Adani Group’s game plan, while they are already in overdrive on the capital markets front, would be to go for the ‘moral-high ground’ in building their authenticity. Turbulence can be treated as something temporary that will pass, but bold moves can help you emerge stronger so you can not only erase any form of doubt but treat this as baptism into the mega league.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV & digital need to be viewed through the same lens: Vikram Sakhuja
The Partner & Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH reviewed media practices at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:43 PM | 3 min read
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, decoded “the sense and nonsense in the media world” at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023.
Sakhuja reviewed some of the media practices, which have become ingrained over the years, and added his perspective, while noting that over Rs 1 lakh crore is slated to be spent on AdEx in 2023.
Advertisements today were no longer perpetuating the brand that they are supposed to build, he noted. “Isn’t the point of advertising to reinforce the values a brand stands for,” he asked. Citing the example of McDonald’s advertising over the years, he said that advertising works via reinforcement of key equities that the brand has built by which the consumer can remember you. “With more than 90% of a brand’s budget going into media costs and less than 10% into the creation of advertising, I think it’s a huge waste if you are not building these basic equities into your brand,” he said, addressing advertisers and creative agencies.
Sakhuja also addressed the subject of advertisers not adapting their advertisement to the medium or platform on which they were using it. Each medium has its own syntax and has to be recognised for its powers: TV / cinema for its emotion, drama and big picture, radio as a “companion medium”, while OOH ads need to ‘impactful and visual with few words, where ‘Less is More’.
He also weighed in on the problems of a “pavlovian response of advertising on sales”. “It’s important to understand how advertising works, and the communication for a particular ad campaign. For newer brands, the task is simply to create awareness for the new proposition by building reach and frequency, he said. For mature brands, expectations need to be tempered as category advertising while not growing the category much. “It is essential to re-bring and reinforce the strategic or psychological equities of a mature or established brand.”
Noting that media is now much more than a delivery pipe for advertising to deliver messages, Sakhuja said it allows one to do associative marketing, clutter-breaking impact, build higher order brand values and so on.
Delving on whether advertising is only about “brand salience” or actually about communication, Sakhuja said that while he was a believer of brevity and non-extravagant ACDs (Average Commercial Durations) he was not a fan of the “10-second edits” on premium properties like IPL. ACDs need to be managed wisely, he stated.
He also questioned the logic behind planning TV and Digital in silos, when both are video and viewing is seamless. It would be much simpler to plan TV & Digital as one similar video plan, he pointed out. They need to be viewed exactly through the same lens. Digital video planning needs to be integrated using the same metrics as the ones, which have worked successfully through the years for TV, he stressed.
Questioning the media TG practices followed by marketers and advertisers on digital, he advised brands to relax their TG definitions to make it closer to their business target group. He also deliberated on rethinking TV planning around the HSM and other regional markets.
Sakhuja summed up his talk by saying that in today’s TV media landscape brands need to choose markets with more granularity, and TG with less granularity in the case of digital media.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ad spends on e-commerce on the rise: Sankalp Mehrotra, Flipkart
Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the stage at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, and shared insights on the growth of e-commerce media in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling event hosted by the exchange4media group in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sankalp Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the centre stage to deliver a special address on ‘The growing importance of Retail Media’.
Mehrotra started by sharing insights on the current scenario of the e-commerce media in the country. “India has the 3rd largest e-commerce base globally and the factors facilitating this growth are ubiquitous data, and the rise of the middle class and the GenZ or digital natives becoming a part of the key consuming segment. The e-commerce market is expected to grow to $170 billion by the end of 2027.”
He further explained how e-commerce follows a predictable trajectory as it has three stages: early adoption, growing stickiness and massification. India, as a market, is in stage two and taking rapid strides towards the third stage now, Mehrotra stated.
Talking about the extent of ad spending, he shared that e-commerce media is at upwards of $1 billion and spends, and it is growing faster than the growth of digital adex. Adding on what fuels this growth, Mehrotra said, “The first thing is search verticalisation as search has changed drastically from horizontal search - the user journey is starting from e-commerce platforms. Secondly, most people come to a destination like ours to research even when buying offline. And finally, the customer is already there to shop and for the longest time advertisers have wanted to have a full-funnel view of what is happening to their advertising dollars, and commerce media facilitates just that.”
According to Mehrotra, the top trend in e-commerce is micro-segmentation. “There is a wide cohort of consumers coming in, there are different kinds of consumers who face different kinds of barriers and have different motivations. Along with micro-segmentation, there are new models of e-commerce coming in like social commerce, video commerce and quick commerce. New experiences are being created for the consumers.”
Concluding his address about what the future looks like for e-commerce, Mehrotra shared that the advertising spending on e-commerce is only rising where 80% of the spends is likely to be net new. “Nearly 40% of commerce advertising spends are spent for the top of the funnel and it has to be for brand-building. Therefore, as we move towards the future, commerce advertising needs to be part of every media outreach.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube