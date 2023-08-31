Are social media influencers replacing celebrity ambassadors?
Guest Column: Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, writes on the creator economy and its dimensions
The creator economy is growing at a CAGR of 25%, which is higher than a lot of high-potential sectors such as ed tech and health tech. Globally, the creator economy is estimated to be $ 1.75 billion; in India, it is estimated at $ 75-150 million a year. There are about 2.5 to 3 million creators in India and by the end of 2028, this community is expected to drive ad spends of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion, suggest reports.
Most marketers today are diverting about 60 and 70% of their budgets to digital channels. And a large chunk of this amount is going towards influencer marketing.
Why influencer marketing?
Influencer marketing has 1.5x higher engagement rate than brand-pushed content. It’s also far more cost-effective than, let’s say, traditional advertising due to its low production costs. Creators are one of the most effective ways of reaching out to the millennial and Gen-Z audience, thanks to their great affinity towards creators. Also, creator content is immune to ad-blocking, a feature which is popular amongst this cohort.
Creator content vs celebrity endorsements
The 90s and the naughts were the golden age of celebrity ambassadors. Whether it was Shah Rukh Khan’s cola ads, Kapil Dev’s health drink ad or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of a much-admired watch brand – it was really about brands leveraging the star power, charisma and fan following of these mega ambassadors. Back then, celebrities were a lot less accessible. There was no social media; the paparazzi culture had not entered India. And so, to see your favourite star outside of the silver screen was a thing of novelty and excitement.
That’s not the case anymore. Today’s celebrities are a lot more accessible. They are constantly sharing updates on their lives on social media, are being papped outside the airport and their favourite restaurants, making them a part of our daily lives.
And while one is still hearing of multi-billion-dollar celebrity endorsements that Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli or Lionel Messi routinely sign, the joy of seeing them in ads, is lost. These endorsements make for great media buzz because of the eye-popping numbers and may help position a brand accurately in a hugely competitive market. It may even drive desire and consideration for a brand. But in the age of the ZMOT (Zero Moment of Truth), whether they actually drive purchase decision or not is moot.
Enter creators and creator economy. Individuals with unique talent or specialised knowledge on a subject or great style, who have become brands in their own right, with millions of social media followers.
A unique voice
The big advantage they have over celebrities is that the content they generate is their own – it’s not scripted by a copywriter in an ad agency. And it feels a lot like them, and therefore seem a lot more real. It’s far less salesy, predictable, boring and hence, far more likeable and entertaining from a consumer standpoint.
Consider the average beauty product ad featuring a Bollywood actress. Don’t they all look the same? Cascading hair in case of a shampoo ad, close up shots or flawless skin in case of creams and serums, and so on.
However, if five different creators are given the same product to promote, they would all have their unique, authentic way to feature them in their reels. Someone like a Kusha Kapila with her trademark brand of humour would do it in her own unbeatable style, making it look much less like an ad, and a lot more like a sketch or a story. And a beauty influencer like Jovita George will perhaps review the product, highlighting its features.
Authority
Today, there are creators in every domain possible – right from finance to tech, and food to health, wellness, fitness, fashion and beauty. They have amassed followers by the dint of the quality of informative and educative content they generate on their subject, which ultimately adds value to the lives of their followers. When a brand collaborates with a creator who is a subject matter expert, what it gains is a stamp of authority. When a mobile phone brand collaborates with a tech influencer, it not only reaches out to a highly targeted audience base of tech lovers who are more likely to buy its products, but also gets the approval of a “tech expert.”
With celebrities, who are more likely to endorse anything that comes their way – right from toothpaste to pan masala and insurance, this credibility and authority is missing. They are not seen as subject matter experts, and therefore, it becomes evident that the only reason for them to be associated with a brand is the moolah it offers. And that can impact audience perception in some cases. Certain consumer research also reveal that consumers are apprehensive of buying products that have celebrities as their ambassadors, because they feel that the products would be marked up to cover the endorsement costs.
Having said that, I don’t think we have reached a stage yet where influencers can completely replace celebrity endorsements. A celebrity ambassador, in most cases, still results in great visibility, and high affinity towards the brand and gives most brands a competitive edge over its competitors. But a lot depends on how the celebrity is used; and whether the celebrity is a great personality and image match for the brand, more than anything else. A large luxury hotel chain recently roped in actor Ajay Devgn to be their ambassador, and it worked against them because people couldn’t connect Devgn’s personality with luxury.
However, for brands that don’t have the luxury of sky-high marketing budgets, clever collaborations with the right creators can go a long way in cutting through the clutter, reaching the right audience in a cost-effective manner, and educating their consumers on the USPs of their products through a voice that is unique, authentic, trusted and loved.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Disney Star onboards 9 more sponsors for Asia Cup 2023
Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, BPCL, Amul, Maruti, Berger and McEnroe are among the new brands that have come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup 2023, has onboarded 18 sponsors for the upcoming tournament across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
The sponsors include brands such as Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Glow & Lovely from HUL, Surf Excel, Jindal Panther, BPCL, My11Circle, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Amul, Maruti, Berger, McEnroe, Thums Up, Amazon Pay, MRF, Policy Bazaar, Tira from Reliance Retail and ICICI PRU MF.
"Cricket fever is at an all-time high as sports fans across India wait in anticipation to watch the ‘Men In Blue’ in action at the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. Brands across categories are equally excited and have come forward to collaborate with Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar to further their business objectives and get closer to millions of fans. We are thrilled with the positive response received for the Asia Cup and are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cricketing experience across both TV and Digital," said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star.
The Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 30 to September 17 and the tournament will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
For TATA.ev, we're focusing on community, sustainability & technology: Vivek Srivatsa
Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, shares the strategy and vision behind the launch of the brand’s new identity
By Sonam Saini | Aug 30, 2023 11:20 AM | 5 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched its new brand identity TATA.ev for the EV business. This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability and pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
Concerning the necessity for fresh brand design, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility stated that it is all about what people want, and they want a highly unique brand experience across all touchpoints.
"The new brand design provides us with the vehicle to execute that customer experience, whether it's sales, website, or after sales. The three pillars that we're going to focus on are community, sustainability, and technology, which, combined with a new brand design, allows us to deliver a much superior customer experience. At the end of the day, if customers are satisfied, it will affect business. All we're doing is accelerating EV adoption in the country, and this is a firm step in that direction.”
Communication around new brand identity
According to Srivatsa, for the new brand identity, the focus is more on action rather than communication. “The focus now is to expand this brand identity across all touchpoints. It will start reflecting in the next weeks and months in all our communications both internal and external. He said that the other touchpoints like website, retail, and after-sale will start getting impacted by this in the future. “Focus now is to not talk about it, but ensure it is visible to customers which is a very big task and maybe sometime after that we get into communication.”
He also highlighted that for the new brand identity, Tata Motors is not looking to make a campaign out of it. “It is more about acting and getting it visible to customers. We will use our own media vehicles in terms of expansion and all our advertising will follow some guidelines but there is not going to be a completely new advertising campaign for that.”
He further added, “We are not going to spend money on advertising, we rather want to focus on implementing it.”
Doubling down on its commitment to sustainability, TATA.ev has been designed with key actions, which ensure it follows an environmentally friendly approach: To reduce ink usage, print collaterals are designed on a white base - To reduce battery consumption and energy usage, all digital collaterals follow a dark mode approach and are designed on a Black base - To ensure wide accessibility, smaller file sizes, quicker loading times, and optimized performance, the font family used is Inter, an open-license and variable font family, to further align with the sustainable approach.
Difference between the buyer of EV vs traditional vehicle
Speaking of buyer profiles, Srivatsa stated that the EV customer is more like a gadget shopper, and wants a very fluid and easy buying journey. Also expects service to be highly digitalized, easy to execute and expects the company to be always in touch. “Traditionally, in automotive, the only touchpoint you have after you buy a car is the service but with gadgets, you are always on forums, keep getting software updates, feedback from the manufacturer. So that is the expectation and this is something we realized after we've spoken to all our customers actually. This brand-new design allows us to provide a vehicle to deliver this. We want to be seen more as a tech company and want our customer experience to reflect the speed and ease of a tech company.”
Since communication is also very different for EV buyers from traditional buyers, Srivatsa shared that they use influencers a lot to educate potential buyers. “We also use our current owners a lot to educate new prospects. We have to earn every EV customer, it's not that there are already some customers and you just take them. We have to earn customers by convincing them that EVs are future-proof, economical, robust, safe mobility solution and for that a lot of education and myth-busting that has to be done. It's more about education, rather than communication. So we use influencers, long-form videos and our own communities to educate other people.”
Core TG
The brand’s core TG is between the age of 25 and 44 years. “It's also important to start getting into the mind of people who are younger. Today's youngsters are far more aware of being sustainable and they want to make a difference to society. “We want to influence people from a little younger age because they see the value of sustainability. Women have started adopting us a lot. The tiago.EV that we launched recently, more than 25% of our buyers are women, which is double the normal industry size.”
With a dominating market share of over 70% in the four-wheeler EV segment, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. Srivatsa shared that the first 10,000 EVs they sold over 44 months, the next 40,000 were sold over 15 months, and the last 50,000 had been sold nine months. “More and more people are getting onto the EV bandwagon. Also, internationally, it has become clear that EVs are the future whether it's sustainability or ease of driving. People who travel abroad know that sooner or later they will buy an EV. It's about when to buy an EV and that is generally the motivating factor.”
Centuary Mattresses onboards PV Sindhu as brand ambassador
She will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Centuary Mattress has announced the onboarding of the acclaimed badminton sensation PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador.
“The partnership marks the union of two champions of Hyderabad – one renowned for her prowess on the badminton court and the other for its specialization in sleep & comfort. In PV Sindhu’s new role off the court, she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being by using Centuary’s innovative products. Sindhu’s national popularity as Padma Bhushan awardee & most decorated badminton player would enable the brand to reach different geographies across the country,” the company said.
Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, said, “We are elated to welcome PV Sindhu to the Centuary family as our new brand ambassador. Sindhu is a perfect fit for Centuary through shared values of excellence and dedication. While Centuary is India's Sleep Specialist, Sindhu is surely India's Sports Specialist and her achievements speak for themselves. We are proud to be associated with a champion such as Sindhu; and look forward to reaching out to all individuals with our innovative products and informative campaigns through this collaboration.”
PV Sindhu said, “Joining hands with Centuary Mattress is an exciting step for me. Their dedication to innovative sleep solutions aligns perfectly with my belief in the importance of rest. Just as rigorous training is vital for success, so is the restorative power of a good night's sleep on the right mattress. I'm thrilled to be a part of Centuary's journey, advocating for healthier sleep solutions for holistic well-being."
Eveready unveils new logo
The new logo reflects inspiration from the infinity loop which transforms into a fluid shape symbolizing an endless source of power and energy, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 5:29 PM | 2 min read
Uber celebrates 10-year journey in India
The company has released a brand film for the occasion starring Sonu Sood
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:52 PM | 1 min read
Ride hailing app Uber was introduced to India 10 years ago in the streets of Bangalore. Since then, Uber is now available in 125 cities across India.
On this occasion, Uber India has released a short digital film to remind everyone of the magic of Uber which has touched the lives of millions and transformed mobility for the masses.
Reflecting on Uber’s ten-year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade.”
Eveready supercharges new identity with commitment to power and innovation
Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:36 PM | 3 min read
Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL, a prominent player in batteries, flashlights, and emerging lighting solutions) unveils its new brand logo and tagline, connecting the new generation with its power of infinite possibilities in the future.
"For over 100 years, Eveready has been an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of Indians. The iconic ‘Eveready’ logotype held within the Red Ellipse or a ‘disc power button’ brought together the typeface and the Cat-o-9 reflecting strong cues of energy and authority. The brand synonymous with ‘Give Me Red’ which started off describing a battery ended up defining a generation. The words that have built the history of India's biggest battery brand transcended the boundaries of advertising and became a youth slogan in the 90’s: it was about an attitude, an endless craving for the power to express youthful energy. Marking an era of excellence and with new products coming in for new age consumers, the brand identity and tag line needed to be dynamic and relevant. Drawing from the brand’s inherent association of ‘power/energy’ a contemporary new identity has been created signalling infinite possibilities and transformation towards a future committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.
"While retaining the ‘Cat-O-9’ unit which has been a defining image of the brand, the revamped Eveready logo marks a strategic drive; it derives its inspiration from the loop of infinity. It becomes fluid, animated and dynamic, symbolizing endless source of power and energy. It is marked by intentional asymmetry; the left side is slightly smaller than the right. The design is denotative of progress - from uncertainty to empowerment. Positioned at the centre, the Eveready wordmark radiates vitality. This transformation bespeaks a future-ready, self-aware brand, one that embodies boldness and magnetism. The tagline 'Give Me Power. Give Me Red.' reinforces Eveready's identity as an unwavering source of strength and resilience. With this new addition, the brand transcends the boundaries of illumination and becomes power incarnate. It becomes a synonym of empowerment and courage," said the brand.
Speaking about the rebranding, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. said, “ The iconic Eveready brand has enhanced its respect, reach and recall over time, matching its products and quality with the best in the world. With evolving consumer needs, the brand needed to transform and expand its portfolio, offering powerful, premium and innovative products. It was thus important for the brand to be seen as relevant and contemporary across age groups in the new world as it straddled the new portfolios.
What happens when you pass energy through the Eveready disc? It starts to move and gather momentum. As the pace of the spin increases, the moving shape assumes the form of an infinity symbol. The new logo in motion stands for the brand’s vision of limitless progress and infinite power.” added, Banerjee.
“Eveready stands for limitless power and dynamic possibilities. It is ever evolving, constantly changing and forever transforming to keep India moving towards exponential progress. This zest for dynamism, infinite energy and endless possibilities finds form in the newly revamped Eveready logo. The new logo is a symbol of power without a pause. Revamped and animated, it evokes the idea of momentum, forever on the go. It forms the loop of infinity, to denote eternal drive, the spark of new beginnings. That’s why the latest rendition of the logo comes with an additional line: give me power. Eveready is the future of power. Infinity is the soul of new Eveready.”, said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveils new brand identity
'This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment to sustainability, pioneering innovation and focus towards community development,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 1:29 PM | 2 min read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors today launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the EV business.
This new identity is aligned to Tata Motors' commitment on sustainability & pioneering innovation as well as Tata Group’s focus towards community development.
The new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of "Move with Meaning," unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology. It is the first step towards providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future that is better for the planet and its inhabitants.
As the EV offering grows, spurred on by surging consumer demand and a robust, thriving product lineup, customers expect a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. TATA.ev identified a clear need for a new consumer-facing brand identity that strengthens commitment to the future of mobility.
The word “move” captures how the company is in the business of mobility but also acts as a launchpad to think of this new brand identity as a collective human movement towards EVs, and towards a Safer, Smarter, Greener future. The words “with meaning” build on the intent – they power up what TATA.ev stands for with a clear focus on responsibility, collective action, and future readiness.
Step into a new era of electric Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are entering a new era with TATA.ev.
brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.
”Key highlights of TATA.ev’s brand identityThe brand identity of TATA.ev, developed with Landor & Fitch, reflects the brand platform 'Move
with Meaning' with sustainability at its core. All design decisions are purposeful and deliberate in the same spirit as the brand strategy. The visual design embodies Move with Meaning and is accessible,open, and environmentally friendly.
