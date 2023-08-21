'Our cricket sponsorship started when sponsor of India-Pak series backed out last minute'
Arjun Ranga, the Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi engaged in a fireside chat with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative, at the Pitch CMO Summit
"At the beginning of the 21st century, when India was transitioning towards Ayurveda, spirituality and yoga, our product made an instant connection with the western countries,” said Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, at the Pitch CMO Summit held in Bengaluru.
While engaging in a fireside chat with Vaishali Verma, Chief Executive Officer - India, Initiative, he also added that Brazil was one of the biggest markets for the company.
Ranga also disclosed that he relies on his own in-house creative team, both for digital as well as offline, for campaigns. “Media is something that I'm still not able to wrap my head around. So, I'm not going to touch it in the near future,” he smiled.
The Mysuru-based NR Group is known for the popular Cycle brand of agarbathis (incense sticks) and has also diversified into other products like sambrani, turmeric, kumkum among others.
Arjun Ranga’s grandfather N. Ranga Rao started the agarbathi business from his home in the 1940s. Today, NR Group clocks a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore with a strong presence in 75 countries.
Apart from agarbathis in 2020, Rangsons, a part of NR Group also launched TMS Mindful, a depression treatment clinic. It has six centres in the US and four in India, including two in Gurgaon, and two in Bangalore.
The group was one of the first agarbathi manufacturers to shift from tin packaging to cardboard packaging, which brought about a drastic reduction in the cost of production, waste, and ultimately even in the cost of the final product.
Later, it diversified by entering into the manufacturing and marketing of functional and aircare lifestyle products by launching Ripple Fragrances Private Limited. In 2011, NR Group also made a presence in defence solutions with Rangasons Defence Solutions, following which began the company’s diversification into IO, and solar-powered irrigation.
Sharing the strategy of his group for wooing the younger generation, Ranga, whose company holds nearly 1 ⁄ 3 share in the agarbathi market, said, “As long as there is God, agarbathi will be there. My challenge is that our brand remains at the top of people’s minds when they pray for the well-being of their family. However, the way we communicate with consumers has evolved over the years.”
“We believe in our brand purpose and ensure that we connect with the purpose instead of the consumer. Over 75% Indian households have used one of the products at one point in time. We make sure that we are there top of mind for them to consume the product,” he says.
“It's a very deep-rooted, emotional need that we are selling as a product into which we had to rapidly adapt to changing times. We had to mechanize quite a few of our processes to ensure consistency in the product. So, we started to look at methods of modernization as early as 1970 on the supply to inside and then on the market side as well,” Ranga elaborated.
On the changing digital landscape, he shared, “We think agarbathi is not a significant part of our lives, but every mother prays for the well-being of our children. The hopes of a nation are intertwined with our products. Fragrance is quite significant. It's a very deep-rooted, emotional need that we are selling as a product into which we have to rapidly adapt to changing times. We had to mechanize quite a few of our processes to ensure consistency in the product. So, we started to look at methods of modernization as early as 1970 on the supply to the inside and then on the market side as well.”
“We are even using AI for sales forecasts. On the consumer side, we still remain traditional. In the year 2000, our brand awareness was a mere 3% which has gone up to 27%. And it has happened due to modernization and strengthening of the supply chain and how we communicate with customers,” he asserts.
When asked why and how his brand ventured into sports sponsorship, Ranga says, “I have been a sportsman throughout. Our cricket connection happened in 2004 for the India-Pakistan series with Ten Sports channel. We got a call from their media agency to inquire if we would like to sponsor the tournament. The original sponsor had backed out a day before the tournament. The media agency knew that approaching big companies at the last minute would not help as they have several levels of approval. Being a family-run business, they thought it would be easier to get through. It was a unique proposal. I thought for a moment and then decided to accept the proposal. Our spots were Super Sixes and Third umpire. Our campaign for the third umpire spot said: every person has a reason to pray.
Later on, the company started promoting all major sports, ranging from shooting to hockey and golf to cricket.
He also spoke about sustainability during the chat. “Our brand purpose since 1948 has remained tremendously ethical with values such as transparency and ethical business practices. We realized that to deliver hope and a better future for children we have to keep our promises sustainable. That’s when we started manufacturing zero-carbon incense to offset our plastic footprint offset.
“By 2024, we will be completely offsetting our plastic footprint. We use clipboards in our packaging material. We have oceans, occupational health and safety certificates across the board. So, sustainability is something that we are kind of ingrained in the organization's culture and ethos and this year going forward, we will include that in the performance metrics of senior management.”
Ranga also spoke about the challenges he has encountered and how he has been turning them into opportunities. “I think the first opportunity came to us in the year 2000-2001 when all the multinationals like HUL and ITC expanded their footprint and came to this so-called relatively unorganized category.
“And that's when we realized we are fulfilling people's emotional prayer needs along with their fragrance requirements. That's when we created the home fragrance brand. Guess we stood out in the lead home fragrance brand in lifestyle, our own brand in the country, and we created a functional air care brand.”
Moving into multi-product marketing was a challenge, Ranga said. “It was a big learning curve, and took us almost five to six years.”
“The third and most humbling experience was the whole e-commerce and digital way that we went the last five years. It has been a rude awakening and a fantastic learning experience for me about how that entirely stood as a completely different ball game altogether than what we do in the brick-and-mortar side of it.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ixigo is official co-sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023
The brand is also launching a campaign offering free match tickets and other discounts
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
ixigo has come on board as the “Official Co-sponsor” of the Men’s Asia Cup 2023. This is the first time ixigo has been associated with a major sporting event of this magnitude. The Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30th August to 17th September, 2023.
As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards.
The brand has also rolled out a campaign “Ticket to Cricket'' to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.
Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders of ixigo, expressed their excitement about the association, saying, "As a travel platform deeply rooted in India, we understand the immense love and passion that we Indians have for cricket. Our partnership with the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 as the official Co-sponsor allows us to fuel this excitement, bringing together the joy of travel and the thrill of cricket. With millions of cricket and travel enthusiasts expected to follow the tournament closely, we anticipate a surge in travel bookings over the next two months as fans unite to support their favorite teams. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, and ixigo looks forward to providing cricket fans with an easy and seamless booking experience for the upcoming matches."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
M4marry introduces video feature for Onam
M4marry members can now add a festive-themed profile picture and a short video of themselves celebrating the festival
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
M4marry has amplified the festivities for Onam with new profile features for its members. The exciting new feature release coincides with Kerala’s biggest festival season, Onam. M4marry members can add not just a festive-themed profile picture, but also a short video of themselves celebrating the festival.
“Videos have emerged as one of the biggest self-expression tools for this generation. With the new shorts option, members can add a video of themselves along with their profiles. This will enhance the visibility and transparency metrics of member profiles, and we are glad to have released this in time for the festive season,” said Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline.
With the addition of festive photos and shorts, members can also elevate their profiles with an arresting festive theme. This customised template and multimedia options give enormous appeal to profiles. The festive photo feature introduced for the festive season was the most popular and successful feature update on the websites, with thousands of members adding festive photos to their profiles.
m4marry is also running the second season of its popular Onam reel contest on social media. The campaign is intended to extend the brand’s commitment to upholding the traditions and unique culture of the state in its communication.
“We have a continual listening programme at m4marry, and a lot of our product development is a consequence of these research insights. The concept of video shorts with the profile, especially the introduction of the festive shorts, was a happy way of showcasing oneself. We will be introducing similar user features this year,” said Joy Mathew, Vice President, Marketing Services and Solutions, Malayala Manorama.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rahul Dravid is Bharat Petroleum's new brand ambassador
Dravid will endorse BPCL's Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Bharat Petroleum, the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has unveiled, cricketing legend and current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador.
This incredible partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence. Rahul Dravid's remarkable sportsmanship, role model status, integrity, dependability and trustworthiness perfectly reflect the values we stand for and make him the perfect fit for brand BPCL.
Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL's Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.
Welcoming Rahul Dravid, Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’
Speaking on this legendary partnership, Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid said, “I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success.”
With a heritage steeped in upholding integrity and dependability, BPCL has consistently distinguished itself as an industry leader. Amidst the dynamic landscape of competition, the company's steadfast commitment to these values has consistently set it apart. The introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Madhuri Dixit headlines Muthoot Finance's new integrated campaign
Dixit was onboarded as Brand Ambassador earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:34 AM | 4 min read
Muthoot Finance has launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled Bharosa India Ka featuring Madhuri Dixit, who came on board as Brand Ambassador with the brand earlier this year.
Over the years, with over 72 Crore people (including repeat customers) having benefitted from its products and services, and with over 2.5 Lakh people reaffirming faith in the brand on a daily basis, across the length and breadth of the country, Muthoot Finance enjoys immense trust of the people. The recent certification granted to Muthoot Finance, as the No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand by The Brand Trust Report 2023, for a seventh-year running is testimony of the trust the brand has ‘earned’ over a long period of time.
The 360-degree campaign, Bharosa India Ka, launched on 01st August 2023 is a humble recognition of this trust, as also a way to express the brand’s gratitude towards people who have maintained their preference and faith in Muthoot Finance. The campaign reaffirms the brand’s traditional leadership status in the Gold Loan segment while bringing attention to its various loan offerings such as Housing Loans, Personal Loans, and Vehicle Loans as well as providing Gold Loan at Home services.
Amin Lakhani, CEO Mindshare South Asia said, “It is with great excitement that my team and I look forward to “Bharosa India Ka” which is the latest integrated marketing campaign from Muthoot Finance. The campaign through its powerful creative effortlessly brings out the key distinction of Muthoot Finance truly being a Financial supermarket with an unparalleled distinction of being the most trusted brand.
We firmly believe that to create maximum impact, the message as strong as this should be served to the target audience in its entirety. Through our 360 degree amplification across all relevant mediums, Mindshare will strive to ensure that this campaign reaches out to the maximum audiences ensuring maximum exposure and highest ROI for the brand.”
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “Muthoot Finance is a financial conglomerate and this TVC with Madhuri Ji brilliantly showcases some of our main loan products such as Home Loan, Personal Loan, and Vehicle Loan, in addition to Gold Loans. The main idea of this campaign is to reinforce our credentials as a financial supermarket – A brand with an unblemished track record and certified as India’s Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 7 years in a row by the prestigious Brand Trust Report. With 20 diversified divisions and 5850+ branches serving +2.5 Lac customers every day, Muthoot Finance has earned the Trust of crores of Indians since its inception. Hence, we thought of the campaign tagline as “Bharosa India Ka”.
Madhuri Ji will showcase the brand in a very interesting and vibrant avatar to connect with a cross section of audiences and specially female audiences whom Muthoot Finance has truly empowered from a women empowerment perspective too. The flagship product of Gold loans are a great way to enable women to unlock the true potential of their emotional currency and realise their dreams and aspirations. The Bharosa India Ka campaign embodies the larger essence of our brand’s legacy of trust and confidence customers have in our various products and services.
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, further added, “Muthoot Finance Loans - Bharosa India Ka“ is a special campaign for us since it is our maiden integrated marketing campaign with Madhuri Ji. The campaign features the charismatic Madhuri Ji in an exciting and visually stunning musical TV commercial that showcases our diverse product propositions across our various loan products. Besides, amplifying the different loan categories, the ad film also showcases key features of Muthoot Finance’s services, like minimal documentation, zero hidden charges, hassle-free process & instant disbursement, Loan at Home facility amongst many others. Sung by the ever-popular Sunidhi Chauhan, the upbeat and catchy number is choreographed and directed by the talented duo Piyush & Shazia. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried across Print, Outdoor, Digital, Cable and Ground Activation.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bharat Matrimony closes the distance between like-minded couples in new ad campaign
‘Be Choosy 2.0’ has been conceptualised by Wonderlb to highlight the platform's 'Interest Matching' feature
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:20 AM | 2 min read
Bharat Matrimony launched their new ad campaign ‘Be Choosy 2.0.’ The campaign’s main objective is to highlight their feature called ‘Interest Matching’, and thereby double tap on the importance of having shared interests for a loving, strong relationship.
In a world where like-minded people often struggle to find each other, Bharat Matrimony has emerged as a powerful platform to help them connect. This campaign aims to show how BharatMatrimony has revolutionised the matchmaking process by enabling people to meet and create meaningful connections based on their shared interests.
The films showcase different people with similar interests never getting the chance to meet each other. Bharat Matrimony directly resolves this issue with their new feature.
Speaking about the collaboration, Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, Content Leads at Wondrlab said, "Our collaboration with BharatMatrimony has always led to some insightful work. With ‘Be Choosy 2.0’ we were able to crack a wonderful execution device. The stories showed couples together, but as a fantasy, and then their separation takes them back to their far-off origins. However, despite their geographical distances, they’re able to connect and find a loving partnership thanks to Bharat Matrimony’s Interest Matching feature."
BharatMatrimony’s CMO, Arjun Bhatia said, “BharatMatrimony has been changing the social narrative about relationships and marriage. We believe people must be choosy when making the most important decision of their life - finding their life partner. And as India's leader in the matchmaking segment, we keep innovating our processes and platform to make our customers' journeys seamless, hassle-free and successful. Our latest revamp is a step in this direction. With features like 'Hobby and Interest Matching' that helps you find profiles with similar interests and 'Filter Breathers' that let you prioritise your filters, we are bringing compatibility to the forefront of the soulmate search. After all, interests are really the starting point for two strangers to meet, start a conversation, assess the potential for a meaningful relationship, and hopefully find a lifelong partner. These new features engineer interactions between the right people so that every member on BharatMatrimony discovers love.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'There has to be a call-to-action in every communication to the consumer'
A panel of experts at the Pitch CMO 2023 discussed the art of mastering the mobile marketing game
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:19 AM | 5 min read
In a world that is now led by the most accessible screen, the mobile, brands are still figuring out the secrets of crafting seamless mobile experiences for today’s dynamic consumer.
From scroll-stopping designs to thumb-stopping content, every marketer is trying to decode the art of capturing attention and driving engagement in the palms of a consumer’s hand.
At the Pitch CMO 2023, a panel discussion with Aparna Tadikona, Executive Vice President, Interactive Avenues; Gokuldas K, Director - Marketing, Razorpay; Mohit Rathi, Vice President - Consumer Growth Engagement, Porter; Pranesh Urs, Vice President - Marketing, Ather Energy; Prasanth Naidu, Chief Marketing Officer, moneyview and Rajshekar Baddam Marketing Head, Aha was moderated by Althea Vanderveen, Director - South, Sales, Truecaller. The marketers shed light on how one can master the mobile marketing game and reach out to their audience.
Tadikona kickstarted the conversation on whether a modern consumer is essentially a mobile consumer. She said, “There are two things -- one is a modern consumer and another is a mobile-first one. So, these two words are in themselves interconnected. Looking into our digital ecosystem, when we run a campaign, about 90 percent of digital impressions are received on mobile.”
Brands have mostly cracked the code to ace the mobile marketing game but they aren’t into it full-fledged. The Interactive Avenues’ spokesperson believes that even today a TVC is shot for television but is run in the same format on Youtube and other social media channels. This will not work in the coming times and every platform will require a different format of content.
Adding to Tadikona, Naidu said, “Earlier law of averages worked for all, where there used to be a consumption TG and the communications were designed in a certain way. Now with the advent of mobile phone and internet penetration, we have come to a point where we need to start de-averaging.”
Whether it is the kind of content brands create or what they optimise our campaigns for, there has to be personalisation because now the line between brand marketing and performance marketing is getting eliminated slowly.
He added, “Brands also need to understand that reaching out to the consumer can happen via various channels like sms, e-mail, push notification and more. But, there also has to be a call-to-action in every communication because there is no time to reach out to the consumer and then wait for the ROI.”
Urs further explained today there are 1.2 billion mobile devices out of which 800 million are smartphones. Every year 150 million smartphones are sold in the country and this number excludes pre-owned mobile sets. Hence, his market builds millions of opportunities for every brand.
But, every category caters to a different TG who is active on a certain form of media. For a scooter brand like Ather, most consumers fall between the 25 to 34 age group and for the very same reason, television becomes an important media for the brand to drive engagement.
Gokuldas shared his experience at Swiggy and Razorpay has been very different. At Swiggy the conversion optimisation, choosing channels, distributing content, everything revolved around the mobile consumer. But at Razorpay, mostly B2B users have small businesses and they prefer doing KYC or doing other processes on a desktop.
“Hence, it is important to understand the different stages, needs and uses of the consumers. Trying to look after all these and forming the strategy accordingly is key,” added the Razorpay executive.
Rathi believes that more than the device, the integration among devices, be it mobile or desktop, has to be seamless otherwise the consumer experience hampers and the journey has to be started again. Additionally, the storytelling part has to be strong. All the pieces of the narrative have to be stitched together so well that it builds a cohesive story for the brand.
Thirdly, how a brand optimises its mobile flows is what matters. And lastly, how they use AI/ML to make the life of the consumer a bit easier impacts the consumer experience positively.
Taking the discussion towards the regional aspect, Aha’s Baddam highlighted, OTT and entertainment is an experiences consumers like on mobile. About 70 per cent of Aha’s consumption happens on mobile today.
He added, “Thanks to affordable and unlimited data access that today everything happens on mobile because the frequency of people using mobile is huge. About 50-60 times a user unlocks their phone and on average, a user is on their mobile for more than 4.5 hours.”
But every brand is trying to capture the consumer in these 4.5 hours of time and that has to happen with customised strategies and amazing mobile user experience. Content consumption too has moved on from horizontal to vertical as well, giving rise to short-form video content. That is why Aha is considering mobile to be their prime device for reaching out to the consumer.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Marketing a means to the end goal that is revenue: Aishwarya Mahesh, Mensa Brands
At Pitch CMO Summit, Mahesh, the Business Head - Beauty & FMCG, Mensa Brands, spoke about the company’s journey and its revenue-generating tactics
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
At Pitch CMO Summit 2023 in Bengaluru, industry experts representing different categories came under one roof to discuss varied aspects of businesses in the digital-savvy world. One such session was by Aishwarya Mahesh, Business Head - Beauty & FMCG, Mensa Brands, who spoke about the company’s journey and its revenue-generating tactics.
Mahesh started the session by sharing her experience: “One of the first golden rules is that we treat marketing as a means but the ultimate goal is revenue.” She said marketing is not just about building brands and spending extensively on brand building. She said the company bank heavily on performance marketing.
She further said, “Within the FMCG category, we are faced with this dichotomy in the consumer cycle. On the one hand, there is brand loyalty. Consumers are super loyal to their brands and then the other hand, some aren't. While we see incredible brand loyalty to categories, what is also contradictory is the fact that brand loyalty does not translate automatically to another category from the same brand.”
She shared that the company has also taken Indian brands to the abroad market now and is planning to flourish there more meanwhile also launching foreign brands in India and they are planning on getting more.
While concluding her session, Mahesh said, “I think it is important to distinguish between creating onus on marketing campaigns so that you engage the consumers and trickle them into their social media, with a clearly defined brand positioning.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube