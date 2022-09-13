Aryan Khan promotes adidas

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has shared his favourite styles from the brand’s latest collection on his social media handles

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is promoting the newly launched adidas Originals NMD_V3 by taking to his social media handle and sharing his favourite styles from the latest collection.

"First launched in 2015, the NMD franchise immediately created a fan-base for itself in the sneaker world with its style and comfort. Built for a life in motion, the shoe is re-introduced in 2022 with an updated take on the original cutting edge innovator, channeling the very same independent mindset," the company said.

