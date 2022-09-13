Aryan Khan promotes adidas

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has shared his favourite styles from the brand’s latest collection on his social media handles

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 13, 2022 6:40 PM  | 1 min read
aryan khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is promoting the newly launched adidas Originals NMD_V3 by taking to his social media handle and sharing his favourite styles from the latest collection.

"First launched in 2015, the NMD franchise immediately created a fan-base for itself in the sneaker world with its style and comfort. Built for a life in motion, the shoe is re-introduced in 2022 with an updated take on the original cutting edge innovator, channeling the very same independent mindset," the company said.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Adidas Shah rukh khan aryan khan Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
nupur

Scott Sports India signs up celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare as brand ambassador
1 hour ago

cleartrip

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif team up with Cleartrip
2 hours ago

MPL

MPL & BCCI to make superfans a part of Team India's T201 jersey launch
5 hours ago