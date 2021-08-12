ASICS, Sunfeast India Move As One partner to support children affected by Covid-19

ASICS, a global sportswear brand has joined hands with a citizen-led digital participatory movement Sunfeast India Move As One, in support of children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunfeast India Move As One is cemented on three pillars of Social Impact, Community and Wellness. ASICS echoes the principle of - 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body. A perfect synthesis that encourages people to lead a healthy, active, and complete life. This is the first time ASICS has joined a movement that goes beyond a traditional sporting event.

The second edition of Sunfeast India Move As One encourages citizens to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance, and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference. A simple act of registration at INR 149, will contribute to a child's future. INR 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs that are working towards supporting a child’s education, health, nutrition, and psychological needs.

The movement will garner support from world-class ASICS athletes – Olympic Medallist Wrestler Sakshi Malik, the world’s leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Grand Slam Mixed Doubles winner Rohan Bopanna, Indian Tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi and Asian Championships Silver Medallist T Gopi as they cheer citizens to join this movement.

The celebrated Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik took to social media to announce her support for the Sunfeast India Move As One initiative, “I am taking part in India Move As One to bring light to the children, who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Requesting all to please join this movement according to your convenience. You can, jog, walk, cycle or even use a wheelchair. We all have the strength to make a change in children's lives and therefore we must register for this event. Let's move for good.”

The cricket star Bhuvneshwar Kumar took to social media to announce his support for the Sunfeast India Move As One initiative, “Please join this movement, You can, Run, Walk, Jog, walk, cycle. Let’s Move for Good together. Register today to give the children impacted by the pandemic a better future.”

This annual citizen-led 30-day movement is a perfect opportunity for ASICS to engage with a highly relevant audience and further expand their reach to an active living audience. As part of the association, ASICS will also offer exciting awards and rewards acknowledging the efforts and hard work of the participants. The top performers across activities and the top fundraisers, of the Sunfeast India Move As One will have a chance to win exclusive merchandise from ASICS.

Speaking about the association Rajat Khurana, MD, ASICS India said, “Today, ASICS’ founding philosophy is perhaps more relevant than ever before as stress and anxiety reach record levels due to the pandemic, which is why we are returning to our roots and putting Sound Mind, Sound Body at the core of our business.

We know that sport and movement can lift spirits and help people feel better. Considering the current circumstances, we are keen to support more people to experience the transformative power of sport. It's a great initiative by Procam International to encourage people from different walks of life to come together for a cause. This will not only help people uplift minds and bodies but also bring the society together to help those in distress”.

Speaking on ASICS' association with the Sunfeast India Move As One, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International said, "ASICS' goal of contributing to the development of society through health and fitness, matches the objective of Sunfeast India Move As One, and we are delighted to associate with ASICS for this year's edition. ASICS has been one of the pioneers of the sportswear business and its association with us, will bolster the movement even more. We look forward to a long and fruitful association."

Registrations for Sunfeast India Move As One began on 28th July and will continue till 13th Sept. 2021. The movement will commence on 15th Aug 2021 and continue till 15th Sept. 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in.

Sunfeast India Move As One is envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by ITC' s Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brands and strengthened by the FIT India Movement.

The movement’s Value partner is the Art of Living and it is supported by, FAST&UP, PhonePe, Republic TV, Fever FM & Radio One, E4M & BW.

