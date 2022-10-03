BabyChakra kickstarts India's first label education campaign

BabyChakra released India’s 1st Definitive List to raise awareness of toxins that find their way into many seemingly-natural and even premium baby & childcare products.

The list is titled #BabychakraKiList: Ingredients We Say No to. The Objective of the list is to urge parents to be aware of what is going in their baby’s products. The list is live on their website and lists recent research on newer toxins and all the possible ways they can affect a baby’s delicate system. It is positioned as a ready reckoner so parents can read the label of their child’s products and know if it has any hidden toxins in it.

Parents today are learning to read the ingredients on the labels to ensure they don’t use any products that contain harmful or banned ingredients.

Babychakra has been on the forefront of “label education” and has launched a national campaign with more than 8000 mothers and 2000 doctors participating titled #LabelPadhoMoms. The objective is to raise awareness of harmful chemicals that are hidden in the labels of many baby products. Many toxins sneakily find their way into baby products that in turn have the potential to affect a baby’s delicate & sensitive skin. With the #LabelPadhoMoms campaign, BabyChakra started the movement of urging the moms to read and check the labels of their baby’s products for hidden toxins and highlighted that BabyChakra’s nourishing range of baby care products has clean labels and no toxins at all.

The campaign started with the social media leg with several moms sharing their personal experiences with toxins and their experience with how beneficial BabyChakra products have been for their kids. Further to this Babychakra also brought together moms from everywhere for offline meets across India where it demonstrated how BabyChakra products are formulated without toxins. The event also talked about the big no-nos of chemicals in baby products: Phenoxyethanol & Artificial Fragrances.

Commenting on this says Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, BabyChakra. “At BabyChakra, we’ve been on the forefront of ‘label education’ in India and our partnerships with mothers & doctors across the country has helped make this a national movement on the hidden toxins a parent needs to really watch out for. After all 60% of what we apply on our children’s skin is absorbed in their bloodstream. #LabelPadhoMoms and #BabyChakraKiList is our way of ensuring every parent gets the same insight as a top R & D professional on what to watch out for in their kids’s products and hence which products to choose.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)